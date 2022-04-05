 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Missed the airport by that much   (abc7ny.com) divider line
7
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It seems like the landing went bad," Manville police Lieutenant John Crater said.

No kidding.

Last name checks out.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any landing you can walk away from...
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thought my furnace blew up"
I think you have more immediate worries than planes crashing nearby.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was his co-pilot asleep?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: "It seems like the landing went bad," Manville police Lieutenant John Crater said.

No kidding.

Last name checks out.


And he's only a lieutenant?  I would have thought with sleuthing skills like he has, he would be a captain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you depend on Jesus as your co-pilot
 
aremmes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Mooney went down on Manville.

Giggity.
 
