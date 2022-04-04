 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Weeners Spirit airlines passenger arrested after accidentally boarding Southwest Airlines flight   (thedailybeast.com)
56
posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2022 at 6:35 PM



8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Four mile high club?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed, Phoenix Police officers interviewed the woman, who reiterated she had seen McGarity masturbating "on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands."

I wish I was ambidextrous.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's the deal with airline penis?"
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything over 3 times:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Louis CK again
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The People of WalMart, airborne.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a documentary like this, but it ended differently.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a jerkoff.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: I've seen a documentary like this, but it ended differently.


Did he fix the flight control system?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you assholes that think people shouldn't recline the seats they paid for should be forced to fly these carriers since they do the moralistic tut-tutting for you.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not what the doctor meant by "you can have a stroke at any time".
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: RolfBlitzer: I've seen a documentary like this, but it ended differently.

Did he fix the flight control system?


He surprise-pulled-it-out, then she was like "I guess I gotta blow this thing". I have sometimes doubted whether that was scripted or not.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...When he fell asleep after masturbating for roughly an hour..."

I too have a nice nap after rubbing my penis down to a bloody stump.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the female seated next to him noticed the lewd behavior, she began taking pictures of McGarity. When he fell asleep after masturbating for roughly an hour...

An hour??? Was the chick next to him that ugly?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So three times is okay?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that person was not in the Spirit to fly?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For over an hour, and no one else noticed? No other passengers, no flight attendants, no nosy kid asking mommy what the strange man is doing?  She just sat there like a dummy for an hour?  So much bull in this story--I need a shovel.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: FTA

The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed, Phoenix Police officers interviewed the woman, who reiterated she had seen McGarity masturbating "on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands."

I wish I was ambidextrous.


I'd imagine if I spent an hour polishing ol' one-eye I'd need to change hands too lest I end up with a serious case carnal-tuggle syndrome.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well did he cum or what
Youtube YI8a7cI-NHg
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sticking the landing indeed.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... I can do that on a Spirit airlines flight?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have restrained it with duct tape. Lots of it.

Solution and punishment all at once.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: Wait... I can do that on a Spirit airlines flight?


Every time you masturbate, a piece of your soul leaves you forever.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tdyak: That's not what the doctor meant by "you can have a stroke at any time".


8
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It doesn't really matter."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 years or so ago there was an awesome Fark thread where we discussed gross things people do on airlines. One Farkette told a story about how some dude jerked off on her boyfriend's leg on a flight, but he didn't do anything about it. It was a weird, disgusting thread. Apparently, people just like spanking it on airplanes.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he fell asleep after masturbating for roughly an hour, the female passenger told a crew member about what she had witnessed and was allowed to move to another seat.

There is a lot to unpack in that sentence.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: "...When he fell asleep after masturbating for roughly an hour..."

I too have a nice nap after rubbing my penis down to a bloody stump.


The guy in the room with me concurs.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: They should have restrained it with duct tape. Lots of it.

Solution and punishment all at once.


10! Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a winner!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once watched a Godzilla movie with my headphones on, but forgot to plug them into the jack on my laptop. Not sure why nobody complained.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: I once watched a Godzilla movie with my headphones on, but forgot to plug them into the jack on my laptop. Not sure why nobody complained.


Because you weren't jacking it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it was a last second decision to splurge on First Class.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: FTA

The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed, Phoenix Police officers interviewed the woman, who reiterated she had seen McGarity masturbating "on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands."

I wish I was ambidextrous.


Maybe he sat on one so it would go numb and he could experience "the stranger".
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He joined the Mile High Rub Club
 
Gotfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't make it from Seattle to Phoenix without punching the clown you've got straight up problems.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: FTA

The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed, Phoenix Police officers interviewed the woman, who reiterated she had seen McGarity masturbating "on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands."

I wish I was ambidextrous.


It's always nice to get some "strange" every once in a while.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really the dude's fault?
Watch some rando jerk off once, shame on him.
Watch him masturbate 2-4 times, shame on you.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: FTA

The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed, Phoenix Police officers interviewed the woman, who reiterated she had seen McGarity masturbating "on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands."

I wish I was ambidextrous.


Maybe he just needs two hands to tame the beast...
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQ2wTCdwBtY
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Masturbating roughly knocks me out as well.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed, Phoenix Police officers interviewed the woman, who reiterated she had seen McGarity masturbating "on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This went on for an hour and NO ONE ELSE ACROSS THE AISLE OR WALKING UP AND DOWN THE AISLE SAW ANYTHING?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did he ask for tissues every times or only once and make them last?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: The People of WalMart, airborne.


There's an Instagram account called "peopleofspiritairlines." It's what you'd expect.
 
hungryI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [YouTube video: well did he cum or what]


Came for this.

In case anyone wondered.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe his penis got airsick
 
