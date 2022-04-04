 Skip to content
(CNN)   Well, hope it was worth it. Genius mob hitman escaped from custody one year shy of release after spending decades in prison only to be captured after not even seven full days on the lam   (cnn.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe he thinks he's safer in prison than out.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ghastly: Maybe he thinks he's safer in prison than out.


Maybe he just likes prison.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Ghastly: Maybe he thinks he's safer in prison than out.

Maybe he just likes prison.


Well, he was caught in Hialeah which is barely a step above prison.

Although it is completely possible that he mistakenly thought he had made it out of the United States.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not here to enjoy freedom, are you?
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hah!  His plan was to not leave prison.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He did not know we'd turned into a surveillance state while he was gone.  Back in the 1980's maybe you could have gotten away with slipping away like that.  Not anymore.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
3 hots and a cot! And that vengeance thing probably sucks.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aungen: He did not know we'd turned into a surveillance state while he was gone.  Back in the 1980's maybe you could have gotten away with slipping away like that.  Not anymore.


True. I was reading a thread on 4chan about how there seem to be no more serial killers. Way too easy to get caught these days.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: aungen: He did not know we'd turned into a surveillance state while he was gone.  Back in the 1980's maybe you could have gotten away with slipping away like that.  Not anymore.

True. I was reading a thread on 4chan about how there seem to be no more serial killers. Way too easy to get caught these days.


Serial killers have been watching the murder porn and know to change things up so everything looks like a different killer.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Maybe he thinks he's safer in prison than out.


Maybe he pissed off the wrong guy in prison, or got word that the Mob was going to whack him upon release! Took his chances, and if he got caught, he would go to a more secure prison.

One last week on the outside. Wonder if he had a good time, because he's probably not getting out again.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

indy_kid: Ghastly: Maybe he thinks he's safer in prison than out.

Maybe he pissed off the wrong guy in prison, or got word that the Mob was going to whack him upon release! Took his chances, and if he got caught, he would go to a more secure prison.

One last week on the outside. Wonder if he had a good time, because he's probably not getting out again.


It was probably a freaky week.  I can't imagine going from the 80s to 2022 in one step.
 
