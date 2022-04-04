 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   If you lost a Peacock in Mount Lebanon, PA recently, the police have it. And they have questions   (wpxi.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They said they now need to figure out where it came from.

Going out on a limb here, but... An egg?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I grew up in Mt. Lebanon and I can assure you that our peacock conservatories are the best in the three rivers region.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boy, that's one pretty cock you're holding there officer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I grew up in Mt. Lebanon and I can assure you that our peacock conservatories are the best in the three rivers region.


USC. Mostly preening cocks in that neighborhood
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Petit_Merdeux: I grew up in Mt. Lebanon and I can assure you that our peacock conservatories are the best in the three rivers region.

USC. Mostly preening cocks in that neighborhood


At least we can agree that Bethel Park sucks.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of farms have peacocks. Not exactly a rare zoo type animal.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long way from Jersey City.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peacock
Youtube oO85INxfR_Y
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst case, it's an escapee from South Park's game preserve. It's possible someone was keeping them or a different nearby farm.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops can do civil forfeiture on Peacock subscriptions now!? AC really AB, huh?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have just let it be.

The Zoo here had peacocks for quite awhile* and they'd hop the fence and roam the neighborhood. People would call the Zoo to tell them and the Zoo would just say, "They'll come home when they're hungry."


*They don't have peacocks now because little shiats couldn't not chase and corner them. They defended themselves. So part of the settlement was the Zoo can no longer have free range peacocks.

Your little spoiled crotchfruit are why we cannot have nice things.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peacocks are annoying. They screech very loudly and only the mail have that beautiful plumage and only during mating season. They can keep it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be fun to release a bunch of peafowl or guinea hens into an area, not tell anyone, and just enjoy the news stories.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Peacocks are annoying. They screech very loudly and only the mail have that beautiful plumage and only during mating season. They can keep it.


Yea, the cries of Peacocks are very loud and of course occur late at night.  Not quite as bad as guinia foul screaching at every little dog, cat, bird, shadow, etc.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Peacock in Mount Lebanon" is the name of my FXXX pilot about a group of furries who live in a conservative, rural town and gradually gain the acceptance of their neighbors.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First question: how do you get the farker to step screeching?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: vudukungfu: Petit_Merdeux: I grew up in Mt. Lebanon and I can assure you that our peacock conservatories are the best in the three rivers region.

USC. Mostly preening cocks in that neighborhood

At least we can agree that Bethel Park sucks.


Nice to see some others from the South Hills beat me to these jokes.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first Peacock to have a great run come to an end in Pennsylvania in recent weeks.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: daffy: Peacocks are annoying. They screech very loudly and only the mail have that beautiful plumage and only during mating season. They can keep it.

Yea, the cries of Peacocks are very loud and of course occur late at night.  Not quite as bad as guinia foul screaching at every little dog, cat, bird, shadow, etc.



Ever hear a kookaburra? Those things are loud.

The neighbors complained about the sea lions. Weren't nothing when the kookaburras showed up.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you lost a Peacock in Mount Lebanon, PA recently, the police have it. And they have questions"

Wait. Did the local NBC affiliate lose its broadcast license?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a side note, it is Mt. Lebanon, not Mount Lebanon. The township only uses the abbreviation.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who said it was an "escaped" peacock?

Maybe it was a freecock?

We have lots of those around this town.

/and they're spreading
//heh
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: daffy: Peacocks are annoying. They screech very loudly and only the mail have that beautiful plumage and only during mating season. They can keep it.

Yea, the cries of Peacocks are very loud and of course occur late at night.  Not quite as bad as guinia foul screaching at every little dog, cat, bird, shadow, etc.


We had a neighbor that had some...they lived about one mile away. And you could hear them...screaming.
They also had a abritor. And I'd visit that place to deliver cows...and then pick up packaged cow parts.

They (the peacocks) sounded like someone strangling a hooker, who was a former opera singer, with barb wire. While a panther looks on.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Daedalus27: daffy: Peacocks are annoying. They screech very loudly and only the mail have that beautiful plumage and only during mating season. They can keep it.

Yea, the cries of Peacocks are very loud and of course occur late at night.  Not quite as bad as guinia foul screaching at every little dog, cat, bird, shadow, etc.


Ever hear a kookaburra? Those things are loud.

The neighbors complained about the sea lions. Weren't nothing when the kookaburras showed up.


That sounds made up.
Where are you from that has that?
Checks profile.
Nope
Loves the cat smirk though. lol
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Lots of farms have peacocks. Not exactly a rare zoo type animal.


There's a wedding venue near here that has a flock of them wandering around
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I grew up in Mt. Lebanon and I can assure you that our peacock conservatories are the best in the three rivers region.


Those conservatories are coasting by on a 30 year old reputation and you know it.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mt. Lebanon Police Department facebook
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=348541420638213&set=a.239212431571113
Case Closed.... The peacock's owner was located after reviewing the traffic cams. We discovered that he secretly hitched a ride to work with his owner all the way from Washington County. "Blue" has been returned safe and sound...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of course, when a peacock escapes in Hazelwood, the local media never reports on it.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course, it came from Washington county. Washington County is one of those counties ringing Allegheny county where you leave Pittsburgh and start entering Pennsyltucky again.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Peacocks are more prevalent than I ever imagined. It's like the opposite of what we learned about quicksand.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

optikeye: Daedalus27: daffy: Peacocks are annoying. They screech very loudly and only the mail have that beautiful plumage and only during mating season. They can keep it.

Yea, the cries of Peacocks are very loud and of course occur late at night.  Not quite as bad as guinia foul screaching at every little dog, cat, bird, shadow, etc.

We had a neighbor that had some...they lived about one mile away. And you could hear them...screaming.
They also had a abritor. And I'd visit that place to deliver cows...and then pick up packaged cow parts.

They (the peacocks) sounded like someone strangling a hooker, who was a former opera singer, with barb wire. While a panther looks on.


Sames. Had a neighbor who kept them in a tiny backyard in West Seattle. The peacocks would always escape and they were quite aggressive so to walk the dog we would listen to see if screeching was going on nearby.
 
