(Dallas Observer) Advocates pushing to end housing discrimination. Difficulty: for dogs
70Ford
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
proteus_b
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People who live in public housing, especially elderly and children, shouldn't have to risk their lives in the hallways.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Prove me wrong: chiuauhas might nip at you, but I've never heard of one killing someone
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just ban all dogs on the property.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Prove me wrong: chiuauhas might nip at you, but I've never heard of one killing someone


My nephew's roommate had a pit bull that put a soccer size tatoo of a dog bite on his waist.

Had. The State of Connecticut took the dog.

These rules are based on real data and statistics folks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bad animals only exist because of bad humans.
 
the_peddler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see the dog haters are in early.


/Dogs rule.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good. No one should be forced to be around unwanted animals.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I moved in here about 13 years ago my lease stated dogs were not even allowed to visit.

Four owners later and there's dog shiat in the lobby and the elevator is dripping with dog piss.

The last neighbor I had below me left their dog home 24/7 to cry for some sort of companionship. They decided to get rid of the dog. And then moved themselves.

The dog owners here take them next door to an abandoned property to shiat in the grass and not pick it up.  An abandoned property that is for sale with a giant sign out front. But the realtors don't care. Trust me, they know.


Dogs are not City Dwellers.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't the word favor of the week "housing insecurity?"

Or food insecurity etc........
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There may not be "bad breeds," but there are aggressive breeds that require experienced, careful, and thoughtful owners. People can't raise their kids not to be killing machines. Why would anyone think people in general could do that consistently with a potentially dangerous animal in close quarters?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the_peddler: I see the dog haters are in early.


/Dogs rule.


Dogs are fine. It's the people that claim to take care of them that are the problem.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Bad animals only exist because of bad humans.


FTA: The Lone Star State has one of the highest numbers of pets euthanized each year

Correlation, causation, etc
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are all dog owners awful? No, of course not. But a hell of a lot of them are. Enough so that this rule makes perfect sense.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: iheartscotch: Bad animals only exist because of bad humans.

FTA: The Lone Star State has one of the highest numbers of pets euthanized each year

Correlation, causation, etc


We do not deserve dogs. Like...at all. We deserve fluff balls of concentrated malevolence.

/ in other words, we deserve cats
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wish "pet rent" would be outlawed. Used to be your simply pay a pet deposit, and if you animal was well behaved you'd get it back when you lived out. We had 19-year old elderly cats that were dying of kidney failure and they still managed to not piss on the carpet.

Now with our new lease, we're paying $25 a month of each of our two new cats. Meanwhile, my neighbors don't get charged anything for their children, who are likely way more destructive than our cats.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I wish "pet rent" would be outlawed. Used to be your simply pay a pet deposit, and if you animal was well behaved you'd get it back when you lived out. We had 19-year old elderly cats that were dying of kidney failure and they still managed to not piss on the carpet.

Now with our new lease, we're paying $25 a month of each of our two new cats. Meanwhile, my neighbors don't get charged anything for their children, who are likely way more destructive than our cats.


Try claiming that the cats are children with that illness that makes them grow too much hair?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the_peddler: I see the dog haters are in early.


/Dogs rule.


I love dogs but some dogs are better off in houses, not apartments. Some owners are not responsible for their dogs and they can injure adults, elderly and children alike. And what is mentioned in the article is a proposal that public housing not have to follow local ordinances: people living in public housing are even less likely than the public at large to be able to move to a safer place in their locality. What's controversial here?
 
austerity101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I swear Fark used to be way more vocally anti-pitbull than this. Or maybe I've alrady ignored the breed-haters for unrelated reasons....
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Prove me wrong: chiuauhas might nip at you, but I've never heard of one killing someone


Pound-for-pound, Chihuahuas are the most vicious breed of dog in the world. Luckily for the rest of the world, Chihuahuas weight only 2 pounds.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Some Most owners are not responsible for their dogs and they can injure adults, elderly and children alike.


Most owners seem to think that training a dog means saying "noooo" while the dog strains on their leash trying to attack anyone passing by.  If the dog is on a leash at all.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Prove me wrong: chiuauhas might nip at you, but I've never heard of one killing someone


I did a quick Google of this, supposedly there was at least one death by Chihuahua in the USA which I am trying to verify by the collated lists of dog attack fatalities on wikipedia. So far what I have found is that the overwhelming majority of fatalities were caused by dogs of the sort of breeds you would expect BUT there have been dog bite fatalities caused by a pomeranian, a Boston terrier, a corgi x sheltie and a group of dachshund x terriers. The deaths were of vulnerable people eg the pomeranian killed a little baby girl. So it seems plausible to me that a chihuahua could kill a vulnerable person under the right circumstances. Incidentally the scariest dog I have ever met was a chihuahua x pitbull. She had been surrendered to a rescue that specializes in pitties but they ended up reluctantly having to euthanize her at the age of about 8 months because the combo of chi aggression with pittie tools to back it up was just too dangerous no matter what behavior training they tried.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Many dog owners don't know or don't care how to provide for their pets. Leaving dogs in small apartments for 14+ hours at a time is really bad for them. I agree with the poster above who said that cats are a much better fit for many people in cities.

People just care about what they want, and not what's best.
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: the_peddler: I see the dog haters are in early.


/Dogs rule.

Dogs are fine. It's the people that claim to take care of them that are the problem.


This is true. Humans suck.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: iheartscotch: Bad animals only exist because of bad humans.

FTA: The Lone Star State has one of the highest numbers of pets euthanized each year

Correlation, causation, etc

We do not deserve dogs. Like...at all. We deserve fluff balls of concentrated malevolence.

/ in other words, we deserve cats


Man, I love dogs. My wife and I go for walks in the neighborhood daily and it's always a highlight to meet a new dog. Our favorite is Lulu, who is a rescue pup who loves people almost as much as she loves sniffing flowers.

But then again, last year I had to spend a solid week on the phone with animal control and other agencies after my elderly parents' neighbors had their poorly trained Rottweiler and Doberman escape and attack a man walking his three smaller dogs. They sent him to the hospital, two of the dogs to the vet, and my 80+ year old father got seriously scraped up after getting dragged around by them while trying to break everything up. It was a shiatty feeling being partly responsible for having two dogs put down, but I had to do it. Fark irresponsible dog owners.

/not sure what I did to deserve my cat, who is currently screaming at me to change the weather so she can go outside
 
