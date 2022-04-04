 Skip to content
(BBC)   Kinder Surprise eggs recalled due to to salmonella risk. Not that you can get them in the US, as the FDA banned them due to the whole 'non-food inside food' thing, coupled with the average Americans's ability to inhale food from 50 yards   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, I was surprised it wasn't a warning about the arugula at Chipotle?

also I still want the flywheel-powered DIY van I got from one in 80s Germany.

/and fark your stupid super-collectible mispainted Smurf figurines!!!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/one of the greatest scenes filmed for a cable show
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot add "against the wind" subby.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinder Surprise Disturbing 80s advert
Youtube 6bykbxZMYp4
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are Kinder Joy (the American version) affected by the recall?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.


But what about King Cake Babies? Is there an exception for those?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I said before, those things are death traps. Now excuse me, but I have to head off to the ER after cleaning my guns while drunk. It's cool, I got insurance. Sorta.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.

But what about King Cake Babies? Is there an exception for those?


The regulation only applies to candy. Lollipop sticks are an exception.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.


Presumably, it's about not putting a choking hazard inside food. That is just asking for trouble, especially in the litigious society we have here.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.

But what about King Cake Babies? Is there an exception for those?


Nowadays they keep the king cake baby out of the cake and leave it up to the buyer to stick it somewhere in the cake.

Figured it was to avoid lawsuits.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Mad_Radhu: whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.

But what about King Cake Babies? Is there an exception for those?

Nowadays they keep the king cake baby out of the cake and leave it up to the buyer to stick it somewhere in the cake.

Figured it was to avoid lawsuits.


What about prostitutes in cake?

/I suppose they're edible
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get them in the US, but the toy and the candy are in separate compartments. I'm still surprised no one has inhaled a toy so far.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.


Well, sort of.

Non-food items can in fact be in food in general, by my reading of the law.  (Not a lawyer, but otherwise corn dogs would be banned.)  Non-food items can't be in confectionery (candy) because candy is highly attractive to children.  Therefore, candy is not allowed to contain alcohol or non-nutritive items that may be harmful to children.

You want to make Kinder Surprise Bread Rolls, I think you're good to go.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most kiddies don't bother eating the chocolate shell. It's all about the toy inside - similar to McDonald's Happy meals back when the clown ran the show.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.


Long story short kid had the flu, the medication contained an ingredient mostly used in antifreeze. Child died of kidney failure. Distraught mother wrote president roosevelt. 
Why are Kinder Eggs Illegal in the USA?
Youtube ffzbfO0c5Qs
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pity.  I like Kinder Eggs.  They're easy to find in the States, if you know the right corner shops.

Are they made from real children?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wage0048: Are Kinder Joy (the American version) affected by the recall?


Could salmonella even survive in American "chocolate"?
I question whether there are any biological ingredients involved.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can get Kinder eggs, they're an impulse item on every checkout lane where I am.
They split the container in half. Half the egg is a toy container. The other half is substandard chocolate.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: You can get Kinder eggs, they're an impulse item on every checkout lane where I am.
They split the container in half. Half the egg is a toy container. The other half is substandard chocolate.
[cdn.shopify.com image 850x849]


Those are not the real thing.  Still good.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is why the industrious British youth should grow their sweets locally and organically, in kinder gardens.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wage0048: Are Kinder Joy (the American version) affected by the recall?


No, because they don't contain the "surprise" of salmonella.
Also they're a totally different thing that divides the "chocolate" from the toy, versus a Kinder Surprise which is actual chocolate with a drug mule suppository containing a toy inside.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

alechemist: whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.

Long story short kid had the flu, the medication contained an ingredient mostly used in antifreeze. Child died of kidney failure. Distraught mother wrote president roosevelt. [YouTube video: Why are Kinder Eggs Illegal in the USA?]


About 10 kids have died globally from Kinder eggs in the last 30ish years. Illegal in America.

Rifles, shotguns, and pistols still legal in America.

Do I have do ALL the work around here?

Dip those farking things in chocolate and ban them!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Mrtraveler01: Mad_Radhu: whosits_112: Does anyone know the backstop behind why the ban is in place?

If I remember correctly, about a hundred years ago or so, some children died after taking a tonic. It was found that the tonic had been contaminated with some non-food chemicals. Up to that point, there had been no regulation on such things. Essentially, snake oil. So the government finally stepped in to regulate such things. Thus, non-food items cannot be in food, and Kinder Surprise Eggs are not allowed in the United States.

But what about King Cake Babies? Is there an exception for those?

Nowadays they keep the king cake baby out of the cake and leave it up to the buyer to stick it somewhere in the cake.

Figured it was to avoid lawsuits.

What about prostitutes in cake?

/I suppose they're edible


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: wage0048: Are Kinder Joy (the American version) affected by the recall?

No, because they don't contain the "surprise" of salmonella.
Also they're a totally different thing that divides the "chocolate" from the toy, versus a Kinder Surprise which is actual chocolate with a drug mule suppository containing a toy inside.


That's farking hilarious.
 
