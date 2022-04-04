 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Five Parrots in a Shoe is actually a great name for a Jimmy Buffet tribute band   (news4jax.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Smuggling, EL PASO, CBP officers, New Mexico, Border Protection officers, second time, Mexico-U.S. border  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2022 at 7:46 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just fledging too.

/don't buy smuggled pets, get something from a quality breeder
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you find yourself forming a Jimmy Buffet cover band...

Stop it. Get some help.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not as good as tulips on an organ though.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Just fledging too.

/don't buy smuggled pets, get something from a quality breeder


Tropical birbs are a huge commitment. Some of them live 100+ years. If you like birbs, go to the park and feed them with birb appropriate food. You might even win the trust of some wild birbs and they might hang out on your shoulder.

/ Winged Experience on YouTube gets up close and personal with swans and lives to tell the tale
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: AlgaeRancher: Just fledging too.

/don't buy smuggled pets, get something from a quality breeder

Tropical birbs are a huge commitment. Some of them live 100+ years. If you like birbs, go to the park and feed them with birb appropriate food. You might even win the trust of some wild birbs and they might hang out on your shoulder.

/ Winged Experience on YouTube gets up close and personal with swans and lives to tell the tale


Poisoning Pigeons In The Park
Youtube XaSS2pFMkOk
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: AlgaeRancher: Just fledging too.

/don't buy smuggled pets, get something from a quality breeder

Tropical birbs are a huge commitment. Some of them live 100+ years. If you like birbs, go to the park and feed them with birb appropriate food. You might even win the trust of some wild birbs and they might hang out on your shoulder.

/ Winged Experience on YouTube gets up close and personal with swans and lives to tell the tale


Some birds live over 100 years?  WTF?  This is a multi-generational pet. That bird would have to have its own legal structure to specify how it appears in multiple wills over the years.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: iheartscotch: AlgaeRancher: Just fledging too.

/don't buy smuggled pets, get something from a quality breeder

Tropical birbs are a huge commitment. Some of them live 100+ years. If you like birbs, go to the park and feed them with birb appropriate food. You might even win the trust of some wild birbs and they might hang out on your shoulder.

/ Winged Experience on YouTube gets up close and personal with swans and lives to tell the tale

Some birds live over 100 years?  WTF?  This is a multi-generational pet. That bird would have to have its own legal structure to specify how it appears in multiple wills over the years.


Wait til you hear about how long a tortoise lives.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.