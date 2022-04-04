 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Be on the lookout for some hot wheels   (fox2now.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Automobile, fire truck, red Chevy brush truck, Toronto, department, Park Hills Fire Department, ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, doors of the truck  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2022 at 10:46 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Headline "Fire Truck"
Article: "1986 red Chevy brush truck "

Unless "brush truck" has multiple meanings (entirely possible, but I did my best to check), this is the type of thing stolen:

bedfordfd.comView Full Size


which makes it a little more understandable.  "Fire department pickup/utility truck stolen"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they wanted to earn some extra money doing freelance fire fighting.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Park Hills huh?

Meth was probably involved.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That looks like Squad 51!

/kmg365
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Be on the lookout for some hot wheels"

I found them!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gfbabbitt: That looks like Squad 51!

/kmg365


I'm thinking 38.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.