(Local10 WPLG)   North Miami Beach condo building evacuated after engineers warn it's unsafe, prone to collapse. This is not a repeat from 2021   (local10.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a repeat of 2021 YET, subby.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only difference between a condo building and an apartment building is whether subby's mom is paying the landlord or the HOA.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bash to fit and paint to cover. It's fiiine.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My worst nightmare is where I'm on the toilet pooping and while the crap is dangling out, the entire place collapses and I'm buried under rubble with toilet water and pieces of my own crap all over my body and I can't move or commit self-erasure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Grab anything light and get out of here,"

I'm no engineer, but wouldn't grabbing something heavy help stabilize or reduce the chance for collapse?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Donald Trump Jr. was wrong about there being no homeless people in Florida.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: My worst nightmare is where I'm on the toilet pooping and while the crap is dangling out, the entire place collapses and I'm buried under rubble with toilet water and pieces of my own crap all over my body and I can't move or commit self-erasure.


Worse is the obese junk food addict in the condo above yours was taking a crap above you when it happened.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA: "Grab anything light and get out of here,"

I'm no engineer, but wouldn't grabbing something heavy help stabilize or reduce the chance for collapse?


Not if everyone is bringing the heavy stuff through the same area at the same time.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 582x429]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tall_hung_christian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Only difference between a condo building and an apartment building is whether subby's mom is paying the landlord or the HOA.


HOA and better sound-proofing.  I live in one, thankfully not so close to the water, but we do have mild saltwater corrosion that is being repaired... I think...
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a republican paradise
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats, we're now reaching this stage of Global Warming: "there goes the neighborhood" is now "There goes the neighborhood into the ocean."

It's still racist to say it, though. The people of Atlantis are very hurt by people implying this is all their doing as a leveraged property buyout scheme.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Until it starts biting them they'll keep pretending the buildings are adequate.  They need independent inspections with teeth.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: My worst nightmare is where I'm on the toilet pooping and while the crap is dangling out, the entire place collapses and I'm buried under rubble with toilet water and pieces of my own crap all over my body and I can't move or commit self-erasure.


Same but I'm masturbating and unable to stop
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA: "Grab anything light and get out of here,"

I'm no engineer, but wouldn't grabbing something heavy help stabilize or reduce the chance for collapse?


I'm an architect and although the answer is no, that was also my first thought
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy- Dynomite (good quality)
Youtube IBUw-irQOLE
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Only difference between a condo building and an apartment building is whether subby's mom is paying the landlord or the HOA.


I usually just leave subby's mom's money on the dresser.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: What a republican paradise


Yep, it's totally the fault of any political party that a building approaching 50-years-old is showing fatigue.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at this stuff.  There's not even real land under here.  They just dredged a canal and piled it up, then built a farking city on top of it.  Isn't part of Miami actually a barrier island that is entirely man-made, just so they could get more beachfront?  I read that somewhere.

I'd like to feel sorry for everybody, but when we're consistently this stupid, I think, Karma's a biatch, I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tall_hung_christian: HOA and better sound-proofing.  I live in one, thankfully not so close to the water, but we do have mild saltwater corrosion that is being repaired... I think...


I've designed nearly a thousand units of built condos and apartments. There's literally no difference in the walls, assuming they're the same construction typology (concrete, wood, etc). There's a code minimum that nobody EVER exceeds because why bother? It only costs money that could be either not spent, spent on finishes, or put into common amenities and the like. Nobody pays attention to sound transmission beyond code minimum.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: maxandgrinch: FTA: "Grab anything light and get out of here,"

I'm no engineer, but wouldn't grabbing something heavy help stabilize or reduce the chance for collapse?

Not if everyone is bringing the heavy stuff through the same area at the same time.


also  stuff that is light isnt liable to cause you to take 30 minutes to evacuate
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: My worst nightmare is where I'm on the toilet pooping and while the crap is dangling out, the entire place collapses and I'm buried under rubble with toilet water and pieces of my own crap all over my body and I can't move or commit self-erasure.


gross.  but that would suuck, I concur.

There's an old joke saying here - don't know if you guys also have it - always wear clean underwear in case you get hit by a bus.  I have a recurring uncomfortable thought (I live alone & wfh, and I'm lazy and untidy)...  what if the house was an utter disgrace and I was an ungroomed, unshowered scruffbag... and I broke my ankle falling down the stairs, or accidentally stuck the garden shears into myself... and had to call an ambulance.
I guess if it was serious enough you needed blue lights you'd rapidly get over the shame.  but thinking about it from a distance... [shudder]
 
hlehmann
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Xai: What a republican paradise

Yep, it's totally the fault of any political party that a building approaching 50-years-old is showing fatigue.


Which party is in favor of relaxed building safety codes?  Oh, that's right, your party.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Xai: What a republican paradise

Yep, it's totally the fault of any political party that a building approaching 50-years-old is showing fatigue.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hlehmann: mrmopar5287: Xai: What a republican paradise

Yep, it's totally the fault of any political party that a building approaching 50-years-old is showing fatigue.

Which party is in favor of relaxed building safety codes?  Oh, that's right, your party.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Xai: What a republican paradise

Yep, it's totally the fault of any political party that a building approaching 50-years-old is showing fatigue.


without being noticed 10 years ago and the fixes in place 5 years ago.

Deregulation has drawbacks.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: hlehmann: mrmopar5287: Xai: What a republican paradise

Yep, it's totally the fault of any political party that a building approaching 50-years-old is showing fatigue.

Which party is in favor of relaxed building safety codes?  Oh, that's right, your party.

