 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Wall Street Journal reporter interviews ordinary Russians, discovers they are responding to Ukraine the same way they responded to Grozny   (twitter.com) divider line
73
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1307 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Apr 2022 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Slap a red hat on them and they look awfully familiar.

Ignorant, hateful people.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've said this before on Fark, but my cousin was murdered by a Muslim radical:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theo_van_Gogh_(film_director)

If there is anyone with a (somewhat) explainable reason to hate a group of people it would be me...

But I don't hate Muslims. Far from it. And I'd be a fool if I blamed an entire religious group for the actions of a few.

I don't blame all Russians. They're being lied to by a few.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

gopher321: I've said this before on Fark, but my cousin was murdered by a Muslim radical:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theo_van_Gogh_(film_director)

If there is anyone with a (somewhat) explainable reason to hate a group of people it would be me...

But I don't hate Muslims. Far from it. And I'd be a fool if I blamed an entire religious group for the actions of a few.

I don't blame all Russians. They're being lied to by a few.


I've had co-worker and a friend Murdered by Radical Catholics.
Oh you think they're all "Peace be with you"
Than BAM a face full of nails in a door step bomb.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One can't make an informed decision, when one is deliberately kept uninformed.

Case in point.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Russians are the most stupid servile farks to ever exist on this planet.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean their history is basically dictators with an occasional good one.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are the most stupid servile farks to ever exist on this planet.


The sad thing is they don't have to be.  A hundred years ago, news sources were limited, there's really no excuse now.  If I get tired of Fark, I can go to many other news aggregators to see what's happening, in real time, around the world.

Just like Fox viewers are too lazy to change the channel and too scared to hear another opinion, the majority of the Russian society in Moscow is not going to move one iota.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The last one, at least, seemed like she was trying to spot the secret policemen recording the conversation. A month ago, you could still find a few people willing to speak against Putin - guessing that's a bad idea now.  Granted several of them seemed like the Russian version of Fox News consumers, but don't discount everyone in this from assuming that Vlad's very good friends in the Russian Mafia Government would be reviewing that tape.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are the most stupid servile farks to ever exist on this planet.


We call it the Russian bear
They think of themselves as wolves, but not real, social, cooperative animals that wolves are
But lone predators, raw, and self sufficient

They are sheep, easily led, and they like it that way

Like MAGAT's
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: I've said this before on Fark, but my cousin was murdered by a Muslim radical:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theo_van_Gogh_(film_director)

If there is anyone with a (somewhat) explainable reason to hate a group of people it would be me...

But I don't hate Muslims. Far from it. And I'd be a fool if I blamed an entire religious group for the actions of a few.

I don't blame all Russians. They're being lied to by a few.


I don't blame Russian civilians for the specific atrocities in this war.  Or, even being completely ignorant that the invasion was wrong.

However, I do blame Russians for allowing and not preventing a government capable of keeping them in such ignorance and in directing directing such a war and its atrocities.  A nations' people must be held accountable for their government.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: The last one, at least, seemed like she was trying to spot the secret policemen recording the conversation


Yeah that was my thought. She looked scared to not say Putin will fix things.
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The PvP in this expansion sucks
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only think that has a chance of it seeping through to the general public is when the minor inconvenience of holes on shelves degrades into economic ruin in a few months, and the last stocks begin to run dry with zero replacements.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(and the lack of sons returning)
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are the most stupid servile farks to ever exist on this planet.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you see the tractor rolling by in the background near the end of that video? The Ukrainians have already invaded Russia and the locals are too stupid to notice!

/tow some oligarchs Mercedes Benz home with you
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No different than those late-night shows that interview 50 people and only put on air the stupid ones. Or, Fox News polls
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is gonna Jordan Klepper gonna start interviewing average Russians at Putin rallies?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or this is a selective sample set. The people who don't think it's a bad thing won't speak.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Russian willing to give an interview on camera knows that camera is being watched by the Putineers. However, I'd try to make it sound as silly as possible such as, "I know this military exercise is to root out aliens and I for one do not wish to be taken aboard their flying saucers."

/ Unless, you know, three boobies.
 
balko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The exact words of the text."

The Russian people have been abused by their leaders throughout their history. Imagine if "greed is good" conservatives hadnt been in charge of America when the Soviet Union collapsed.
 
zamboni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such brainwash. So ignorance. Wow.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did you see the tractor rolling by in the background near the end of that video? The Ukrainians have already invaded Russia and the locals are too stupid to notice!

/tow some oligarchs Mercedes Benz home with you


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I've said this before on Fark, but my cousin was murdered by a Muslim radical:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theo_van_Gogh_(film_director)

If there is anyone with a (somewhat) explainable reason to hate a group of people it would be me...

But I don't hate Muslims. Far from it. And I'd be a fool if I blamed an entire religious group for the actions of a few.

I don't blame all Russians. They're being lied to by a few.


That's my problem with this.

These people don't realize they're being brainwashed by the Kremlin because they don't know any better.

It's heartbreaking to see.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're as brainwashed as Faux News viewers.

Or they're worried that the interviewer is a secret KGB plant. Or whatever they're calling themselves these days.

They see the pictures of schoolchildren being detained by squads of police for holding bunches of flowers, because it's ostensibly a silent protest. They know when to parrot the party line.

