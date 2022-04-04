 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day. Also, National Rat Day. Hopefully the two celebrations are unrelated for everyone   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subs, your headline made me larf!

also, please to not let us forget Kotelet De Volaille... aka
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 345x146]


Immediately thought of Remy!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we have a national day for a French dish that uses swiss cheese?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a fond spot in my stomach for prepacked, frozen chicken cordon bleu cooked to searing hot temperatures in the oven. Maybe it's a nostalgia thing.

*wishes I hadn't already ordered salmon for dinner
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the rat come with ketchup?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 345x146]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good day to watch Demolition Man, I guess?
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always liked that rat from Charlotte's Web. He made eating trash at the fair look hella fun.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well since my local Arby's has stopped carrying ham, and therefore the Chicken Cordon Bleu, I am sad.

/you no longer have the meats, Arby's
//What happened? You used to be cool
///Ham and Swiss Market Fresh FTW
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: Subs, your headline made me larf!

also, please to not let us forget Kotelet De Volaille... aka


I won't lie, I was not expecting this to go green. All the same, I'll take it.

And good bloody eye. I might need to make chicken Kyiv tonight. It's been more than a hot minute.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I wrap the ham around the rat or stuff the ham into the rat? I always forget.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Why do we have a national day for a French dish that uses swiss cheese?


Over there, they call it Emmentaler.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raton Cordon Bleu!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: tintar: Subs, your headline made me larf!

also, please to not let us forget Kotelet De Volaille... aka

I won't lie, I was not expecting this to go green. All the same, I'll take it.

And good bloody eye. I might need to make chicken Kyiv tonight. It's been more than a hot minute.


good on ya, Subby!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
chicken

cord ... on ...


/nopenopenopenope
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We called the pre made frozen ones that they served us at Officer Training School "Hamsters." So... maybe?
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dang.  I made lasagna today.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
images.baklol.comView Full Size
 
