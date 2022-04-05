 Skip to content
(Federal Bureau of Investigation)   The FBI confirms it has proof that (a guy once told an FBI agent) flying saucers crashed in Roswell in 1947   (fbi.gov) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's physical evidence, too.
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some woman's aunt's hairdresser swears her husband saw the parts that crashed in the old man's field, so it must be true.
 
