 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   U.S. Marine being held in Russian prison ends hunger strike after six days. One more day without food would make one weak   (npr.org) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Prison, Medicine, Trevor Reed, Russia, Russian prison, Russian authorities' recent statements, White House, President of the United States  
•       •       •

907 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go on a hunger strike in a Russian prison. Every meal you eat is one that can't be sent to the orcs committing war crimes in Ukraine.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 lbs?? 5 days??? How scary and life threatening.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never get drunk in a country where the authorities have good reason to want to keep you.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Never get drunk in a country where the authorities have good reason to want to keep you.


Never accept a drink either. They could spike it and convince you you got drunk.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, there were plenty of crayons around for him to get three squares a day.

/Ducks
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he quit once he realized that in places like Russia nobody cares if you go on an hunger strike.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have faith that Russia
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I have faith that Russia


...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Reeds have long pleaded for help from the U.S. government and publicly criticized President Biden last month after he didn't meet with them while on a trip to their hometown of Fort Worth, Texas."

He was sentenced in 2019 but you don't complain about the President then but now it's "HE'S NOT DOING ENOUGH"  Maybe your crayon eater shouldn't have gone to Russia and got drunk and starting throwing fists.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Never get drunk in go to a country where the authorities have good reason to want to keep you.


FTFY.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure these people don't matter to Russia. They're just bargaining chips.

Super obvious.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice one, subby
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, this explains why there's one American Marine in the Spartan unit in the Metro series...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: "The Reeds have long pleaded for help from the U.S. government and publicly criticized President Biden last month after he didn't meet with them while on a trip to their hometown of Fort Worth, Texas."

He was sentenced in 2019 but you don't complain about the President then but now it's "HE'S NOT DOING ENOUGH"  Maybe your crayon eater shouldn't have gone to Russia and got drunk and starting throwing fists.


Seriously. There's plenty of places to get drunk in and survive with nothing but a hangover- most Caribbean Islands, tourist areas of Mexico, all of Canada, Germany, England, Ireland- etc. But if you're stupid enough to get so drunk in Russia that you (claim) to not know what you did- 1)you probably did what you were accused of and 2)you're an idiot who is going to pay dearly for your stupidity.

Sorry parents-you should have raised a smarter kid.
 
Juc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I see it's dad joke season.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Generally you shouldn't fark with cops. Some places you especially shouldn't fark with cops. Russia is one of those places.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Killing yourself slowly in a way that doesn't inconvenience the powers that be in the slightest doesn't sound like a very effective protest.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Don't go on a hunger strike in a Russian prison. Every meal you eat is one that can't be sent to the orcs committing war crimes in Ukraine.


They're people, not orcs.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I never understood the point of a hunger strike.  Why would jailors or anyone else care if someone voluntarily didn't eat?
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Reed was detained during a trip to Russia in 2019 and was sentenced in 2020 to nine years in jail for assaulting a police officer"


Gee, if...if only there had been a method or...process to avoid finding himself voluntarily traveling to a mobbed-up shiathole.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ThrillaManilla: Gordon Bennett: Don't go on a hunger strike in a Russian prison. Every meal you eat is one that can't be sent to the orcs committing war crimes in Ukraine.

They're people, not orcs.


The orcs are not gonna sleep with you.

/they'll probably rape you
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Reed was detained during a trip to Russia in 2019 and was sentenced in 2020 to nine years in jail for assaulting a police officer"


Gee, if...if only there had been a method or...process to avoid finding himself voluntarily traveling to a mobbed-up shiathole.


THIS.

WTF was he actually there? Is it like the evangelical nutjobs who obnoxiously insist themselves upon countries like North Korea to spread the gospel and then cry when they get the martyr treatment? Was he there to provide FSB agents with kompromat by indulging in peeing hookers?

That story doesn't just bury the lede, it outright cremates it and scatters the ashes to prevent anybody from looking into it.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Reed was detained during a trip to Russia in 2019 and was sentenced in 2020 to nine years in jail for assaulting a police officer"


Gee, if...if only there had been a method or...process to avoid finding himself voluntarily traveling to a mobbed-up shiathole.


A 9-year prison sentence on trumped up charges he assaulted a cop? He should have stay in America where that sort of thing never happens to someone with his.......gym rat qualities.
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're going on a hunger strike, you need to be willing to die for your cause, quite literally.
 
CCNP
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Juc: I see it's dad joke season.


My dad always said laughter was the best medicine. Which is why several of my siblings died from tuberculosis.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Bslim: "Reed was detained during a trip to Russia in 2019 and was sentenced in 2020 to nine years in jail for assaulting a police officer"


Gee, if...if only there had been a method or...process to avoid finding himself voluntarily traveling to a mobbed-up shiathole.

A 9-year prison sentence on trumped up charges he assaulted a cop? He should have stay in America where that sort of thing never happens to someone with his.......gym rat qualities.


I bet you anything he's a backwards cap, facial hair enthusiast who loves to post rants from his Punisher stickered RAM 1500. Who had many positive things to say about Daddy Poootin'
"Now them there's a strong leader"
Oooooorah..
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.