(CBC)   Ever wondered what the sea lion equivalent of an all you can eat buffet is?   (cbc.ca) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had a big escape from a farm here in Puget Sound.  Hundred of thousand of Atlantic salmon as well.  They shouldn't be allowed to farm non-native species in our West Coast waters.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Had to check the article to see it wasn't the Ballard locks.
 