[Fark user image image 356x200]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
barc0001
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I'd like to feel sorry for everybody, but when we're consistently this stupid, I think, Karma's a biatch, I guess.


Dumber than you think.  On the comments of that story, some loon named Davidson is posting crap like this:

Davidson
so it was safe to live in 3 months ago, 3 weeks ago, 2 weeks ago, and these 2 mayors decide to throw out all these residents today in a posh area? Kicked out of their own home for what?
Just look at these 2 mayors....what right do they have?
Where is the evidence that the building is uninhabitable?
I bet if you asked the same engineer to perform inspections on all
the buildings in Miami, half may possibly draw the same opinion.

Davidson sounds dumber than a bag of hammers with a side serving of victimization syndrome.  I mean 100+ people got pancaked in a collapse last year and he's trying to make the argument that people should be allowed to stay in a structure that might kill them at any minute but The Man is forcing them onto the street?

Sigh....
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Management promised to return April's rent to the tenants in about two days."

By endorsing the check, they'll waive the right to make any future claims against the company, I'm sure.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GreenSun: My worst nightmare is where I'm on the toilet pooping and while the crap is dangling out, the entire place collapses and I'm buried under rubble with toilet water and pieces of my own crap all over my body and I can't move or commit self-erasure.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Azz: GreenSun: My worst nightmare is where I'm on the toilet pooping and while the crap is dangling out, the entire place collapses and I'm buried under rubble with toilet water and pieces of my own crap all over my body and I can't move or commit self-erasure.

Same but I'm masturbating and unable to stop


This is not a Southwest flight. Stow your junk.
 
Azz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

powhound: Azz: GreenSun: My worst nightmare is where I'm on the toilet pooping and while the crap is dangling out, the entire place collapses and I'm buried under rubble with toilet water and pieces of my own crap all over my body and I can't move or commit self-erasure.

Same but I'm masturbating and unable to stop

This is not a Southwest flight. Stow your junk.


If you needed a visual 😁

grandmas boy can't stop cumming
Youtube or-ajkfUsbs
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lady J: hlehmann: mrmopar5287: Xai: What a republican paradise

Yep, it's totally the fault of any political party that a building approaching 50-years-old is showing fatigue.

Which party is in favor of relaxed building safety codes?  Oh, that's right, your party.

[Fark user image image 356x200]


If we're using gifs of party girls to somehow demonstrate the sturdiness a building....

I'd live here:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

slantsix: tall_hung_christian: HOA and better sound-proofing.  I live in one, thankfully not so close to the water, but we do have mild saltwater corrosion that is being repaired... I think...

I've designed nearly a thousand units of built condos and apartments. There's literally no difference in the walls, assuming they're the same construction typology (concrete, wood, etc). There's a code minimum that nobody EVER exceeds because why bother? It only costs money that could be either not spent, spent on finishes, or put into common amenities and the like. Nobody pays attention to sound transmission beyond code minimum.


I've worked on a couple projects that went beyond code for sound transmission. One was a luxury condo and the other was an office that was adjacent to freight rail.

Granted, most clients aren't interested in exceeding code, but there are a few.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

barc0001: Davidson sounds dumber than a bag of hammers with a side serving of victimization syndrome.  I mean 100+ people got pancaked in a collapse last year and he's trying to make the argument that people should be allowed to stay in a structure that might kill them at any minute but The Man is forcing them onto the street?

Sigh....


you're not wrong

'I bet if you asked the same engineer to perform inspections on all the buildings in Miami, half may possibly draw the same opinion.'

double qualifier in there... may possibly... no point saying half and then driving over it twice, mate.  signals to everyone that it's nonsense you pulled out of your ignorant ass.

And is his contention that if lots of buildings are unsafe that makes them... all... safe?  the logic there isn't immediately obvious to me.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pretty sure no buildings are prone to falling down.  Buildings using a specific design might be prone to falling down.  Buildings built on certain types of soil might be prone to falling down.  

The only way a specific building could be prone to falling down would be if it fell down once, you rebuilt it, and then if fell down again, and then you rebuilt it again.  Then you could say that standing building is prone to falling down.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hlehmann: mrmopar5287: Xai: What a republican paradise

Yep, it's totally the fault of any political party that a building approaching 50-years-old is showing fatigue.

Which party is in favor of relaxed building safety codes?  Oh, that's right, your party.


Imagine how badly the Millennium Tower would be tilting if San Francisco were run by Republicans
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"They said, 'Grab anything light and get out of here,'" said Clara Ulffe, a resident. "I have my other sister who has four children. This is crazy."

So you're saying they're fat, without saying they're fat. Got it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GreenSun: My worst nightmare is where I'm on the toilet pooping and while the crap is dangling out, the entire place collapses and I'm buried under rubble with toilet water and pieces of my own crap all over my body and I can't move or commit self-erasure.


Could be worse.  Could be someone else's crap.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Pretty sure no buildings are prone to falling down.  Buildings using a specific design might be prone to falling down.  Buildings built on certain types of soil might be prone to falling down.  

The only way a specific building could be prone to falling down would be if it fell down once, you rebuilt it, and then if fell down again, and then you rebuilt it again.  Then you could say that standing building is prone to falling down.


But the fourth one stayed up!
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Pretty sure no buildings are prone to falling down.  Buildings using a specific design might be prone to falling down.  Buildings built on certain types of soil might be prone to falling down.  

The only way a specific building could be prone to falling down would be if it fell down once, you rebuilt it, and then if fell down again, and then you rebuilt it again.  Then you could say that standing building is prone to falling down.


You are technically correct, the worst kind of well, actually.
 
