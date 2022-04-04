 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   Your outdoor shower is gonna burn your house down   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
8
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I almost bought a house on the cape in 89. It went cheap, too. Private place. It was well under 100,000.00 then
More than 10 times that now.
3 decades of that rt 6 traffic would have made me a crazy old man.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"They determined that a conclave mirror hanging in the shower likely magnified the sun and sparked the blaze."

I only use convective mirrors, so I'm safe.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GalFisk: "They determined that a conclave mirror hanging in the shower likely magnified the sun and sparked the blaze."

I only use convective mirrors, so I'm safe.


Ok that's covered.
 
ObviousBear
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GalFisk: "They determined that a conclave mirror hanging in the shower likely magnified the sun and sparked the blaze."

I only use convective mirrors, so I'm safe.


When the conclave decides it is time to burn, it is time do burn.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
OooOOOhhh. Someone can afford to shower. WOOOOoooOOOoo.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Objects in the mirror may be hotter than they appear.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Objects in the mirror may be hotter than they appear.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Conclave mirrors? So these are mirrors that will decide the next Pope?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

