(Florida Today)   Thanks to the efforts of Touch of Grey Rescue, Charlie has finally found his forever home. Later this month the rescue is holding "Poochella" to celebrate all things dog & help the other Charlies in their care. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (floridatoday.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
brap
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
I'm going to be MIA for a good chunk of Wednesday afternoon because firstly we just got brand new washes and dryers in all the apartment building's laundry rooms and since these are the type that use a card instead of quarters, there will be a demonstration and a tutorial Wednesday afternoon on how to use them. Then I get to go to my first PT appointment.

Indeed an afternoon filled with joy and excitement!  :D
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
Hope it all goes well at the PT appt! I was not a fan of the cash card when I went to do some blankets at the local laundromat because I had a stack of quarters and the card dispenser/refiller machine DIDN'T take coins, but I suppose if I were a regular user, it would be more convenient.
 
Bathia_Mapes
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
Fark user imageView Full Size

So.  Friggin'.  Tired!
 
Bathia_Mapes
What kinda bums me out is that I gave my DiL $60 a couple of months ago so she could buy me some rolls of quarters. I already had around $20 on hand, but I wanted to get enough quarters so I didn't need her running to the credit union so often for me.  Then mid-to late February Homes ofr Good tell us that the new machines won't take quarters, so cards only. Not certain what I'm going to do with 6 rolls of quarters, though, and I really don't want to impose on my DIL and ask her to do a 45-50 mile round trip so I can deposit them in my credit union account.
 
Bathia_Mapes
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty
When I was a cashier, I really liked it when people came in with piles of coins.  Really helped me be able to make change for everyone and their 20s.  I don't think you can pay for things in rolls, but you might also be able to exchange them at your local bank even if you don't bank there.  I used to change out money for laundry coins at a bank that was not mine.  I don't think there was a charge either.
 
Bathia_Mapes
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty
I hope your PT goes smoothly and your have a therapist who listens and communicates and supports as much as you need them to.
 
Bathia_Mapes
Well, there is a credit union in town. Not the one I use, but I guess it wouldn;t hurt to see if they'd buy the quarters from me.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
Fark user imageView Full Size

April office calendar.  Caption reads, "Share your good fortune."
 
Bathia_Mapes
I've done PT before at Cottage Grove Medical Center in the past, both during my hospitalization and on an outpatient basis back in 2020. Most of the staff are the same as back them and are good as listening to their patoents and working with them.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
Yeah, that was my issue with the cash card machine: I had all these quarters with me and didn't want to use paper money (I don't think this one took credit/debit cards). I mean, I get why they didn't accept coins, but it was a PITA.

Looks like a roll of quarters weighs 8 oz., so maybe they'll come in handy during your PT?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
Looks like there are 2 Coinstar locations near Bathia_Mapes: one at the Safeway, 1500 East Main Street, one at WalMart, 901 Row River Road. If you shop at either one of these places, you could convert the coins to Amazon or some other kind of gift card and not get hit with fees. If you want cash, there is a fee, so I always go with an eGift card.
 
Fark that Pixel
Trade it for a Rolls of dimes and you can use it as a brass knuckle
 
Bathia_Mapes
Heh!  My PT exercises don't involve any sort of lifting, at least not at this time.
 
Bathia_Mapes
*facepalm*

Completely forgot about Coinstar and that would be the perfect option.  Thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Just had a visit from my next door neighbor with some very sad news. She had to send her Papillon, Soxxie across the Rainbow Bridge today. Soxxie had been getting treatment for the last year and a half for a deviated larynx and seemed to be doing fine, but as my neighbor was being driven to the vet by another neighbor, Soxxie started having seizure after seizure. By the time they got to the vet Soxxie had over 10 back-to-back seizures and the vet told my neighbor that at this point there wasn't anything he could do for Soxxie. If it had been a one-off seizure, yes to treatment.  Soxxie had no history of seizures or epilepsy, so this was just out of the blue and the vet doesn't know what triggered them.
 
Bathia_Mapes
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
Rainy dawn this morning.  Forecast to keep raining through the weekend...
yorkprofessionalpetsitting.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
That sucks, but at least Soxxie didn't suffer too much. Hugs to your neighbor.
 
sprgrss
How do you just give up your dog like that.
 
Gumball T Watterson
When Darwin sleeps on his back he has some very vivid dreams. The legs really move. Sadly there is no video to post but when he is out he means business.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crush is car shopping while I'm getting new tires.
 
LukeR
We hit a record high yesterday so Rainbow decided it was a good time to lie in the shade and enjoy the weather.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Couple of weeks ago, went to a local brewery for some day drinking. Rainbow had a good time seeing all the people and other dogs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Makers_Mark_Ambassador
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Hello Fark! Penny is going in for a haircut before we go the beach on 4/23...how short should I try?
 
Target Builder
Greetings Dog People!

Dog adoption question: Have any of you ever adopted a greyhound? If so - any comments on the experience? Good with kids? Is their recall really *that* bad if they get off leash? Easy/hard to train for a house? Etc...
 
eagles95
All I know about them is from my old boss. She loved them but said they all have sensitive stomachs so watch the diet closely. Also they get cold in the winter so depending on where you live, better get a doggy sweater
 
Servocrowatian
Yes. I adopted my sweet boy 2 years ago this month. It's been a wonderful experience, but it's not the easiest rescue experience if you're new to rescues.

They are extremely, extremely gentle and good-natured. I've never met a grey that wasn't an absolute sweetheart. You just have to keep in mind that they have been treated like "things" rather than pets or companions so everything in your house, including you & your affections, are going to be very alien to them at first.

They generally love people. They may not be super tolerant to people crowding their personal space for the first year+ (or maybe not at all depending on the individual) so you can't have kids climbing all over them. When you first get them they don't understand closeness and affection and may perceive it as threatening, and they will shoot up and do a big growl/bark. I don't believe a grey would EVER bite in that situation, but it can be very shocking as they have a surprisingly big bark. They will need some space as they acclimate.

On recall, YES it's absolutely that bad. You can NEVER let your grey off leash if you're not in an enclosed area. Their instinct to run and run incredibly fast is too strong. I did it once because I got too comfortable and I was convinced he would stay because he listens so well. I almost lost him and it was one of the most terrifying minutes of my life as I ran after him screaming like a frantic idiot. Do not try it.

I highly suggest reading one of the books on greyhound rescue. They tend to be quick reads, you can finish them in a couple sittings, but almost all rescue greyhounds have the same quirks: fear of hardwood/reflective surfaces, fear of stairs and the process involved with learning them.
 
Servocrowatian
Also both true. You will need clothes for your grey in the fall/winter/early spring almost regardless of where you live, unless you live somewhere extremely warm where it never dips below 50 degrees. They have almost zero body fat and are extremely susceptible to the cold. My boy has a winter jacket, a heavy sweater, a light sweater, and a rain coat.
 
