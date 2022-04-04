 Skip to content
(WSHU Public Radio)   County releases video montage of cars blowing by stopped school buses. And it ain't all near-misses   (wshu.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I buy a car, i test the cruise control at 25 MPH.
Because I drive safely.

That is the only time I use it in a school zone.

And fines?

That video shows assaults.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was a parent to any of these kids, someone would find their brake lines cut.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can't believe how blatant some of these people were.  Driving through medians and oncoming lanes to get around.
A good rule of thumb is to always assume someone is going to do something dumb and try to hurt you.  So just because the school bus stop sign is out doesn't mean you should be looking at your phone while crossing the street.  Look at it on the toilet like a normal person
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How about some name and shame to go with it?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I went to HS in rural North Carolina.  The bus drivers were all Senior class football players, some sort of cost saving measure I guess.  Or maybe they thought the jocks were better equipped to enforce good behavior.  I dunno.

In practice, though, it was a dubious idea to put 18 yo testosterone fueled jocks behind the wheels of 6 ton vehicles.

The school buses were the hazards.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


This is Suffolk County.
It's Trumper land.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This is Suffolk County.
It's Trumper land.


So, like literally everything else, their actions end up hurting them the most.
 
scififan4 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For fun bus stories, I grew up in the rural Midwest, our bus ride was about an hour given the distance that had to be covered to collect everyone and a lot of the bus drivers were older farmers.

On the upside, less traffic, on the downside, more deer and tractors on the road. Oh and AM radio had a 24/7 polka channel that was very popular among our bus drivers. Whether that's a pro or con depends on your taste. :)
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The idea of even attempting this is utterly unconscionable to me. It terrifies me that it's apparently this common.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You just never do that.  This is the country where I have to drive 15 mph past the high school, because you never know when a stray high schooler will wander out onto the road.
 
drgullen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every one of those motherfarkers should have their licenses revoked.

Then, they should be made to ride the bus with the kids.


i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
coffee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Only 10% of the money goes back to public safety?
And "the remaining 90% will be split between the county and BusPatrol, the operator of the school bus camera program."
How much of that goes to the contractor?
 
olorin604
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

coffee: Only 10% of the money goes back to public safety?
And "the remaining 90% will be split between the county and BusPatrol, the operator of the school bus camera program."
How much of that goes to the contractor?


Yup, awesome program. It still doesn't really make me willing to accept for profit law enforcement.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Besides the flip out stop signs and flashing lights, the bus should also extend some spike strips, the retract them when they turn off the lights.

I'm sure they could mount these under the bus.

PROSpike; demonstration of spike strip (short version)
Youtube LyOIBOhCdmE
 
jimpapa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i could only watch first 2 minutes, got soooo angry.
they should station a Ukrainian with a Javelin with each bus.
 
hej
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I want to know how much the person that actually hit a kid is getting fined.
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hej: I want to know how much the person that actually hit a kid is getting fined.


I wanna know how long they are spending in jail.
 
TheValiant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
the bus should have some sort of force field for the children that protects them from all the bad things in life while they cross the road. it will even tell them they're special and worth it.

you can wish and hope and dream in one hand that people will obey traffic laws or you can take your safety into your own hands and look both ways before crossing.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

coffee: Only 10% of the money goes back to public safety?
And "the remaining 90% will be split between the county and BusPatrol, the operator of the school bus camera program."
How much of that goes to the contractor?


Yea that is what got me out the article:

Suffolk County says it has collected $12 million from fines charged to motorists caught on the county's new bus camera program. Ten percent of that money will be going to public safety.

I am sorry, but why isn't all of the proceeds going to public safety.  It is a safety related fine so it should be spent as such.
 
vegasj
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ya know how busses have the swing arm that pops out to keep kids from walking out from behind the front too close?

Make a bigger one, that swings out into traffic, across 2 lanes, with metal spikes & a dozen eggs that fly out when a car runs the signs & doesn't stop.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wouldn't feel bad if every one of those cars got clacked with a baseball bat as they went past.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Absolutely inexcusable. I've been driving for 50 years and I've NEVER passed a stopped school bus like that. Hell, if I'm on my bike approaching a stopped school bus I ALWAYS slow down, stop, and wait until the bus moves or I'm waved through. And by the way, myself with bike totals less than 200 lbs. as opposed to several thousand pounds of car or truck.
 
vegasj
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Besides the flip out stop signs and flashing lights, the bus should also extend some spike strips, the retract them when they turn off the lights.

I'm sure they could mount these under the bus.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LyOIBOhCdmE]


I like your thinking.  😂
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Begoggle: This is Suffolk County.
It's Trumper land.

So, like literally everything else, their actions end up hurting them the most.


Goddamnit, I thought we could have a thread we all agreed on for once.  These people blowing past school bus stop signals are assholes no matter what their imagined political ideologies are.  Stop making everything farking political.

BTW it's not even farking close to "Trumper Land"
In the last Presidential election, Suffolk county remained narrowly Republican, 49.3% to 49.3%.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I was a cop a few tickets short of my month's quota, looks like following a school bus would give up some easy pickings.
 
keldaria
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheValiant: the bus should have some sort of force field for the children that protects them from all the bad things in life while they cross the road. it will even tell them they're special and worth it.

you can wish and hope and dream in one hand that people will obey traffic laws or you can take your safety into your own hands and look both ways before crossing.


Blaming the victim is never a good look.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've smacked cars with an umbrella that almost hit me running a red light. I'd have no problem with someone pulling one of those people from a car who even clipped a kid and enacting some mob justice on them.
Those people can't be right in the head.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aperson: A good rule of thumb is to always assume someone is going to do something dumb and try to hurt you.


As someone who rides a bike, this is my default assumption for everyone on the road.
 
Snooza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: If I was a parent to any of these kids, someone would find their brake lines cut.


then the cars DEFINITELY would not stop.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Add a camera to the school bus you flapping coonts.
 
