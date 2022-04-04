 Skip to content
(BBC)   Look, man, I ain't fallin' for no lambnana in my tailpipe   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's about $15 worth of meat

Also

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just throw gold.  It's cheaper and has more mass.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your tailpipe has a labia?

/thats not how this works
//thats not how any of this works
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one got it in the tailpipe and the other got a rim job? Sounds like everyone had a good time ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh Black Betty lambnana
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shari Lewis wanted for questioning
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With the price of meat these days? Surely there's a cheaper way to piss somebody off
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Your tailpipe has a labia?

/thats not how this works
//thats not how any of this works


NSFW
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody gives me free lamb.

I need better enemies.
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hereford Meat Attack was the name of my country & western / Morris dancing fusion group
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: With the price of meat these days? Surely there's a cheaper way to piss somebody off


Yes, but not if they're vegan.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pfft. Amateurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Family on one side of my house are gearheads, all have modified exhaust on their cars. Think about this often at 6 a.m. when the mom leaves for work
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We've all buried the sub-lede. (Hat on a hat...?)
«Another vehicle was left with a chicken drumstick hanging from a wheel rim.»
 
hungryI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it a LAMBorghini.

OMG that's good.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"It's spanish for lambnana"
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Pfft. Amateurs.
[Fark user image image 425x425]
Family on one side of my house are gearheads, all have modified exhaust on their cars. Think about this often at 6 a.m. when the mom leaves for work


I hear your pain. Arse-hat neighbor revs his vehicle every morning, regardless of temperature or ability to start-just to sound bad-ass.
Meanwhile, his mommy yelled at the small-town city council meeting, because he was caught-on camera-cutting a lock and illegally dumping LOTS of trash in a CITY dumpster.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

noitsnot: [Fark user image 600x338]


Eddie Murphy has been the recpient of more tailpipe bananas than he will admit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Pfft. Amateurs.
[Fark user image 425x425]
Family on one side of my house are gearheads, all have modified exhaust on their cars. Think about this often at 6 a.m. when the mom leaves for work


Too easy for them to figure out who did it. Instead use spray glue to coat the inside of the tailpipe and then put some schwaggy weed or hemp in so it sticks to the glue. You don't want to clog the exhaust, you just want it to reek of weed whenever they go for a drive. They should have lots of fun trying to explain the source of the odor to a cop looking to give them a DUI. If that's not your style then think of something else that would burn away slowly and reek worse than unwashed ass while it does so.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Pfft. Amateurs.
[Fark user image image 425x425]
Family on one side of my house are gearheads, all have modified exhaust on their cars. Think about this often at 6 a.m. when the mom leaves for work


That damn Subaru actually vibrates the heck out of my front picture windows. Resonance is curious physics? Been wondering if this has something to do with it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: fragMasterFlash: Your tailpipe has a labia?

/thats not how this works
//thats not how any of this works

NSFW


Hilarious!
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: TUFAschistEH: Pfft. Amateurs.
[Fark user image image 425x425]
Family on one side of my house are gearheads, all have modified exhaust on their cars. Think about this often at 6 a.m. when the mom leaves for work

I hear your pain. Arse-hat neighbor revs his vehicle every morning, regardless of temperature or ability to start-just to sound bad-ass.
Meanwhile, his mommy yelled at the small-town city council meeting, because he was caught-on camera-cutting a lock and illegally dumping LOTS of trash in a CITY dumpster.


Yup, sounds like my neighbors ✅. My sympathies as well
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Pfft. Amateurs.
[Fark user image 425x425]
Family on one side of my house are gearheads, all have modified exhaust on their cars. Think about this often at 6 a.m. when the mom leaves for work


What other way is there for them to prove what a macho man they are than by playing with their car's butthole?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some people cook steaks on the engine block of a car. Others do this.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This prank is lame.

If you completely sealed up a car exhaust (say you welded it shut) would reach a point where the engine compression could no longer overcome the pressure building in the exhaust system, and air would no longer move through the engine.  It would just....stop running.

If the muffler or anything else in the system were weak, the pressure would escape there.  Maybe the muffler would fail with a pop but more likely it would just break a weak connection somewhere and the air would hiss out.

It would not create a Hollywood fireball and catapult the car end over end through the air in glorious slo-motion to come crashing down through the roof of the owner's McMansion causing another much larger fireball.  Too bad.

There are some funny things you can do to unsuspecting cars, but "seal the exhaust by improvised means" is not really one of them.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

