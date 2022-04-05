 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Yeah, he looks like the type of guy that would hold a woman hostage   (local21news.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Woman, Man, bars, woman, days  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think he got something of a tan before using a regular old razor to shave off his unibrow.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lovecraft?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tats really sell it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude looks like he was drawn by a marginally talented eighth grade art student.

local21news.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still relevant:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He's looking to his left, but his nose is pointed to his right
 
Netrngr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meth, not even once.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wojo made chief?  Nice!

/old reference is old
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
kids in his HS saw this coming years ago
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

There's strong Picasso influence going on there.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Something FISHY about this guy....
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't Take Me Alive
Youtube 9YxK-swFREo
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That darn Stockholm Syndrome takes longer for some people.

As in Stockholm Switzerland
Uh, that's Stockholm Sweden

Why can't this plane declare an emergency and fly to another airport?
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's a slight problem with attributing criminal disposition with outward appearance. Not sure if you've ever heard of confirmation bias.


/I bet I sound ugly.
 
Zipf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

But it's a 1980s movie trope!
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I've got dark green, black and pink.
:-)
(The pink was by FAR the most painful)
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


He looks like the character the Spiffinbrit created in the Skyrim character generator (he has a Youtube channel, I think this dude just tried to fark up Skyrim in a stupid way, which Skyrim allows you to do).
 
Brokenseas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dammit, I downloaded a pic and everything!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Whose grandpa created this tired visual aid that USA Today fans must love?
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Whose grandpa created this tired visual aid that USA Today fans must love?


They must be at least a great grandpa now, that thing is so old.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I've got dark green, black and pink.
:-)
(The pink was by FAR the most painful)


Yep. I have them on my chest, arms, back, and legs. The one on my foot hurt the worst by a good margin.
 
