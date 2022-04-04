 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Happy Virtual Tomb Sweeping Festival Wait, that didn't sound right- unless you are happier folks are dead. Or that you don't have to clean the tombs. Subby is not going to judge your hobbies. Hold up, I'll come in again   (bbc.com) divider line
    Interesting, Cemetery, Qingming Festival, Song Dynasty, first week, Cold Food Festival, Qingming, Solar term, own memorial halls  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, you'd think people would be dying to get into the cemetery.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the perfect song for that.

Vampire Beach Babes - Tomb Mau Mau
Youtube OAkpfN_GzGU
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the living have to sweep the tombs. The occupants can't because they are dead tired.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, take this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

neongoats: Here, take this:

[Fark user image 310x340]


Fargin someinabatching Thaco.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You see without the truth of the eyes the Happyfolk are blind.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Make sure to burn plenty of hell money for your dead. Don't want them to be poor in the afterlife!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In ancient Egypt, the tombs of mummified ancestors would be swept, inspected and repaired periodically by "funeral homes".  These were service sector companies run by priests of Anubis.  The cleaning would be part of a burial package a customer could select based on god or goddess affiliation, tomb size, layout, and package price (yes, there WERE ancient Egyptian tombs that were priced as economy models).

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/ancient-egyptian-funeral-home-one-stop-shop-afterlife

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ancient-egyptian-funeral-home-reveals-embalmers-had-knack-business-180974823/

Prof. Bob Brier has a couple of lectures devoted to above topic in his digital course on ancient Egypt from greatcourses.com.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Day of the Dead in Mexico is similar. It's much more elaborate, and a happy time to remember those who have passed on.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like the series might have played itself out.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/CSB: My brother has worked on several of these.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do the tombs make the sound of paper shuffling when you finally clean them?
 
