(Daily Mail)   We've all heard that Hummer drivers are jackasses, but this is ridiculous   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shame they shot her to death.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's an overly enthusiastic girlfriend.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those still exist?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hummer? Just met her.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like she'd be a crazy fark.

/Not into crazy anymore.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm genuinely shocked that there wasn't anything in the story about the hummer being stolen.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's an H2. Basically just a pretentious Tahoe.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they didn't shoot her? I wonder... never mind.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Considering the headline, I was fully expecting video of a literal donkey driving a Humvee.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Meh, it's an H2. Basically just a pretentious Tahoe.


An H1, and she could have driven over those cruisers...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Considering the headline, I was fully expecting video of a literal donkey driving a Humvee.


Me too, actually. I was sure there were donkeys involved.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark racists in quickly
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I want a recent picture with her meth face.
 
GaijinH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She's got a bad case of Charlie Kirk Face.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Question. If she were black, how many clips would have been emptied into the cab of the Hummer?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More broken plastic on that Hummer than what we'll call the Invisaline incident.
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GaijinH: She's got a bad case of Charlie Kirk Face.[Fark user image 522x698]


She'd be prettier if she gave Charlie and Kirk back their respective parts.

Also, if she weren't a murderous, privileged garbage person.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Question. If she were black, how many clips would have been emptied into the cab of the Hummer?


Zero, because they're magazines!

Come on, that was way too easy.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: I'm genuinely shocked that there wasn't anything in the story about the hummer being stolen.


She stole all the other vehicles because driving a Hummer with 9.2 MPG is expensive.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More context.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's unclear what she was driving.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GaijinH: She's got a bad case of Charlie Kirk Face.[Fark user image 522x698]


Dammit, came to make the same joke.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Question. If she were black, how many clips would have been emptied into the cab of the Hummer?


0

Magazines in the other hand... I'd put the over under at 2 per cop
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: More broken plastic on that Hummer than what we'll call the Invisaline incident.


looool!
 
zamboni
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'd be a little testy too if I paid twice the price for a vehicle that was twice as ugly as the vehicle that was underneath it just to be edgy.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

