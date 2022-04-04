 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BangShift)   Flying cars is the easy part. The trick is sticking the landing   (bangshift.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, driver of this late model Malibu, Duke boys, The General Lee, Dodge Charger, General Lee, John Schneider, The Dukes of Hazzard  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2022 at 6:05 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They better get Crazy Cooter on the CB.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Old Old Old video.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UberDave: They better get Crazy Cooter on the CB.


The theme song was playing in my head as I watched that
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's been done

Wild moment car flies over highway & crash lands but driver survives
Youtube wl7kyU2YKV0
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TFA is from March 31st, but the YouTube video of the news report was posted January 14th. It may have made FARK at the time - I forget, since we've had a few vehicles flying off overpasses of late.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
dukes of hazzard - general lee's dixie horn
Youtube zAKksqKR3pI
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: TFA is from March 31st, but the YouTube video of the news report was posted January 14th. It may have made FARK at the time - I forget, since we've had a few vehicles flying off overpasses of late.


With all the dash cams and the like out there, ridiculous car crashes like this caught on video are becoming more and more common.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.