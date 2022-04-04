 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Repeatedly pegging the crossing guard is no way to go through life, son   (nypost.com)
40
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phrasing subby.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if they're into it I guess it'd be okay.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cops allegedly arrested Tyreik Martin about 45 minutes later nearby and he allegedly admitted to them that he likes to hit people in the face with bottles.

I don't think I allegedly like where The New York Post uses the term 'allegedly'... allegedly. I mean, they arrested him, they didn't allegedly arrest him...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: [Fark user image 850x566]
Cops allegedly arrested Tyreik Martin about 45 minutes later nearby and he allegedly admitted to them that he likes to hit people in the face with bottles.

I don't think I allegedly like where The New York Post uses the term 'allegedly'... allegedly. I mean, they arrested him, they didn't allegedly arrest him...


Maybe he likes a bit of restraint play after pegging people?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, he'll be released as soon as he sees a judge.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article wasn't nearly as entertaining as the headline led to believe it would be.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Ponzholio: [Fark user image 850x566]
Cops allegedly arrested Tyreik Martin about 45 minutes later nearby and he allegedly admitted to them that he likes to hit people in the face with bottles.

I don't think I allegedly like where The New York Post uses the term 'allegedly'... allegedly. I mean, they arrested him, they didn't allegedly arrest him...

Maybe he likes a bit of restraint play after pegging people?


Allegedly
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cops caught up to him about 45 minutes later nearby and he allegedly admitted to them that he likes to hit people in the face with bottles, sources said.

Rangers fans are everywhere.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pegging with a bottle?

Sounds like a recipe for a vacuum lock incident.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NTTAWWT
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That wasn't the kind of pegging I expected.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What happens in the bedroom stays in the bedroom
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
this is why you should never use glass in the a...oh pegged as in hit..ooooh
 
peachpicker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Happy International Women's Day!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jtown: That wasn't the kind of pegging I expected.


I was expecting "pegging with bottles" to at least mean a UBIA.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We'll see how HE likes it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: This article wasn't nearly as entertaining as the headline led to believe it would be.


Yeah, systemic racism is never entertaining.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Go on ...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: Pegging with a bottle?

Sounds like a recipe for a vacuum lock incident.


Fark isn't your personal erotica site.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pegging can be a lot of fun!

toysrus.caView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
no one is allowed in, so everyone wants to get in ???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x699]


Well, what do you expect from someone who's father chose some people and not others
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The first picture made me think the perpetrator was a toddler.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"This person should not be on the streets," said a Manhattan cop. "As long as he is walking around, little children and people doing their jobs are not safe."

Think of the little children's jobs!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Repeat O-ffeder.  Not a pretty name, is it H.I.?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x699]


That is the point of pegging.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its a Murdoch rag, so of course they have to find a way to sexualize the story somehow.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a common New York Post story.

There is currently a push to require little or no bail for most defendants in New York State.

The New York Post doesn't like this policy.

So, whether somebody commits a crime while awaiting trial for something else, it becomes front page news in this particular newspaper.

/this, of course, happens more often that the people in favor of said policy like to admit
 
kab
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: systemic racism


drink!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The crossing guard told the assailant to STOP but he kept at it.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's disturbed and/or addicted.  He needs an asylum system to treat properly, but all we have left is for-profit prison hospitals.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Pegging with a bottle?

Sounds like a recipe for a vacuum lock incident.


Sounds like a song by The Police...

Just a castaway
An island lost at sea
Another lonely day
With no one here but me
More loneliness
Than an empty hut
Won't someone please come poke my butt

I hope that someone wants to
I hope that someone wants to
I hope that someone wants to
Peg me with a bottle
(peg me with a bottle)


disclaimer: actually, I don't. Really.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean...  If he were a *sexy* male crossing guard who was into pegging...  I would be polite and wouldn't automatically say "no."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Google is remarkably unhelpful when looking for "sexy male crossing guard" images
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: He's disturbed and/or addicted.  He needs an asylum system to treat properly, but all we have left is for-profit prison hospitals.


"Asylum" isn't a word that is used any longer.  It paints an unfair picture of modern mental health care facilities.  The preferred term is booby hatch.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
one of my posts is in the wrong thread, you can have fun figuring out which one.!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbuHashish: The first picture made me think the perpetrator was a toddler.


Me too. Istarted smiling and was mentally prepared to read some feel good story about a toddler throwing his bottle at a crossing guard every morning.

And then I read 'glass bottle' and saw the grown man, then noticed the bruise on the kids cheek ...

As someone said up thread, Christ, what an asshole!
 
