(USA Today)   "We'll have it as good as new, but we're gonna need another few days with it. Maybe weeks, maybe months. Eh. Just call us in 2027"   (usatoday.com) divider line
19
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh

/That'll buff right out
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little Bondo here and there and she'll look as good as new!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She dead dude. Build it from scratch with all those rusky tools you're getting on the free
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is impossible to rebuild. However you can use engines and blueprints and make a new plane. It would be better to make new plane.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being that it's a one of a kind plane is there even anything like 'spare parts'?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build new ones while Russia regress a century.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: It is impossible to rebuild. However you can use engines and blueprints and make a new plane. It would be better to make new plane.


Rebuilding the 225 would be a huge symbolic victory, though. But whether it is rebuilt or replaced, the costs can be paid for with Russian bouillon after the war.


wax_on: Being that it's a one of a kind plane is there even anything like 'spare parts'?


Yes, actually. Aircraft maintenance kinda sorta requires spare parts, even for one-make birds like the 225.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that I think about it, a bigger symbolic victory would be for the war reparation bouillon to be loaded on a new or rebuilt 225 to be flown from Moscow to Kyiv.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu*k Russia.

This needs to be said hourly.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/"that'll buff right out"
//2nd
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Being that it's a one of a kind plane is there even anything like 'spare parts'?


There was a second that was in mid production when they canceled the project
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plane's remains stay mainly in Ukraine.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: wax_on: Being that it's a one of a kind plane is there even anything like 'spare parts'?

There was a second that was in mid production when they canceled the project


Oh, well that helps.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Spruce Goose
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Spruce Goose


Yes.  That is also a plane. Nice to see you playing along.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There was a second I completed fuselage. If it still exists after the occupation then we will see it funded soon.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's somewhere between a world heritage site and a business system that has customers waiting for their slots in its schedule. I think they'll get funding to rebuild, and assistance from both Boeing and Airbus at the level of "this was useful, but we don't want to do the whole damned thing for one airplane".
 
