(KHON2 Honolulu)   Hawaii's gotta choke feral chickens, so chicken choking bill advances, but Ag Department braddah say choking chickens only his job if da chickens stay domestic; counties gotta choke dere own feral chickens   (khon2.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Apr 2022 at 1:35 PM (23 minutes ago)



28 Comments     (+0 »)
kmgenesis23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They are a legitimate nuisance in Hawaii.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Keep choking that chicken.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I get dah feelin' dat planny peopos going have plenny pilikia fo' unnastand dis headline.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a loose, problematic feral chicken might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
why are Jamaicans in Hawaii ?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They were going to release needle snakes but the gorillas won't freeze in Hawaii during the winters.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Farmer Brown / Chicken Reel
Youtube DDz2DH5uKR8
 
Skleenar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just curious.  Does anyone know why there are so many feral chickens in Hawaii now?

It used to be that really only Kauai had a large population of feral chickens.  And I had always heard that it was because of damage to a chicken farm caused by Hurricane Iniki in 1992.  I had also heard that the REAL reason was that Kauai was the only island that never had feral mongooses, which kept the population down on the other islands.

All I know, is when I left Oahu in the mid 80's, there weren't choke chickens choking up parks and roads and stuff, but they are everywhere when I visit now.  Same with Maui and the Big island.

What happened between '85 and today that has caused a big explosion in the chicken population on the main islands?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tulsi go open a Huli Huli chicken stand, we can take care of this problem.

/for extra fun look up what the expression choking the chicken means in pidgin.

//as a note feral chickens are extremely hard to control because they are smart, reproduce like crazy and do just fine in the wild because we don't have large predators here in Hawaii.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TFA isn't clear on whether you're expected to choke your own chicken or pay someone to choke your chicken for you.

Any civilized society would allow the owner of the chicken to decide the best way to choke it, but knowing our government, they'll be a whole bureaucracy set up dictating who chokes it and when it gets choked.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is also a bill in North Dakota for all Pheasant pluckers to have to temporarily pass their duties onto their offspring during some sudden unforseen period of absence,
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bra, all this chicken talk make my hungry for a plate lunch special: huli huli chicken, two-scoop sticky rice and macaroni salad.....
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just got back from visiting Maui. The chickens are everywhere.  Even in the open door restaurants. Just walking around.  Many chicken crossing the roads jokes were made.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Skleenar: Just curious.  Does anyone know why there are so many feral chickens in Hawaii now?

It used to be that really only Kauai had a large population of feral chickens.  And I had always heard that it was because of damage to a chicken farm caused by Hurricane Iniki in 1992.  I had also heard that the REAL reason was that Kauai was the only island that never had feral mongooses, which kept the population down on the other islands.

All I know, is when I left Oahu in the mid 80's, there weren't choke chickens choking up parks and roads and stuff, but they are everywhere when I visit now.  Same with Maui and the Big island.

What happened between '85 and today that has caused a big explosion in the chicken population on the main islands?


Kids these days are not catching them to fight and to eat as much as they usted to.

/loss of old fashioned family values and generational laziness really. Also all the people moving to Hawaii displacing the locals don't catch chickens
 
Saiga410
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Feral chickens are why I need at least 50 rounds for my AR.  You ever had a chicken charge you?  Near as viscous as a canadian goose
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can come up with a lot of cheap/humane solutions:

1.  There are a bunch of responsible hunters out there, why not give them pellet guns (cheap and humane) and let them plink away to their heart's content?  As I understand it, Roosters love to fight, so set up bait stations with a captive  sterile Rooster with a bunch of hens.
2.  Trained terriers.  The top ratters can take out over a hundred rats a day, a few dozen chickens a day should be no problem.  Sure, a dog killing a chicken isn't painless, but a trained terrier makes a quick clean kill.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Kids these days are not catching them to fight and to eat as much as they usted to.


Maybe, but I don't think that most people were subsisting off of feral chickens which are about as meaty as a pigeon, and probably dirtier.  And I would think most fighting cocks are bred, again the scrawny feral chicken isn't likely to last long in a pit.

/loss of old fashioned family values and generational laziness really. Also all the people moving to Hawaii displacing the locals don't catch chickens

This doesn't really explain why Kauai had them first, though.
 
Spoticus66
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Admittedly just skimmed TFA...but, I have questions. 2 questions actually:

1. Are they called "choke chickens" because they aren't edible or at least taste bad?
2. If not, why not just eat them?

I am sure that I'm missing something and don't mean to be glib but my inner child just sees the headline and thinks "free chicken!"

/also, Spam is underrated
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Skleenar: Just curious.  Does anyone know why there are so many feral chickens in Hawaii now?

It used to be that really only Kauai had a large population of feral chickens.  And I had always heard that it was because of damage to a chicken farm caused by Hurricane Iniki in 1992.  I had also heard that the REAL reason was that Kauai was the only island that never had feral mongooses, which kept the population down on the other islands.

All I know, is when I left Oahu in the mid 80's, there weren't choke chickens choking up parks and roads and stuff, but they are everywhere when I visit now.  Same with Maui and the Big island.

What happened between '85 and today that has caused a big explosion in the chicken population on the main islands?


They elected Tulsi Gabbard for one
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Feral chickens are why I need at least 50 rounds for my AR.  You ever had a chicken charge you?  Near as viscous as a canadian goose


Viscous? I've never thought about how thick a bird is before...

...do you determine viscosity before or after 50 rounds are applied?
 
redmid17
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Skleenar: Just curious.  Does anyone know why there are so many feral chickens in Hawaii now?

It used to be that really only Kauai had a large population of feral chickens.  And I had always heard that it was because of damage to a chicken farm caused by Hurricane Iniki in 1992.  I had also heard that the REAL reason was that Kauai was the only island that never had feral mongooses, which kept the population down on the other islands.

All I know, is when I left Oahu in the mid 80's, there weren't choke chickens choking up parks and roads and stuff, but they are everywhere when I visit now.  Same with Maui and the Big island.

What happened between '85 and today that has caused a big explosion in the chicken population on the main islands?


There are various reasons but in general leadership has pegged the top contributing factor as millennials.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cwheelie: why are Jamaicans in Hawaii ?


Dunno, Jamaicans don't choke chicken, they jerk chicken.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, original wording of "Hawaii's got choke" was correct in pidgin -- "got choke [X]" means you have a farkton of X, you're practically choking on it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Feral chickens are why I need at least 50 rounds for my AR.  You ever had a chicken charge you?  Near as viscous as a canadian goose


They are dinosaurs that are too dumb to realize they're small.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was in Hawaii once.  And I can attest that the chickens are a real thing.

If you are eating outside at a restaurant in any other part of the country, you might get some squirrels or chipmunks harassing you.  Maybe a seagull if you're near the shore.  But in Hawaii (on Kawaii in particular), it's all chickens.  They are all over the place.  And it's damned amusing.

Well, to me it was.  To the locals they are probably a huge pain in the ass.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Beware the hybrids. They'll peck your head off.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I will do it. Provide me with a nice house, food, healthcare, and say 300,000 a year. I will move to Hawaii and choke my chicken every day
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dbirchall: cwheelie: why are Jamaicans in Hawaii ?

Dunno, Jamaicans don't choke chicken, they jerk chicken.


This thread has me starving and I just ate lunch. Need to renew my passport
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

