23
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do the RCC next
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charlie Kilo Yankee Oscar Uniform Romeo Sierra Echo Lima Foxtrot
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes! Not Wiktor Wekselberg's wessel? Was it nucular?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With all these enormous boats being seized, it's like a $90 million yacht is not important anymore.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fark yachts, go seize their real estate holdings
 
sdd2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: fark yachts, go seize their real estate holdings


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fark yachts, go seize their real estate holdings

There was a whole segment on CBS "60 Minutes" last night about Londongrad and the real estate Russians have piled up in London.  Plus the Russian guy who bought a House of Lords seat that includes "Lord of Siberia" in the title.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: fark yachts, go seize their real estate holdings

There was a whole segment on CBS "60 Minutes" last night about Londongrad and the real estate Russians have piled up in London.  Plus the Russian guy who bought a House of Lords seat that includes "Lord of Siberia" in the title.


I hope they look at Hawaii soon.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sdd2000: moothemagiccow: fark yachts, go seize their real estate holdings

[i.imgur.com image 383x383]


hell yeah
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OK subby, I'm confused about the headline...
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: fark yachts, go seize their real estate holdings


Seize their farking heads
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pudding Taine: ... Seize their farking heads


I think you mis-spelled 'sever.'
 
sdd2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: sdd2000: moothemagiccow: fark yachts, go seize their real estate holdings

[i.imgur.com image 383x383]

hell yeah


Also since the real estate can't go any where but the yachts can. Grab the yachts first. And while you are working on the yachts start the process on the real estate.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In fact, Inspector Cluseau here is known as The King of the Tango.
Tango?
Oh, I'd love to!
-Blade Runner
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pic of the Spanish commander

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a Tango Foxtrot Uniform in Spain might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Given what's going on in Ukraine, I hope to farking God Himself that we start using oligarch boats and vacation homes for target practice. Maybe even orcs themselves.

Seeing dead Ukrainians with their hands ziptied behind their backs is making my blood farking boil.
 
killershark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: fark yachts, go seize their real estate holdings

There was a whole segment on CBS "60 Minutes" last night about Londongrad and the real estate Russians have piled up in London.  Plus the Russian guy who bought a House of Lords seat that includes "Lord of Siberia" in the title.


That segment was both fascinating and rage inducing. I never even realized how much Russia oligarchs had weaseled into London. Makes me wonder why they haven't seized the real estate and cancelled those visas. It wouldn't be that hard to do since they all live on the same block.
 
austerity101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: What a Tango Foxtrot Uniform in Spain might look like.
[Fark user image image 692x365]


I'd let him foxtrot my alpha.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: RepoManTSM: What a Tango Foxtrot Uniform in Spain might look like.
[Fark user image image 692x365]

I'd let him foxtrot my alpha.


The correct term is 'I would let him alpha my uniform."

I mean. Who wouldn't?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: What a Tango Foxtrot Uniform in Spain might look like.
[Fark user image 692x365]


Jennifer Aniston is looking fierce these days.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I say we burn every mega yacht just to be sure.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
