 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Solo weddings make the divorce cheaper   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Kimono, Television, BBC Reel, Occupy Wall Street, solo weddings, content of external sites, BBC, Japan  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2022 at 1:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have solo honeymoons most days off the week.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's going to give the "gender reveal party" a run for its money for "stupidest wedding related concept to date".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What happens when the "it's my special day" people can't find a guy who'll put up with their bullshiat.
 
Veloram
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In court papers asking why I would divorce myself, I stated "because said partner is a slob, drinks too much, is socially awkwark, and is disliked by my family."
 
moto-geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only thing on the gift registry:

bra.orgView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Joan Armatrading - Me, Myself I (Video HQ)
Youtube Kavu_vuD2QM
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ol Hand Solo 🖐
 
reveal101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skinink: In court papers asking why I would divorce myself, I stated "because said partner is a slob, drinks too much, is socially awkwark, and is disliked by my family."


I have the exact same problem.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Muriel's Wedding from last century sighs, forgotten.

And, from a review of My Best Friend's Wedding:
"For an otherwise by the numbers film, it's a positive twist that the heroine doesn't have to get the guy to live happily ever after."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

proteus_b: That's going to give the "gender reveal party" a run for its money for "stupidest wedding related concept to date".


Until a solo wedding starts a 23,000 or 45,000 acre wildfire, I'd say the gender reveal parties have quite a head start.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
De La Soul - Me Myself And I
Youtube P8-9mY-JACM
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm going to have a Christian bakery make my wedding cake with just one plastic bridegroom on top. Just to watch their heads explode.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having a spouse that's frozen in carbonite leads to a pretty uncomplicated relationship
 
stevejovi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been living in sin with myself since I was about 12. Maybe it's time I settled down and made an honest man of myself.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

proteus_b: That's going to give the "gender reveal party" a run for its money for "stupidest wedding related concept to date".


weddings themselves and the concept itself will always take places 1-15 in that list.  divorces get then next couple spots, then the rest can battle for who comes next, as if it matters.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I held my bowel renewal at Taco Bell.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This was a lame satirical joke that was stretched out for weeks in the latter days of the newspaper comic Kudzu.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it bad of me that I thought this was going to be a story/thread about Hope Solo, given recent events?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The champagne serving set:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why doesn't she just marry the guy that was interviewing her?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

moto-geek: The only thing on the gift registry:

[bra.org image 600x600]


Registered at adamandeve.com
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I held my bowel renewal at Taco Bell.


I celebrated my liver transplant at the bar down the street
 
mikalmd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just don't divorce yourself in Ca. ..
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Years ago we had a new hire and I thought she was getting married because every day she had a new wedding magazine and was cutting pictures out of it for her many binders. She had a binder for everything dresses, tuxedos, menu, venues, transportation, centerpieces, you name it she had a binder for it. I asked her when the big day was ( and I should not have!) and was single just waiting for the perfect guy. Her definition of the perfect guy probably will never exist and she was not going to compromise. So she probably ended up in a house full of cats or marrying herself.
 
geggy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The champagne serving set:
[i.kym-cdn.com image 477x520]


The only thing that would make it more fitting is if they used box wine instead of bottled.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should probably just get on a dating show like a normal person.

On a side note, which was better: Studs or Singled Out?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Trocadero: The champagne serving set:
[i.kym-cdn.com image 477x520]

The only thing that would make it more fitting is if they used box wine instead of bottled.


static.onecms.ioView Full Size

"Sparkling wine product."
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.