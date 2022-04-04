 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Insurrectionist convicted of hoarding illegal weapons in Manhattan sentenced to 3.5 years. Because this is on Fark, you might already have guessed that he was a professional pick-up artist   (nypost.com) divider line
3
    More: Obvious, Supreme Court of the United States, Conspiracy theory, Samuel Fisher, United States, Lawyer, Arraignment, Plea, Donald Trump  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 6:25 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He just believes in the Constitution,"  I get stabby when I see this idiotic statement.  I'm guessing he doesn't know the first word of the Constitution or more than two amendments.

I'm guessing his main occupation is living in his parents' basement and the pick-up artist thing is for the 2 or 3 random nimrods stupid enough believe his schtick.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Na na na na
Na na na na
Hey hey
Goodbye
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One image on Facebook, showing him posing with three weapons in front of a Trump flag, was captioned: "Can't wait to bring a liberal back to this freedom palace," court documents state.

For these people 'freedom' is just a brand name for their particular form of tyranny.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.