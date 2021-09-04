 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Police locate and arrest suspect in Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento
49
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

49 Comments
CCNP
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dandre Martin, 26, has been charged with assault and illegal firearm possession, police said on Monday.

Why don't we just make illegal guns double illegal?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."
 
covfefe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."


I won't even believe this "arrest" was carried out by the so-called "police" until I get some "confirmation".
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stop shooting the mass.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Worst mass shooting of 2022...so far."
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time to pass a bold, stunning and brave new gun law that'll finally come down like a ton of bricks on...deer hunters up in Ukiah or something.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BBC link? Really?

https://www.sacbee.com/

Jeezis
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let me know when they release his race. I've got my talking points prepared for every scenario, just in case.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair, don't all shootings have mass? I mean has anyone ever used a directed energy weapon at a shooting?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Stop shooting the mass.


If people would just shoot into a vacuum this would never happen.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Time to pass a bold, stunning and brave new gun law that'll finally come down like a ton of bricks on...deer hunters up in Ukiah or something.


These guys may have been deer hunters. You don't know.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, don't all shootings have mass? I mean has anyone ever used a directed energy weapon at a shooting?


That would still apply a force upon the target, which would be indistinguishable from mass
 
drewogatory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I lived in Sac for a long ass time. There are very few "hot" nightspots in town, so anytime a place gets popular you end up with some knuckleheads causing trouble. Ironically, the dive bars are safe as houses, but you're best off avoiding the crowded dance spots, unless it's Faces or similar.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I lived in Sac for a long ass time. There are very few "hot" nightspots in town, so anytime a place gets popular you end up with some knuckleheads causing trouble. Ironically, the dive bars are safe as houses, but you're best off avoiding the crowded dance spots, unless it's Faces or similar.


There was a similar club-closing-time shoot out in St Paul a couple of months ago.

It's surprising that it doesn't happen a lot more often.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Officials have identified the three men and three women killed in this year's worst US mass shooting so far."

Okay, Murrca I WANNA SEE SOME HUSTLE, YOU CAN KILL WAAAAAY MORE PEOPLE!

SPRINT TO THE BUS!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like the homeless lady and the poor 21 year old kid from down south were collateral.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto


So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."


There were over 100 shots fired in a little over one minute. I'm pretty sure it's not just one "right person." Seems like it was a shootout involving a number of shooters/weapons.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto


That doesn't fit the narrative...please report to the fark re-education camp for a proper thrashing and adjustment in attitude.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I lived in Sac for a long ass time. There are very few "hot" nightspots in town, so anytime a place gets popular you end up with some knuckleheads causing trouble. Ironically, the dive bars are safe as houses, but you're best off avoiding the crowded dance spots, unless it's Faces or similar.


All of the dive bars that I've been to have been very safe places. People go there to drink in peace.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto


If this turns out to be Mods, I'm going to win a lot of money.
 
CCNP
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."


Especially since it's an African American they arrested.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CCNP: Dandre Martin, 26, has been charged with assault and illegal firearm possession, police said on Monday.

Why don't we just make illegal guns double illegal?


Came to say this.  Explain how expanded background checks (not that I'm against this, fwiw) and all of the other "common sense" horses hit that gets brought up ad nauseum could have kept this dirtbag from doing what he did.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.


Yes, we can all agree we should do more to keep criminals from getting guns.
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
THAT guy messed up! Could have avoided that one charge if he had legal guns.
What a dumbass.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CCNP: Corn_Fed: If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."

Especially since it's an African American they arrested.


He's actually being held on a warrant out of Riverside, Ca. Not on murder. He is a person of interest.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: CCNP: Corn_Fed: If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."

Especially since it's an African American they arrested.

He's actually being held on a warrant out of Riverside, Ca. Not on murder. He is a person of interest.


From Stockton tho I think:

The last entry was this on 4/9/21

11370.1(A) - Possess A Firearm And Controlled Substances
11550(E) - Under Influence Of Controlled Substance W/Firearm
148.9(A) - Giving False Information To A Peace Officer
148(A)(1) - Resist / Obstruct / Delay Peace Officer
182 - Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor
246.3(A) - Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner
30305(A)(1) - Possession Of Ammunition
29900(A)(1) - Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
32310 - Manufacture / Import / Sale of Large-Capacity Magazine.
 
rfenster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.

Yes, we can all agree we should do more to keep criminals from getting guns.


