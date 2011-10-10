 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   OK conscript, take a sip of pondwater and head down that street with your 1880's weapon. We'll stay here and watch what direction they shoot you from   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's gonna be pissed ...

Gay Frogs (Alex Jones REMIX)
Youtube 9JRLCBb7qK8
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reuters says Donbas conscripts "were given the highly dangerous mission of drawing enemy fire onto themselves so other units could identify the Ukrainian positions and bomb them."

Wow.  "Hey new guy--run out into the open and get shot at so we can see where they're shooting from" is about as cynical as you can get,,,and yet, from the Russian army, also totally unsurprising.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There was a time the old me got pretty good with one of those. 

Mosin-Nagant
Youtube CAmPm3QTNjM



Still not interested in going to war with a Mosin though.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah, the old 'reverse reconnaissance' by fire trick. A classic!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like Putin revived the WII. Great patriotic war soviet tactic of throws masses of conscripts at the enemy and hoping to wear them down by attrition.

Dumb seeing as technology has made such a move far less effective than it was back then.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
you got frog in yours??!!!  don't make a fuss or everyone will want one.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JessieL: There was a time the old me got pretty good with one of those. 

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CAmPm3QTNjM]


Still not interested in going to war with a Mosin though.


I've got a Mosin from 1943 that rifle has got some kick!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ahh, Mosin Nagant. Basically, the dollar bin at any gun show.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not to go too far off topic but everybody needs to know what to do with a firearm from a safety point of view.  You know, make these gruesome tools safe and less lethal.

And they are gruesome no matter how much you might love them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Be glad to trade you some Russian rifles, never fired and only dropped once."

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A few things to clarify:

* This isn't even the Russian army in question here. This describes the situation for draftees who were conscripted into a militia by the Donetsk People's Republic (which is part of Ukraine, officially. Its independence from Ukraine is recognized by only Russia. So presumably these draftees are Ukrainian by nationality but probably ethnically Russian.
* It only says that the weapons were designed in the 1880s. They could have been constructed far more recently, like 1942.
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JessieL: There was a time the old me got pretty good with one of those.


They are mostly fine as far as bolt-actions go. My granddad has a Remington model and it's wildly accurate. My Izhmash is crappy though, not very accurate, crap trigger, and the action sticks badly after every shot. It's mainly useful as a spear, especially with ammo prices.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JessieL: There was a time the old me got pretty good with one of those. 

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CAmPm3QTNjM]


Still not interested in going to war with a Mosin though.


AR-15 v.s. AK-47 v.s. Mosin-Nagant (everydaynodaysoff.com)

AR15: You can pick off prairie dogs at 300 meters all day long
AK47: You can pick off a deer pretty easy at 300 meters
Mosin-Nagant: You get out of your truck, see an elk on top of a hill, and realize you really can use iron sights that far.

AR15: You measure your misses by sub MOA measurements
AK47: You miss and, and aim a bit lower this time.
Mosin-Nagant: Even if you miss the shockwave of the bullet will kill the animal.

AR15: You are careful to keep in clean in the field.
AK47: You don't worry so much about some dirt getting in it.
Mosin-Nagant: It still has gritty grease inside it from when the Finnish army put it into storage.

AR15: Your bayonet will do an alright job of butchering your kill if needed.
AK47: The bayonet doubles as a decent hunting knife.
Mosin-Nagant: Your bayonet can be used to spit roast an entire pig.

AR15: Nice and light for carrying over obstructions.
AK47: Handy package for carrying over obstructions.
Mosin-Nagant: You can pole vault over obstructions.

AR15: Can't run dry or you get seizure.
AK47: Can run dry, but may cause laquered ammo to stick in chamber.
Mosin-Nagant: Just handling the bolt gives it enough oil to operate smoothly.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ahh, Mosin Nagant. Basically, the dollar bin at any gun show.


They're so cheap, you don't bother to reload, you just carry 20 of them.
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Donbass conscripts are the definition of expendable for Russia.

