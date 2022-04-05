 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   PA man has quite the night on the town, before the cops came anyway   (northpennnow.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So he wanted some prime rib and cheesecake for dessert and then a nice long wank.  Who hasn't been there?  But you should go during business hours and pay like a civilized person.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Then, just after 6 a.m., a shirtless Dugan was captured on surveillance outside of Adult World on Dekalb Pike, where he was observed striking a message billboard with a bat, causing it to break, police said. Dugan then allegedly began striking windows of the business, before repeatedly striking the glass front door, causing it to shatter. Footage showed Dugan learning in through the shattered door, however a female employee screamed at Dugan, and he fled the scene on foot towards Costco, police said."

An Adult World employee is there at 6 am?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He fled?

Poser.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Then, just after 6 a.m., a shirtless Dugan was captured on surveillance outside of Adult World on Dekalb Pike, where he was observed striking a message billboard with a bat, causing it to break, police said. Dugan then allegedly began striking windows of the business, before repeatedly striking the glass front door, causing it to shatter. Footage showed Dugan learning in through the shattered door, however a female employee screamed at Dugan, and he fled the scene on foot towards Costco, police said."

An Adult World employee is there at 6 am?


lotta dildoes to dust
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Planning pic-a-nake.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So he wanted some prime rib and cheesecake for dessert and then a nice long wank.  Who hasn't been there?  But you should go during business hours and pay like a civilized person.


Wonder what's going on in his life to go on a tear that will get him 3-5 in PMITA?

Meth? Alcohol? Combo deal?


/Watch out for your cornhole!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn.  It's an achievement to go to jail because a bunch of masturbators ID'd you.
 
don't understand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean sounds like quite a few truckers I've met on my travels.

Went for the drugs first, then the greasy diner. Then the porn or sex, then jail
 
