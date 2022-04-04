 Skip to content
(Lowering the Bar)   "This motion will almost certainly be denied, for the obvious reasons that it lacks any case law support and is seeking injunctive relief that the court would be unable to provide"   (loweringthebar.net) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amusing read, thanks subs.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've seen better.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While I appreciate it... the judge ain't. You're so farked.

Hell my ever last time in court when I was told I was innocent,

"Have you learned your lesson"

"Yes your honor. Don't celebrate so hard when the bears on Sunday night"

"Do you want to reconsider that answer?"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well there's an amusingly brutal, but not unusual in any way, demonstration of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
 
Toggles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"There also seems to be some sort of conspiracy afoot. "


No truer words have ever been spoken.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://www.loweringthebar.net/pleading-archive

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