They aren't actual Russian Army troops, so their death's don't show up on official rosters. Many technically aren't even Russian citizens (though some have acquired citizenship). Their deaths can be added to the count of "Ukrainian Atrocities" in Donbass. Russia doesn't have to maintain and supply them to the same level of their own actual forces. Whatever crimes they commit, Russia can say "hey, they weren't under *our* regulars, it was those independent separatists". They can be armed from local cold-war era stockpiles, resulting in the issuing of Mosin-Nagant rifles as we're seeing now. Since the separatist republics have declared full mobilization, Russia can swoop up all the military age men and shove them into the field, where internal legal barriers in Russia prevent full scale mobilization and utilization of actual Russian conscripts.

Russia can expend every male between 16 and 60 in Donbass, at minimal cost, and without any signifcant risk, regardless of their performance. And that appears to be exactly what they're going to do.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with a bolt gun. Quit your biatchin' and act like real soldiers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There were photos circulating of Ukrainian rear echelon units being armed with Mosins and Maxim guns. If you hit somebody with one they aren't going to be able to tell if the gun was made last week or last century. That argument probably wouldn't hold up as well for front line troops though.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never trust the conscripts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Somaticasual: Ahh, Mosin Nagant. Basically, the dollar bin at any gun show.

They're so cheap, you don't bother to reload, you just carry 20 of them.


Bonus points for simply becoming spears after the first shot...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Sounds like Putin revived the WII. Great patriotic war soviet tactic of throws masses of conscripts at the enemy and hoping to wear them down by attrition.

Dumb seeing as technology has made such a move far less effective than it was back then.


It's much older than that
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ahh, Mosin Nagant. Basically, the dollar bin at any gun show.


Used to be. Mine was something like $69.95 in 2004 when they were still being imported by the container load by Century Arms.

Now they're collectible and sell for $400+.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

proteus_b: A few things to clarify:

* This isn't even the Russian army in question here. This describes the situation for draftees who were conscripted into a militia by the Donetsk People's Republic (which is part of Ukraine, officially. Its independence from Ukraine is recognized by only Russia. So presumably these draftees are Ukrainian by nationality but probably ethnically Russian.
* It only says that the weapons were designed in the 1880s. They could have been constructed far more recently, like 1942.


TFA says as recently as 1973.
Still a weapon ill suited for wartime use in 2022.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Kit Fister: Somaticasual: Ahh, Mosin Nagant. Basically, the dollar bin at any gun show.

They're so cheap, you don't bother to reload, you just carry 20 of them.

Bonus points for simply becoming spears after the first shot...


Or tent poles, boat oars, war clubs, etc.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: There were photos circulating of Ukrainian rear echelon units being armed with Mosins and Maxim guns. If you hit somebody with one they aren't going to be able to tell if the gun was made last week or last century. That argument probably wouldn't hold up as well for front line troops though.


You're completely off script and just flailing for things to say now, aren't you?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As long as they don't get two1887 shotguns
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size

Talk about a war crime. Those should be banned.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And for funsies, more AR vs. AK vs. Mosin:

AR15: She yells at you for spending the whole thing on a plastic varmint rifle.
AK47: She is disappointed at what an ugly rifle you spent half of it on.
Mosin-Nagant: She doesn't even notice the Mosin-Nagant because of the diamond ring you got her with all the left over cash.

AR15: Melts IN the fire
AK47: Starts ON fire
Mosin-Nagant: Starts THE fire

AR15: With a custom barrel, Varmint Scope, and gunsmith trigger job, you can vaporize prairie dogs at 600 yards.
AK47: With a good rain, you can wait hidden in the mud at the side of a watering hole and wait for the game to come to you for a shot within 10 yards.
Mosin-Nagant: With a solid shooting position, you can hit that deer on the other side of the valley... and recover the bullet in the tree it was standing in front of.