What new law do you propose that would have kept idiot from getting the gun he had (theft is already illegal, straw purchases are already illegal)?
 
CCNP
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rfenster: [Fark user image 850x478]


I know lots of white people named Dandre, doesn't everybody?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.

Yes, we can all agree we should do more to keep criminals from getting guns.

What new law do you propose that would have kept idiot from getting the gun he had (theft is already illegal, straw purchases are already illegal)?


Thoughtful, just laws applied equitably.. Ya' know like the "War on Drugs" we won so handily.
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CCNP: rfenster: [Fark user image 850x478]

I know lots of white people named Dandre, doesn't everybody?


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: WelldeadLink: Stop shooting the mass.

If people would just shoot into a vacuum this would never happen.


Surprisingly, there are no photos or videos of someone using a vacuum cleaner for target practice.

This is as close as I could find:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drewogatory: farkitallletitend: CCNP: Corn_Fed: If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."

Especially since it's an African American they arrested.

He's actually being held on a warrant out of Riverside, Ca. Not on murder. He is a person of interest.

From Stockton tho I think:

The last entry was this on 4/9/21

11370.1(A) - Possess A Firearm And Controlled Substances
11550(E) - Under Influence Of Controlled Substance W/Firearm
148.9(A) - Giving False Information To A Peace Officer
148(A)(1) - Resist / Obstruct / Delay Peace Officer
182 - Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor
246.3(A) - Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner
30305(A)(1) - Possession Of Ammunition
29900(A)(1) - Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
32310 - Manufacture / Import / Sale of Large-Capacity Magazine.


This is the kinda shiat I mean when I say we don't use the laws we already have.  Why is this guy on the street less than a year later?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: CCNP: Dandre Martin, 26, has been charged with assault and illegal firearm possession, police said on Monday.

Why don't we just make illegal guns double illegal?

Came to say this.  Explain how expanded background checks (not that I'm against this, fwiw) and all of the other "common sense" horses hit that gets brought up ad nauseum could have kept this dirtbag from doing what he did.


Unfortunately, now that guns outnumber Americans, background checks are too little too late.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: drewogatory: farkitallletitend: CCNP: Corn_Fed: If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."

Especially since it's an African American they arrested.

He's actually being held on a warrant out of Riverside, Ca. Not on murder. He is a person of interest.

From Stockton tho I think:

The last entry was this on 4/9/21

11370.1(A) - Possess A Firearm And Controlled Substances
11550(E) - Under Influence Of Controlled Substance W/Firearm
148.9(A) - Giving False Information To A Peace Officer
148(A)(1) - Resist / Obstruct / Delay Peace Officer
182 - Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor
246.3(A) - Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner
30305(A)(1) - Possession Of Ammunition
29900(A)(1) - Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
32310 - Manufacture / Import / Sale of Large-Capacity Magazine.

This is the kinda shiat I mean when I say we don't use the laws we already have.  Why is this guy on the street less than a year later?


fark knows. It seems they just toss out firearms charges unless it's the only thing you're charged with, and then they try and ratfark you completely disproportionately.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: SpaceMonkey-66: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.

Yes, we can all agree we should do more to keep criminals from getting guns.

What new law do you propose that would have kept idiot from getting the gun he had (theft is already illegal, straw purchases are already illegal)?

Thoughtful, just laws applied equitably.. Ya' know like the "War on Drugs" we won so handily.


"Thoughtful, and just", according to whom?  Sounds a lot like "common sense".

Evidently this guy thought it was "common sense/thoughtful/just" to kill a bunch of people.  Should we go with his point of view?  This is why subjective phrases have no place in writing legislation.
 
Felkami
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.

Yes, we can all agree we should do more to keep criminals from getting guns.

What new law do you propose that would have kept idiot from getting the gun he had (theft is already illegal, straw purchases are already illegal)?


It'd take time to see results, but mandatory gun safety classes for gun owners, subsidize gun safety equipment such as gun safes, and unify the gun background databases.

In other words, reduce the number of illegal weapons out there by stemming the source: Moron owners.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: drewogatory: farkitallletitend: CCNP: Corn_Fed: If they got the right person, then that's great. But I would be highly suspicious of anyone the police arrest initially, since they are under high pressure to look like they're being effective. Even if it's just someone who "fits the suit."

Especially since it's an African American they arrested.

He's actually being held on a warrant out of Riverside, Ca. Not on murder. He is a person of interest.