Except for that first guy - he seemed like a genuine asshole.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Putin is building a fighting force of extraordinary magnitude. We forge our spirits in the tradition of our babushkas. He is a magnificent leader. He has our gratitude
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be pretty satisfying when Ukraine drives through Russia and levels their cities after they finish routing Russia's shiatty, rusted out army.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians love an autocrat. It's cultural. Sure, not all Russians do. Some like democracy. But to pretend there isn't a large swarth of the Russian population that sees a dictator unilaterally deciding horrible decisions as some kind of virtue to be admired is to not fully understand Russian culture. Putin might be overthrown or assassinated, yes. But there's about a dozen or more autocrats-in-the-making waiting in the wings of Russian politics and another will inevitably replace him and usher in a new era of batshiat crazy decisions, and be applauded for it by his people.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: gopher321: I've said this before on Fark, but my cousin was murdered by a Muslim radical:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theo_van_Gogh_(film_director)

If there is anyone with a (somewhat) explainable reason to hate a group of people it would be me...

But I don't hate Muslims. Far from it. And I'd be a fool if I blamed an entire religious group for the actions of a few.

I don't blame all Russians. They're being lied to by a few.

That's my problem with this.

These people don't realize they're being brainwashed by the Kremlin because they don't know any better.

It's heartbreaking to see.


I have met a decent number of ex-pat Russians and Russian-Jews. They used to be able to parse bs news reports into what really happened. Sad that they have lost that completely
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of reporters interviewing people at Trump rallies.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

bopanc: How ordinary Russians feel about their country invading Ukraine https://t.co/v3OZwjSvam


Glass them
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what people are willing to say in public, on camera, to an American reporter, with secret police watching.
They would have to be suicidal to say anything other than the Party Line.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: I mean their history is basically dictators with an occasional good one.


Seriously.  The last time Russia had a smidge of likability was when that goofy drunk Yeltsin was in charge.

F*ck Russia.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Russians love an autocrat. It's cultural. Sure, not all Russians do. Some like democracy. But to pretend there isn't a large swarth of the Russian population that sees a dictator unilaterally deciding horrible decisions as some kind of virtue to be admired is to not fully understand Russian culture. Putin might be overthrown or assassinated, yes. But there's about a dozen or more autocrats-in-the-making waiting in the wings of Russian politics and another will inevitably replace him and usher in a new era of batshiat crazy decisions, and be applauded for it by his people.


Much like 40% of Merkins.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would any one with a different opinion be willing to say so on a public interview?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it was just a couple weeks ago that thousands of Russians protesting against the war were arrested and presumably sent off to Siberia.
So what exactly do you expect these Russians, that probably don't want to be sent to Siberia, to say?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing I always wonder about these videos, is how many people did they interview to find one crazy enough that posting it on twitter will shock us with outrage.

We can pretend regular Russian people are the problem all we want.  And we'd be just like this guy

And you can see what the consequences of believing like him (and Putin) are.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are eerily similar to the interviews they do on the streets of Israel about Palestinians. You hear these people say "they need to be destroyed," "it's actually our land," "they hate the Jews," and so on.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: And it was just a couple weeks ago that thousands of Russians protesting against the war were arrested and presumably sent off to Siberia.
So what exactly do you expect these Russians, that probably don't want to be sent to Siberia, to say?


It's nice to think that there's a significant secret opposition, but little points to it.

I know two Russians who have lived in the UK for two decades.- with full access to every media stream on Earth, and in zero danger.

They still believe Putin. Nationalism's a funny thing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: One can't make an informed decision, when one is deliberately kept uninformed.

Case in point.


But enough about Fox News.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: And it was just a couple weeks ago that thousands of Russians protesting against the war were arrested and presumably sent off to Siberia.
So what exactly do you expect these Russians, that probably don't want to be sent to Siberia, to say?


They need to step up and assassinate Putin or any other government officials.

Have a youth backed movement....it worked in 1991 when the commies attempted a coup.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I've said this before on Fark, but my cousin was murdered by a Muslim radical:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theo_van_Gogh_(film_director)

If there is anyone with a (somewhat) explainable reason to hate a group of people it would be me...

But I don't hate Muslims. Far from it. And I'd be a fool if I blamed an entire religious group for the actions of a few.

I don't blame all Russians. They're being lied to by a few.


Being duped doesn't get Russians off the hook for war crimes, or in the case of MAGAts in the US, sedition.  If you're too stupid, or willfully ignorant to recognize criminal acts that you enable, you will find face the consequences either way.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not surprising only one young person was in that reel.  Frankly, I'd expected zero.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: bloobeary: One can't make an informed decision, when one is deliberately kept uninformed.

Case in point.

But enough about Fox News.


There are dick heads like Tucker, but Fox News is not censoring anything:

https://www.foxnews.com/world/bucha-massacre-russia-accused-of-atrocities-in-ukraine
 
Bungles
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Trik: And it was just a couple weeks ago that thousands of Russians protesting against the war were arrested and presumably sent off to Siberia.
So what exactly do you expect these Russians, that probably don't want to be sent to Siberia, to say?

They need to step up and assassinate Putin or any other government officials.

Have a youth backed movement....it worked in 1991 when the commies attempted a coup.


From all accounts, he's in a bunker and completely unassailable to the public, or even his own staff.

The only way someone's getting close enough is via food/personal products, and it'll likely be certain death to do it.

/unless he actually is unvaccinated, and Covid finally becomes the good guy.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chekov's Russian Misconceptions
Youtube IC6W8J0j8Co
 
Likwit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The insane cognitive dissonance required to call someone a Nazi and then in the very next breath talk about needing to wipe a country full of ::insert ethnic slur of choice:: off the face of the earth.

Jesus.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russians are not able to conquer or pacify Ukraine. That'll mean trouble at home and Army/Rosgvardia/FSB will use the same tactics against their own population.

I wish I could find a single fark, but I gave them all for the civilians in Ukraine.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.