(Some Cool Guys and Gals)   What happens when your Amtrak derails near a remote Montana town? Every human in the area mobilizes to treat the wounded, feed the survivors, donate food, shelter, and medicine, haul luggage from the crash site, and drive passengers hundreds of miles   (dailymontanan.com)
632 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2022 at 11:50 AM (37 minutes ago)



BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The people of Montana appear friendly. I'm sure they are, as long as you are just a traveler visiting. I've heard if you try to move there, you are not welcome. Not that I blame them, they don't want paradise ruined.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We gotta get these ferriners out of here!  Only the pure may walk between the rows!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Picklehead: The people of Montana appear friendly. I'm sure they are, as long as you are just a traveler visiting. I've heard if you try to move there, you are not welcome. Not that I blame them, they don't want paradise ruined.


They welcome you if you're white and not from California.
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
they moved them out of town as fast as possible before the towns secret was discovered.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kindms: they moved them out of town as fast as possible before the towns secret was discovered.


This was an X-Files episode I think.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good people being good people.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: [Fark user image 425x240]


static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are you saying there's still hope?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Picklehead: The people of Montana appear friendly. I'm sure they are, as long as you are just a traveler visiting. I've heard if you try to move there, you are not welcome. Not that I blame them, they don't want paradise ruined.

They welcome you if you're white and not from California.


They wouldn't want me because I'm poor.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: We gotta get these ferriners out of here!  Only the pure may walk between the rows!


Wow turn any thread into a political hate thread.  I'm impressed
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've lived in MT for over 20 years and met a lot more good-hearted people than otherwise.  A limited world view, lack of education, poverty, upbringing are all factors that can affect people here just as much as anywhere else, and when the state is almost entirely white, it manifests itself in a different way.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Q: "What happens when your Amtrak derails near a remote Montana town? Every human in the area mobilizes to treat the wounded, feed the survivors, donate food, shelter, and medicine, haul luggage from the crash site, and drive passengers hundreds of miles " and Amtrak quietly just soaks all the freebies they get from this instead of paying out on the costs of free market goods and services to cover their own profit seeking liabilities.


The big hearts are also just big suckers as long as that's the way of this.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pfft, this is the dullest Red Dead Redemption 2 mission ever!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kindms: they moved them out of town as fast as possible before the towns secret was discovered.


That's hard to do in the Dental Floss community.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Are you saying there's still hope?


Lots of extremely hateful people can be remarkably kind in an acute emergency. It's only when their handlers have time to rile them up that basic humanity is forgotten.

So there is hope. Kinda.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Harry Freakstorm: We gotta get these ferriners out of here!  Only the pure may walk between the rows!

Wow turn any thread into a political hate thread.  I'm impressed


you can feel persecuted in any thread.  I'm impressed.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Two of my favorite humans being bros stories came from 9/11.  This one has a little bit less drama, of course, but still warms the heart.

Ever wonder how all those people got out of Manhattan after the towers were hit?  Watch The Manhattan Boatlift (12min, narrated by Tom Hanks).

What about all those planes in transit across the Pacific that were forced to land somewhere other than their intended destination?  Watch Operation Yellow Ribbon (~43min).  There are also many, many articles about this one.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jon Tester is from Montana
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, America sucks.
 
JayCab
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Waiting on the musical.
imaging.broadway.comView Full Size


/in all seriousness, good on them
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeh of course they would do all that. I mean what else do they have to do? nothing except be racist and oppress native americans
 
