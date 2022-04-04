 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Biden to Putin: So here's the deal, how about a war crime trial. Does that work for you?   (apnews.com) divider line
109
    More: News, United Nations, President Joe Biden, European Union, Russia, United Nations Security Council, United States, United Nations Human Rights Council, United Nations General Assembly  
•       •       •

2898 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Apr 2022 at 11:37 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



109 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope his administration isn't going to try to walk this one back.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What if we had a war crime trial and no one showed up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. But good luck with that. In before some brave comrade brings up Cheney and company.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: What if we had a war crime trial and no one showed up.


Not true. CSPAN will always show up.

empty room or not.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just sayin', but Bush and Cheney should face a war crime trial too.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just the one war crime?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Umm, only if they send Kissinger and the dubdya gang to the Hague.
 
LL316
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sometimes electing really old people works out. Joe having no farks to give allows him to do things other President's wouldn't.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I hope his administration isn't going to try to walk this one back.


Oh you KNOW Trump's minions are going to let Biden swing in the wind regardless of the subject. F**k them all.
 
LL316
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

alechemist: Umm, only if they send Kissinger and the dubdya gang to the Hague.


Yeah!  Unless you try ALL criminals, no criminals should see justice.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's just trying to distract the public from the news that his son owned a laptop.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The GOP wont allow Biden to hold Putin any more accountable than they'll let Trump face the consequences of his crimes.
Republicans need Biden to fail, and that means supporting rape, murder and genocide.
Just what Jesus wants!
🙄
 
swankywanky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Better invest in 1-800-FLOWERS, TFG is going to be sending a lot of fruit baskets to Putin any minute now.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

alechemist: Umm, only if they send Kissinger and the dubdya gang to the Hague.


Nope. Whatabout trying to stay on topic?  Submit an article if feel the need to discuss something else.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't think that's going to work for him.
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably should have won the war and captured the dude before floating a war crimes trial.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Better invest in 1-800-FLOWERS, TFG is going to be sending a lot of fruit baskets to Putin any minute now.


Technically I think that's Edible Arrangements.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Just sayin', but Bush and Cheney should face a war crime trial too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Just sayin', but Bush and Cheney should face a war crime trial too.


Nixon/McNamerra we were not nice to locals in Vietnam!!

see we're kinda in a glass house...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Well, yeah. But good luck with that. In before some brave comrade brings up Cheney and company.


I can't find the meme, but it's the one where a guy is going to push a button to charge Putini with war crimes, and then a smarmy guy says something l like "Well if we charge Putin with War crimes then we would also have to charge Cheney and company".  The first guy continues to push the button and the smarmy guy is all "Wait, stop".
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Just sayin', but Bush and Cheney should face a war crime trial too.


Great - yep.

We're talking about Putin though.

Try to keep up.
 
Shryke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The GOP wont allow Biden to hold Putin any more accountable than they'll let Trump face the consequences of his crimes.
Republicans need Biden to fail, and that means supporting rape, murder and genocide.
Just what Jesus wants!
🙄


How much glue has been huffed today? All of it?
 
pacified
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We should strive to hold leaders accountable this way and lead by example.

In a better world, Bush and Co. Would have made capturing bin laden a more police like action, arrested him, and put him on trial. Instead, they war crimed it up.

That past doesn't mean we can't try to be better now and do the civilized thing.
 
BravadoGT
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Biden is talking like he really wants the USA to be dragged into war with Russia.

But hey, that's still better than mean tweets, amirite?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: swankywanky: Better invest in 1-800-FLOWERS, TFG is going to be sending a lot of fruit baskets to Putin any minute now.

Technically I think that's Edible Arrangements.


that's the name I couldn't member!

but, I will say that 1-800 does gift baskets too, and not just saying that since they are one of my company's customers

//yes, yes I am
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The January 6 commission will probably be looking for something to do in a few months, have them do it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But we'll send you our top lawyer to defend you, Rudi Giuliani
 
Reverend J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: He's just trying to distract the public from the news that his son owned a laptop.


