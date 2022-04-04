 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Looks like New Mexicans had a good weekend   (krqe.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, es la nueva Becky.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess the question of red or green is asked and ANSWERED!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A smokeout at Roswell?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't bogart that brake fluid
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$1.9M according to cops
Fark user imageView Full Size


$1.9M according to sales
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Taxed all the way to hell and back, too, I bet... One of the nice parts about the system here in Utah is that it's a $3 fee, regardless of the size of the transaction. Of course, my stupid medical card is $225/year, though... But that $3 fee is pretty sweet...
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Have Indian Reservations always been able to sell weed?
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A smokeout at Roswell?

[Fark user image 203x249] [View Full Size image _x_]

/don't bogart that brake fluid


You still can't buy recreational weed here in Roswell.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ski9600: Well, I guess the question of red or green is asked and ANSWERED!


Green buds with red hairs.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also college is now free in New Mexico. Tuition is entirely waved to residents.

But, yay weed.
 
lefty248
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good for them. Happy to live in a green state. I don't even mind paying the taxes. Better to put that money to use in the state, as opposed to the 40+ years my money went south of the border.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't smoke it, because allergies and I have a "safety-sensitive" job.  But it is great that others can without being arrested.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Also college is now free in New Mexico. Tuition is entirely waved to residents.

But, yay weed.


Lots of monumental cultural and technical accomplishments have been made by people with ready access to both.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't partake myself, but hey... if you're not hurting anyone I don't see the big deal.  College tuition probably is the bigger news to be honest, but hey gotta make a big deal over this I guess.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For whom? Illicit dealers, independent entrepreneurs, or large pharmaceutical suppliers?
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

majestic: Have Indian Reservations always been able to sell weed?


Well, working for a Tribe we looked into it and even toured several Cannabis Grow ops, but then Obama's term ended and TFG was elected and given this change back to the Prohibition Party, we quit the process!
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: majestic: Have Indian Reservations always been able to sell weed?

Well, working for a Tribe we looked into it and even toured several Cannabis Grow ops, but then Obama's term ended and TFG was elected and given this change back to the Prohibition Party, we quit the process!


I guess I didn't ask that correctly. The Indian smoke shops around here, on the land of their own "nation", have sold tobacco tax free forever. Sure, they aren't your traditional brands, but what would have stopped them from selling their own crappy weed?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where is your god now?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