AR15: You can buy 100 round magazines that require dry-carbon lubricant.
AK47: You can do push-ups on your 30 round steel mag (Saw this in a SPETSNATZ documentary).
Mosin-Nagant: You can use the buttstock to pound in a tent stake and if you don't have tent stakes, the bayonet will work as one.

AR-15: Carried by elite special forces and highly-trained American soldiers
AK-47: Carried by illiterate peons and unwilling conscripts.
Mosin-Nagant-Nagant: Carried by Vassily Zaitsev.

AR15: Might just stop that charging terrorist with a three round burst
AK47: Would stop the terrorist in his tracks
Mosin-Nagant: Would stop the charging terrorist, his three buddies, and blow up the IED in the next block from the shockwave of the bullet...

AR15: Shoots a .22.
AK47: Shoots a carbine round.
Mosin-Nagant: Shoots a cannonball.

AR15: Shot by the free world
AK47: Shot at the free world
Mosin-Nagant: Almost free to shoot

AR15: Shoot it in the air it goes a mile
AK47: Shoot it in the air it goes 1/2 a mile
Mosin-Nagant: Shoot it in the air and someone in Berlin gets hit by a bullet.

AR15: Made out of used cars and recycled milk jugs
AK47: Made out of oil rigs and packing crates
Mosin-Nagant: Made out of old water pipe and goat carts

AR15: Sounds like a pop gun
AK47: Sounds like a machine gun
Mosin-Nagant: Sounds like the Trinity Atomic Blast

AR15: Sometimes mistaken for a toy
AK47: Sometimes mistaken for random parts
Mosin-Nagant: Sometimes mistaken for an artillery piece, or an anti-aircraft gun

AR15: Pray (it works) and spray
AK47: Spray and pray(you hit something)
Mosin-Nagant: The hammer of God

AR15: Makes grown men laugh.
AK47: Makes grown men cry.
Mosin-Nagant: Makes grown men incontinent.

AR15: Finicky when dirty.
AK47: Still works when dirty.
Mosin-Nagant: Arrives Dirty from the Distributor.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those conscripts need to frag their way up the chain of command, all the way back to Moscow.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: As long as they don't get two1887 shotguns
[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x345]
Talk about a war crime. Those should be banned.


...why?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess this explains the video going around last week showing a Russian vehicle taking off from an encampment with soldiers chasing after it on foot. Honestly I'm surprised that the guys in the vehicle didn't shoot at they ones they were leaving behind.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Never trust the conscripts.


[Fark user image 352x278]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JessieL: There was a time the old me got pretty good with one of those. 

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CAmPm3QTNjM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Still not interested in going to war with a Mosin though.


I had a Russian Mosin that appeared to have been stamped from '47, carbine, not the longer one. A friend threw everything into a 'modern' stock for me and added a decent scope.

I had no right or reason to own it other than sport shooting at the range. Those things REALLY kick at your shoulder.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Somaticasual: Ahh, Mosin Nagant. Basically, the dollar bin at any gun show.


Or, you get some Boomer Fudd at a table with a few Mosins on it. There will be handwritten signs in black Sharpie that say something like "NO FFL Fee. PRIVATE sale." On display will be the aforementioned Mosins, at least one Bubba'd TF out to make it unrecognizable, a bone stock Anderson or PSA AR priced at $900 because "no FFL fee", some Taurus 1911s with at least one with grips worth more than the chinesium they're stuck on, an $1,100 Mossberg with a rattly stock and a cross threaded full choke that's been JB welded in place, and maybe one Remington 700 in decent shape but it's only for sale to friends of the Fudd. This table will be between the table with jerky of questionable provenance and the table with tasers, ninja stars, the brass knuckle "novelties", those pointy key rings that look like cat ears, pepper spray guns that look like phones and flashlights, and the annoying door stop looking alarms that everyone wants to trigger but nobody knows how to deactivate.
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have just two words for you Russians, HA and HA!
 
