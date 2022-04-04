 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Men attack stranger feeding stray cat, cry "What the hell do you think you're doing to my woman?" and then try to mug him. Forget it, Taro, it's Japan   (soranews24.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't feed the cat girls
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cat girls?
 
Brokenseas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Silly person, everyone knows Japanese wives appear as cranes, not cats.

Colin Meloy - The Crane Wife, Parts 1, 2 & 3 (Live on KEXP)
Youtube aPOMHM6waxk
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Darkness - Get Your Hands Off My Woman (Official Music Video)
Youtube hI9eVW4cTR8
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Men become jealous and protective when they think a pussy is theirs.
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I love this quote from the article: "The cat, meanwhile, is not believed to have been an active participant in either plot, and its romantic status remains unconfirmed."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And suddenly, I remembered by neko wa kowai

Chu-Chu Rocket Commercial
Youtube ga62uiXbEjI
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
KEEP MY CAT'S NAME OUT YOUR FARKIN MOUTH
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, I remember as if it were a meal ago...
 