Worse than that, it was a gaming laptop with a 5400 rpm HDD and only 4 GB of RAM.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: He's just trying to distract the public from the news that his son owned a laptop.


At least he acknowleges his son.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Well, yeah. But good luck with that. In before some brave comrade brings up Cheney and company.


Putin the US as equal to the crimes committed by Russia. Good job Vlad. Give us more whataboutism then die angry.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: swankywanky: Better invest in 1-800-FLOWERS, TFG is going to be sending a lot of fruit baskets to Putin any minute now.

Technically I think that's Edible Arrangements.


Pfft.  Nobody wants those.
 
pacified
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BravadoGT: Biden is talking like he really wants the USA to be dragged into war with Russia.

But hey, that's still better than mean tweets, amirite?


Better than openly undermining Ukrainian sovereignty to benefit Putin
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They need to list all the relevant Russians in the ministry of defense and Duma that should be held accountable for these war crimes. Right now a lot of those people are banned from traveling to the US and Europe. But by listing them as war criminals, they'll be unable to travel to countries that may have laws allowing these people to be extradited for these crimes.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
400+ dead are rookie war criminal numbers.

We have 7,000+ in two months.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BravadoGT: Biden is talking like he really wants the USA to be dragged into war with Russia.

But hey, that's still better than mean tweets, amirite?


This guy gets it.  Why would we want to fight for something that doesn't involve oil or Muslims?
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BravadoGT: But hey, that's still better than mean tweets infantile tantrums, amirite?


Eh
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, as long as Putin doesn't leave Russia, he's not going to be arrested for anything.
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Just sayin', but Bush and Cheney should face a war crime trial too.


Don't know if there's a statue of limitations.


statuelimitations.jpeg
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: He's just trying to distract the public from the news that his son owned a laptop.


I know everyone here hates to be reminded of the fact that when questioned about "the laptop" on 60 minutes, Hunter Biden says, "Yeah. That could be my laptop."
 
havocmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: He's just trying to distract the public from the news that his son owned a laptop.


i heard he was doing drugs with his penis on the laptop
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: BravadoGT: Biden is talking like he really wants the USA to be dragged into war with Russia.

But hey, that's still better than mean tweets, amirite?

This guy gets it.  Why would we want to fight for something that doesn't involve oil or Muslims?


I hate to be the bearer of bad news and you might want to sit down for this... But the Ukraine invasion does involve oil. Just not the Brent Sweet Crude variety for our cars.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Just sayin', but Bush and Cheney should face a war crime trial too.


Show me that red button.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: He's just trying to distract the public from the news that his son owned a laptop.


And the recent scandal that he lives in Malibu.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The thing which would hurt Putin the most would be a worldwide push for renewable energy before next winter.  Heat pumps not bombs!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Weatherkiss: He's just trying to distract the public from the news that his son owned a laptop.

I know everyone here hates to be reminded of the fact that when questioned about "the laptop" on 60 minutes, Hunter Biden says, "Yeah. That could be my laptop."


And why is that significant?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's how it plays out.

War Crimes announced (2022)
Investigation in to War Crimes (2023)
Investigation submits findings to Hague (2026)
Hague reviews findings (2027)
Hague issues arrest warrant for six or seven Russian officers (2028)
Hague finds out all Russian officers under indictment have died (2028)
Requests the investigation to move forward on Putin and inner circle (2029)
Investigation begins in to Putin and inner circle (2032)
Putin dies from injuries sustained while sexing three Russian gymnasts in his zero gravity sexatorium
Investigations does the shrug
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Well, yeah. But good luck with that. In before some brave comrade brings up Cheney and company.


y.yarn.coView Full Size



hey now, we can find a way.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is fun.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BravadoGT: Biden is talking like he really wants the USA to be dragged into war with Russia.

But hey, that's still better than mean tweets, amirite?


shiat man, I haven't seen you for like a decade.
 
Displayed 50 of 109 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.