From Stockton tho I think:

The last entry was this on 4/9/21

11370.1(A) - Possess A Firearm And Controlled Substances
11550(E) - Under Influence Of Controlled Substance W/Firearm
148.9(A) - Giving False Information To A Peace Officer
148(A)(1) - Resist / Obstruct / Delay Peace Officer
182 - Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor
246.3(A) - Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner
30305(A)(1) - Possession Of Ammunition
29900(A)(1) - Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
32310 - Manufacture / Import / Sale of Large-Capacity Magazine.

This is the kinda shiat I mean when I say we don't use the laws we already have.  Why is this guy on the street less than a year later?


Because we want tough gun laws, but we think it isn't fair to actually send people to prison for breaking them.
 
rfenster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If he winds up needing (another) lawyer:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Felkami: SpaceMonkey-66: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.

Yes, we can all agree we should do more to keep criminals from getting guns.

What new law do you propose that would have kept idiot from getting the gun he had (theft is already illegal, straw purchases are already illegal)?

It'd take time to see results, but mandatory gun safety classes for gun owners, subsidize gun safety equipment such as gun safes, and unify the gun background databases.

In other words, reduce the number of illegal weapons out there by stemming the source: Moron owners.


The existing black market is a response to stricter gun laws though. You say you want to trace guns, if that's true driving a bunch of sales off the books seems a poor way to go about it.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.


Yeah doesn't appear to be a RWNJ so yeah a short thread.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Felkami: SpaceMonkey-66: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.

Yes, we can all agree we should do more to keep criminals from getting guns.

What new law do you propose that would have kept idiot from getting the gun he had (theft is already illegal, straw purchases are already illegal)?

It'd take time to see results, but mandatory gun safety classes for gun owners, subsidize gun safety equipment such as gun safes, and unify the gun background databases.

In other words, reduce the number of illegal weapons out there by stemming the source: Moron owners.


I have no problems with anything you mentioned.  I have already done those myself, except that the government didn't subsidize my gun safe.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Why is this guy on the street less than a year later?


This is America. That's why.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bughunter: puffy999: WelldeadLink: Stop shooting the mass.

If people would just shoot into a vacuum this would never happen.

Surprisingly, there are no photos or videos of someone using a vacuum cleaner for target practice.

This is as close as I could find:

[Fark user image 850x478]


If he was one of those Kirby salesmen, I can understand. You can't get those assholes to leave your house.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: CCNP: Dandre Martin, 26, has been charged with assault and illegal firearm possession, police said on Monday.

Why don't we just make illegal guns double illegal?

Came to say this.  Explain how expanded background checks (not that I'm against this, fwiw) and all of the other "common sense" horses hit that gets brought up ad nauseum could have kept this dirtbag from doing what he did.


Well gang members don't really pay attention to California's strict gun laws.
 
Felkami
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Felkami: SpaceMonkey-66: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jeebus Saves: drewogatory: From a Sac SO leak:- This was a gang shooting that stemmed from a gang fight
- Most known participants in the shooting have lengthy criminal histories
- At least one was on active probation/parole and had an ankle monitor
- The known participants were prohibited persons
- Several of the guns recovered were full-auto

So what you're saying is that this is going to be a really short thread.

Yes, we can all agree we should do more to keep criminals from getting guns.

What new law do you propose that would have kept idiot from getting the gun he had (theft is already illegal, straw purchases are already illegal)?

It'd take time to see results, but mandatory gun safety classes for gun owners, subsidize gun safety equipment such as gun safes, and unify the gun background databases.

In other words, reduce the number of illegal weapons out there by stemming the source: Moron owners.

I have no problems with anything you mentioned.  I have already done those myself, except that the government didn't subsidize my gun safe.


Mine neither. lol. If the government is willing to give me tax breaks and money for having an electric car, then why can't they give me tax breaks and money for having a gun safe and taking regular gun safety courses?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: SpaceMonkey-66: CCNP: Dandre Martin, 26, has been charged with assault and illegal firearm possession, police said on Monday.

Why don't we just make illegal guns double illegal?

Came to say this.  Explain how expanded background checks (not that I'm against this, fwiw) and all of the other "common sense" horses hit that gets brought up ad nauseum could have kept this dirtbag from doing what he did.

Unfortunately, now that guns outnumber Americans, background checks are too little too late.


Oh, yes, that's fkkg hilarious, Mr. Funny Clicker.

I'll go with the inference that you clicked Funny because there is no Dark Irony button on Fark.
 
