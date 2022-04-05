 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   "You have a right to shut up. Use it"   (lifehacker.com) divider line
wingnut396
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oblig:


Don't Talk to the Police
Youtube d-7o9xYp7eE
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
4 Words Only: I want a lawyer
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Without bothering to rtfa, you can find loads of great info from the ACLU or any number of defense attorneys who will focus on your state's laws on their websites. Various universities are good sources too.

Lifehacker is probably not the best choice.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I spoke with Jack Litwak, a criminal defense attorney in Phoenix
Litak's law group writes on the subject

I'm not sure we can trust this guy. He keeps changing his name.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you yell "I'm a free traveler" while making the ancient sign of the constitutional initiate (a raised longest finger) then they are required to let you go.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Although the police can get creative when trying to get a confession, there are theoretical limitations. Understand that law enforcement officers have nothing to with sentencing during your interrogation, so be wary of any sort of promises about letting you off the hook or protecting you in any way if you confess.


Well, there goes the plot device of like 75% of cop shows and movies.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

morg: I spoke with Jack Litwak, a criminal defense attorney in Phoenix
Litak's law group writes on the subject

I'm not sure we can trust this guy. He keeps changing his name.


Its why I only trust Bob Loblaw broad law talks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bought a quarter off this guy in my apartment complex when I was 20 and he asked if I was a cop and then added "you have to tell me if you're a cop."   I agreed that he was entirely correct and that I was not a cop.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you read the headline, you read the "article"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 4 Words Only: I want a lawyer


Start with :

Am I under arrest/being detained?
Am I free leave?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But you're in a bad situation and they can't help you unless you talk to them.
 
6655321
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only time a police officer is required to tell the truth is under oath (in court).
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ACAB.

Don't talk to them.  Let a lawyer talk to them.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cajnik: If you read the headline, you read the "article"


Which is why I get all my news from Fark.

I am very infromed.

heavy.comView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

6655321: The only time a police officer is required to tell the truth is under oath (in court).


Ehh. They play pretty loose with that one too.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think that it's been covered pretty well, but I think that shut up and lawyer up are wise words of advice.
 
eagles95
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make sure your lawyer knows bird law
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Where were you on the night of June 19th, and can anyone verify that?"

"Farking your mother. Yeah, your sister."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Although the police can get creative when trying to get a confession, there are theoretical limitations. Understand that law enforcement officers have nothing to with sentencing during your interrogation, so be wary of any sort of promises about letting you off the hook or protecting you in any way if you confess.


Well, there goes the plot device of like 75% of cop shows and movies.


Oh that can work - if they bring in an attorney from the DA's office with a signed plea agreement detailing what you're getting in return for testimony.  Not that?  How about no

/it can happen if they've got a serious hardon for someone else and don't much GAF about you
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everything I need to know about cops i learned from Homicide: Life on the Street. And I was a Police Explorer for a summer when I was a kid.

At 13 I realized that cops hate their jobs, hate themselves and hate pretty much everyone around them and they will use the power they have to get whatever they want. But, I also learned how important they are when we went to a really sh*tty part of town and they are trying to talk to a woman and take her statement. Trying to convince her that she needed to press charges against her boyfriend or it would happen again... all the while little me is sitting there with a crying kid on my lap trying to make funny faces and get them to stop crying...

Many of them are just the worst people, but they are necessary for the society we live in. We just have to find a way to make policing work better in this country. De-militarize it... stop protecting bad cops... incentivize doing the right thing. All easier said than done.

But don't you dare say sh*t to them. they are not your friends. If you ever feel scared or uncomfortable, immediately ask to speak to the shift supervisor. Say you want them there right away. That is a right you have. If that fails, call the state police... You're still getting another cop, but at least do what you can to cover your ass with someone who has been around longer and is higher up the food chain.

If you are anything non-white... install that goddamn app that records your police interaction and ANNOUNCE that you are doing so. Not sure what you can do in a two-party consent state if you have to shut it off if they say no... but at least try.

Just my experiences... Maybe one day we can trust the cops in this country. I won't be holding my breath.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 4 Words Only: I want a lawyer


On the next Blue Bloods:

Cops throw unconscious and beat up lawyer into room. "There you go. Now confess."
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

6655321: The only time a police officer is required to tell the truth is under oath (in court).


.... maybe.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: New Rising Sun: Although the police can get creative when trying to get a confession, there are theoretical limitations. Understand that law enforcement officers have nothing to with sentencing during your interrogation, so be wary of any sort of promises about letting you off the hook or protecting you in any way if you confess.


Well, there goes the plot device of like 75% of cop shows and movies.

Oh that can work - if they bring in an attorney from the DA's office with a signed plea agreement detailing what you're getting in return for testimony.  Not that?  How about no

/it can happen if they've got a serious hardon for someone else and don't much GAF about you


Only valid in PA for Pudding Pops Perverts.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nothing in the article about keeping a gold-fringed Stars and Stripes in your car?  Amateur....
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They only talked to her before using Biden provided funds to prosecute me. I would have told them she's a violent pathological liar, which should have been evident if they questioned her.
 
