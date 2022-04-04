 Skip to content
(Legacy.com)   John Dakar, an early internet music star, has passed away   (legacy.com) divider line
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He sounds like a witty guy and a good sport.

He also sounds like this:

John Dakar, Singer (??) Extraordinaire!
Youtube AHJzJ36txZo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleep well, King.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's really dark. Noir, even.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whep
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Early internet music:

The Sound of dial-up Internet
Youtube gsNaR6FRuO0
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                      R.I.P.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sgleason818: He sounds like a witty guy and a good sport.

He also sounds like this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/AHJzJ36txZo?start=60]


I couldn't immediately place the name. Thank you, remember this well.

To Mr. Dakar: Godspeed to you good sir.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He looked the part for quite some time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dakar, when the walls fell
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: That's really dark. Noir, even.


Well, that joke stinks.
 
