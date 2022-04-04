 Skip to content
(KMVT Twin Falls)   Idaho now has dyslexia legislation after blouse hill 731 singed into law   (kmvt.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Education, Educational psychology, Dyslexia, dyslexia legislation, Reading, Idaho, school work, Twin Falls, Idaho  
1139 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Apr 2022 at 1:20 PM (38 minutes ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexlexia - Futurama: Season 3 Episode 1
Youtube 0NbqSIl9vR4
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
hershy799
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So does that mean they'll finally stop going after CTR?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If only dyslexia and dysgraphia were the same thing
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a funny way of spelling Wall....
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Given this is Idaho, have they somehow figured out a way to punish people with dyslexia?

/obviously DNRTFA
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now if they can pass that law to punish parents who pray for their kids instead of seeking medical help...
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Given this is Idaho, have they somehow figured out a way to punish people with dyslexia?

/obviously DNRTFA


Give them time. This state is run by republicans, so they are a bit slow.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
The derp coming out of the Idaho legislation over the past few years is off the charts.
I flipped my party affiliation to keep out the more lunatic right winger...pretty awful when your choices are kicked in the balls or kicked in the dick.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: If only dyslexia and dysgraphia were the same thing


It's an Oonerspism.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ sorry
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only dyslexia, dysgraphia and spoonerism were the same thing.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well into adulthood I found out that l am mildly dislexic. Made some childhood problems make more sense. They call it a disability but it is more like your mind wants to order things in a different way than what is considered "right".

/ the trade off is that at least for me thinking of things "outside the box" comes pretty easily.

//not sure why they say it affects reading, maybe for people with more severe cases. ...Or mom did a really good job teaching reading when I was little.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is this lysdexia which you all speak of?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have sex daily.
 
CrammitJanet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a dyslexic, I approve of this headline, but nothing will ever top the classic, "Dyslexic chosen as poet laureate. Your god wants Keats".
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Charlie Chingas: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Given this is Idaho, have they somehow figured out a way to punish people with dyslexia?

/obviously DNRTFA

Give them time. This state is run by republicans, so they are a bit slow.


Yes, but Californians are moving in and displacing them via expensive real estate. Everyone will be eating In-N-Out and meditating before you know it.

assets.tripleaughtdesign.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x428]

/ sorry


We also would have accepted:
d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Given this is Idaho, have they somehow figured out a way to punish people with dyslexia?

/obviously DNRTFA


Give the GOP some breathing room. It takes time to work the herd up, never mind printing those "Go AWYA" flyers...
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
The derp coming out of the Idaho legislation over the past few years is off the charts.
I flipped my party affiliation to keep out the more lunatic right winger...pretty awful when your choices are kicked in the balls or kicked in the dick.


I'm thinking of changing my registration to Republican just so I can make a pathetic attempt to keep McGeachin out of office.  It's not like the Democratic primary decides anything.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxsteel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
20% of people have dyslexia????

Wrong, society could not function if this were true
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't get your hopes up, it's probably so they can teach the kids how to read their Book of Mormon.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wegro: I have sex daily.


Walmart having a sale on socks?
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey watch it with your joking about real afflictions.  Will Smith might come over there and slap the shiat out of you.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now the majority of people in Idaho have an excuse for never learning to read.
 
Gough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Charlie Chingas: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Given this is Idaho, have they somehow figured out a way to punish people with dyslexia?

/obviously DNRTFA

Give them time. This state is run by republicans, so they are a bit slow.

Yes, but Californians are moving in and displacing them via expensive real estate. Everyone will be eating In-N-Out and meditating before you know it.

[assets.tripleaughtdesign.com image 850x849]


You clearly haven't had many encounters with the Californians who are moving here.  In my experience, the majority are coming here to escape the "liberal cesspool" that they consider California to be.
 
smokewon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Since this is the Idaho State department of education we're discussing here, everyone be prepared for the story about grift coming up.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: If only dyslexia, dysgraphia and spoonerism were the same thing.


What about forkerisms?

/talking with a fork-full of food in your mouth.
 
