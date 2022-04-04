 Skip to content
A week of sunshine or a week of snow? Or both, before breakfast, in a single day? It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Lovely and sunshiney here early last week, I even found myself leaving the back door open.  So like a respectable grown up, I turned the heating off... then the next day it snowed.

A useful reminder that it's still 8wks until I can risk any frost sensitive plants in the great outdoors.

Question:  how can I tell if a baby tree is alive, or passed on / is no more / ceased to be / expired and gone to meet 'is maker etc ?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Had my combination Good Hip Day and still cold enough that the wasps farked off, so I picked the weeds in the flowerbed to the best of my limited ability. Will need to do another round soon, but Good Hip days lead into Bad Hip days and it's also supposed to rain the rest of the week.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

robertus: Had my combination Good Hip Day and still cold enough that the wasps farked off, so I picked the weeds in the flowerbed to the best of my limited ability. Will need to do another round soon, but Good Hip days lead into Bad Hip days and it's also supposed to rain the rest of the week.


I wasn't calling you a loser, we must have simul posted!




you've weeded, that deserves a week off   : )
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sunny then rain most of the week where I am.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's been mild enough to put the coffee plant back out on the patio.  I got a nice gift from some former coworkers and went a little nuts getting fancy stuff for the plants on the balcony.






I've got the big pots on wheels and some storage space, and I'm experimenting with some reflection to give more sun to the plants that don't get a lot of direct sunlight.

The clock has a temperature indicator so I can see how terribly hot it is before I go out.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some indoor seeds are started, not sure what to grow on the north-facing porch this year.  I figure catnip, catnip, and... well, not much else has grown there.  Even if they don't do much besides feed the deer, I figure I can throw the last of last year's beans in some containers and let them cover the lattice on my porch.  Green is still better than metal with plastic lattice.

The landlord said we can do what we want where she had the junipers ripped out, but most of that is also north-facing.  I'm thinking maybe some periwinkle between the porches.  The upstairs neighbor is getting a bunch of herbs for the east side of the building.  The other six apartments have people that DGAF.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
First tomatoes have broken the soil under the grow lights.  Eggplants are looking good too.

I sowed mizuna and peas under the hoops.

Of course it snowed briefly yesterday, and will be cloudy all week.  At least it gives me time to keep working on my drip irrigation automation project.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I spent some time yesterday planting some of my recent acquisitions, in a spot in front of my house. I've got a Meyer lemon, 2 blackberries, 2 blueberries, and a red and black currant here, and a cherry tree alongside the other side of the house. Was nice to get out and do some work in the yard at leaat.


 
Death by Spaghettification
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Got most of the raised Veggie beds weeded and planted a pot of snow peas for the dog and catnip for the floof.  The potatoes that we missed last season are coming up so we dumped a bag of dirt on them to give them more growing space.  Now it's stormy and cold so the rest will wait for the next weather window.  Purchased a few more raised beds from Costco for the shady side and more lettuce varieties.  So glad it's spring!
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Finally was able to get good day in the garden last weekend. Grabbed some lobster compost and some chicken manure to augment the raised beds. Built my new bed and filled it

Planted a bunch of lettuce, scallions, broccoli rabe and herbs outside

Seeds are sprouting indoors. peppers, eggplant, tomatoes

I'm probably behind on the indoor seeds but so far so good. Can't put those in the ground until Mother's Day anyway
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is supposed to get cold at least one more time here before it truly gets warm, so I didn't plant anything in the ground but the tree, so hopefully that one is large enough to withstand the freeze and the others I can just bring inside.

I've not been growing things long, hopefully I don't miss something any kill everything.
 
sojourner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Begonia Apricot Shadescorms saved from last year's baskets are just breaking the surface indoors on the windowsill. Charlotte potatoes sown in tubs just over three weeks ago same deal.
Trailing petunias in a seed tray indoors still tiny but probably big enough to prick out this coming weekend.
Pak Choi, spinach, cos lettuce, beetroot still growing on in the cold frame, cold snap has halted growth but they look fine. Broad beans have flowers. Overwintered onions thickening and almost ready to start taking for salad. Tulips out in the back garden, front taking less sunshine have another week or so.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pulled up lil' turnips and greens, then magically had turnips and greens for dinner.  I wasn't actually trying to grow turnips over the winter, just threw some seeds into the raised bed to try to keep weeds down.  They seemed to enjoy themselves, so I benefited.  Collards are mostly the same, picked a few to supplement the turnip greens.

We had a beautiful day on Sunday, I spent much of the day in the yard.  The peas now have their trellis ready to go when they want to grab on.  I bought/planted a couple of blueberry bushes to replace the one I killed.   The flower seedlings are now in the ground.  It was just nice to be outside without cold and/or rain.
 
