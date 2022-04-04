 Skip to content
(WSET)   No soup for you, you rude dbags. Get out   (wset.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chef says it's been a constant struggle to get workers post-pandemic. "Chefs, career servers, they were all forced to go find something else to do," said Lehnerz.

Maybe pay them enough to consider working for you instead?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The chef says it's been a constant struggle to get workers post-pandemic. "Chefs, career servers, they were all forced to go find something else to do," said Lehnerz.

Maybe pay them enough to consider working for you instead?


That's crazy talk
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do I have to rub lemon juice on my screen or something to see it?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x935]
Do I have to rub lemon juice on my screen or something to see it?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shutting down in the middle of the day is sort of rude, business.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So hasty. It's not like they're giving their food away.

The regulars should start going somewhere else.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I tend to agree with the owner. Restaurant service is crazy. Patrons should realize that and make allowances.

/Today I made lunch for the woman I love: chicken, gravy, rice and green beans. It was good.
After we ate, she said, "I should offer to wash the dishes, but I'm too full."
I told her, "Don't worry, they'll still be there tomorrow."

/But that's different
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There was a comedian I saw a long time ago (Charlie something, I think) that said:

It should be a law that you have to work in a restaurant for at least 6 months before you are allowed to order from one
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Perhaps try paying people more and hiring enough of them?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
West Bend in the middle of the day?  Yeah it was all Boomers pissed their coffee was kept topped off at all times.
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Shutting down in the middle of the day is sort of rude, business.


They can do whatever they want. It's their business. What they did in response is orders of magnitude less rude than the abuse they were sustaining from their customers.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x935]
Do I have to rub lemon juice on my screen or something to see it?


Na just clean that other juice off the screen first. Remember no parking by the school
 
alienated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I keep getting thanked by various del tacos and , when I feel like eating like royalty- when I choose the King of Burgers just because I say " just the food please , I don't need a sack to carry it . "
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Walker: [Fark user image image 850x935]
Do I have to rub lemon juice on my screen or something to see it?

Na just clean that other juice off the screen first. Remember no parking by the school


YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR probation officer!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Maybe pay them enough to consider working for you instead?


I know different states have different laws, but I worked at a restaurant for a couple summers in college and it was far and away the best paying of my student jobs.

More than that, there is a ceiling on how much people are willing to pay for lunch and if you think these small restaurant owners are raking in money hand over fist while they pay their staff pennies, you don't know how that business works.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: There was a comedian I saw a long time ago (Charlie something, I think) that said:

It should be a law that you have to work in a restaurant for at least 6 months before you are allowed to order from one


And anyone who says "the customer is always right", has NEVER worked in customer service.

Customers are assholes, plain and simple, and they get away with it, because no one will stand up to them.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shutter it, Snowflake. There's always work at the Amazon warehouse next town over.
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kb7rky: DemonKing561: There was a comedian I saw a long time ago (Charlie something, I think) that said:

It should be a law that you have to work in a restaurant for at least 6 months before you are allowed to order from one

And anyone who says "the customer is always right", has NEVER worked in customer service.

Customers are assholes, plain and simple, and they get away with it, because no one will stand up to them.


And if you do stand up to them, your manager comes over and gives them what they want anyway.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Shutting down in the middle of the day is sort of rude, business.


It only needs to happen once or twice to chase people away. If you aren't open when you are supposed to be people won't come back
 
pancakeface
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x935]
Do I have to rub lemon juice on my screen or something to see it?


Urine can also work in a pinch
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"She didn't care about business. She didn't care about losing money. She cares a lot about those employees," said customer john bass.

She cares a lot about those employees... right up to the point where caring about them would have a negative impact on the business and its profits.

Also, what's the deal with the capitalization, Mr. bass?  You're not e.e. cummings.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
no one is allowed in, so everyone wants to get in ???

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want to know what snide comments the customers were making to force a restaurant to take a time-out. For...reaso...research.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

