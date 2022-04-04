 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Scientists say it's now or never to avoid climate change. This is a repeat of every year since the 60s, and we'd still rather have cheap gas than coasts and forests   (bbc.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly subby, I bet the people in ohio are getting pretty excited about getting coasts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, never it is. Righty-o.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's ok, subs. In due time the deserts of the US West will overtake the farms. And then the cities. Whether we care about climate change or not won't matter. Mother nature will prevail.
 
whtriced
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was never about 10 years ago.  Oh well, the oilers became super rich in the mean time.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There will always be coasts, the total length will just decrease. But that'll just make the new coastal property more valuable, so it might actually be an improvement

Study it out
 
wesmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's already too late, the capitalists won. I'd imagine the focus going forward will be about colonization of Mars and maybe the Moon because the Ultra Rich will need a nice place to live.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When we hit 450 parts per million we're pretty much screwed is being repeated? Why?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, you'll still have coasts and forest. They're just gonna be a bit higher up in terms of both latitude and elevation, is all. Like "sunny Greenland, deciduous flowering wonderland" higher up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd rather my kids and their entire generation weren't resigned to the fact boomers have ruined the planet for human life.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Corporate America:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The legislation required to actually fix global warming (not slightly slow the rate of growth of it or whatever) would be so draconian that such would not pass any democracy if put to a vote and if forced by a government on to its people that government would be voted out of power-and for it to work, you would need to pass and enforce such unpopular laws in every country on the planet.

IE, not gonna happen.

The only solution to actually fix global warming is actively causing global cooling; IE, geoengineering.  But we can't do that because reasons.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't wait for my sweet Damnation Alley RV.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welp...we're farked.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When th DOD has climate change plan and no one is listening, it's a real problem.
https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/2787056/dod-announces-plan-to-tackle-climate-crisis/

/let's just get out the nukes and get it over with
//and it seems we have a current opportunity
///333333s
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, Climate Change. Why didn't anybody say anything?
 
snapperhead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't understand the difference between 'limit' and 'avoid.'

Modern GOP talking point at work......
 
miscreant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whtriced: It was never about 10 years ago.  Oh well, the oilers became super rich in the mean time.


Not really... I mean, they were way richer back in the 80s with Gretzky and Messier. These days they barely even make the playoffs most of the time
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We are so far past never already.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have Biden ban all fossil fuels with an EO.

Problem solved.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So many environmentalists want that dystopian wasteland future, cause god forbid they are wrong.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: I mean, you'll still have coasts and forest. They're just gonna be a bit higher up in terms of both latitude and elevation, is all. Like "sunny Greenland, deciduous flowering wonderland" higher up.


You know, the reduction in habitat might finally flush out the Sasquatch and Yeti populations into the open. That would be a great scientific discovery. Why do you hate science, environazi sh*tlibs?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One of the better things we can do is to implement tax hikes on tilling machines, and offer tax breaks for no-till drills.

biosequestration is one of the best things we can do to help draw down Co2.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

