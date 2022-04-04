 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   CDC still recommends wearing a mask in certain places. Over your nose and mouth still tops the list   (wcvb.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Summer of Love, Risk, Masks, Gas mask, Mask, Opting out, United States, Opt-out  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woolmort should be on the list.
And goodwill

Jesus.
I walk in there, and it's like I'm Brad Pitt with everyone suddenly  wanting to stand exactly where I'm standing.

Clooney would have more elbow room than I get.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still wear mine when I go out I just do not trust people anymore. Had to get a new tire this weekend and everyone that worked there was masked up 70% of the people that came in not so much. I was glad I got in early so I could GTFO fast.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, at this point, you know what to do. Get vaccinated & boosted. Wear a mask, keep social distancing. Realize that it's not only not over, but that this is the only way to end it, to get COVID-19 to manageable levels.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Woolmort should be on the list.
And goodwill

Jesus.
I walk in there, and it's like I'm Brad Pitt with everyone suddenly  wanting to stand exactly where I'm standing.

Clooney would have more elbow room than I get.


I really don't like having to correct people but what drives me out of my mind is when someone is talking to you and they're too close, I back up...only to have them step forward and close the distance.  Someone did this to me so badly I backed I to a wall and had to tell them"please stop coming closer, I'm backing away to keep distance".
Usually they get offended and mutter something like "I'm not contagious/infected"

I really don't give a shiat what you think. Kepp back please.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: vudukungfu: Woolmort should be on the list.
And goodwill

Jesus.
I walk in there, and it's like I'm Brad Pitt with everyone suddenly  wanting to stand exactly where I'm standing.

Clooney would have more elbow room than I get.

I really don't like having to correct people but what drives me out of my mind is when someone is talking to you and they're too close, I back up...only to have them step forward and close the distance.  Someone did this to me so badly I backed I to a wall and had to tell them"please stop coming closer, I'm backing away to keep distance".
Usually they get offended and mutter something like "I'm not contagious/infected"

I really don't give a shiat what you think. Kepp back please.


Do that Wonder Woman spin. It works, because they think you're weird/crazy.
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started wearing a mask in April 2020 and continue to this day.  I haven't had so much as a cold in nearly 2 years.  More handwashing and increased use of sanitizer on public surfaces has helped quite a lot, as well.
 
fsufan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to fly the other day.  I see this bearded guy trying to wear a mask.  Let's face it masks and beards are not real compatible to start with as far as creating a secure seal, but I digress.  This guy had on the smallest mask I had ever seen.  It was like a Band-Aid with straps and on top of that he had this huge bushy beard. Not sure how he got thru security and how he was going to board the plane.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My employer made wearing masks optional.  There's a clear distinction in which classes of employees have opted to keep wearing them.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad they removed the "under water" restriction.
It was difficult at most times but really added an unneccessary challenge to high diving.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be mandatory( along with plastic gloves) at grocery stores forever.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Incidentally. I'm on my way to home Depot to stock up on N95s.  I'm pretty sure that NYC is on the precipice of omicron 2, Electric Boogaloo.

Take care and stay safe out there people.  Don't ever let anyone shame you for being safe/taking care of yourself.  Just ignore them and do your thing.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fsufan: I had to fly the other day.  I see this bearded guy trying to wear a mask.  Let's face it masks and beards are not real compatible to start with as far as creating a secure seal, but I digress.  This guy had on the smallest mask I had ever seen.  It was like a Band-Aid with straps and on top of that he had this huge bushy beard. Not sure how he got thru security and how he was going to board the plane.


I haven't had my beard for two years, and I really miss it.  I look weird without it.  But I would rather look weird and not have COVID.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: IRestoreFurniture: vudukungfu: Woolmort should be on the list.
And goodwill

Jesus.
I walk in there, and it's like I'm Brad Pitt with everyone suddenly  wanting to stand exactly where I'm standing.

Clooney would have more elbow room than I get.

I really don't like having to correct people but what drives me out of my mind is when someone is talking to you and they're too close, I back up...only to have them step forward and close the distance.  Someone did this to me so badly I backed I to a wall and had to tell them"please stop coming closer, I'm backing away to keep distance".
Usually they get offended and mutter something like "I'm not contagious/infected"

I really don't give a shiat what you think. Kepp back please.

Do that Wonder Woman spin. It works, because they think you're weird/crazy.


Fart.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My job has made wearing a mask optional. I think I am one of the few people in the office still wearing a mask. I also still wear it in any place with crowds. But I'm over 50, and I realize that thing that most older people seem to realize: life is easier when you don't give a fark (in a good way!), and do your own thing.

I'm also getting my second booster shot today. COVID isn't over, and I feel I can't act otherwise.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I'm at a location where people aren't wearing masks, I figure it's okay to pee on the floor.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fsufan: I had to fly the other day.  I see this bearded guy trying to wear a mask.  Let's face it masks and beards are not real compatible to start with as far as creating a secure seal, but I digress.  This guy had on the smallest mask I had ever seen.  It was like a Band-Aid with straps and on top of that he had this huge bushy beard. Not sure how he got thru security and how he was going to board the plane.


I have seen masks for bearded people they look like the feed bags for horses.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The current masking guidelines here in Ontario make absolutely zero sense.
They've been lifted in pretty much all public spaces except for nursing homes, hospitals, prisons and a handful of others. Most of those make sense, in fact, we probably should have been masking up in hospitals just as general principle. The requirement for public transit does not, when given the lifting in all other public spaces. Apparently it's fine to go maskless shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot, stuffy non-ventilated concert hall/nightclub full of half-drunk screaming and heavily breathing people, but if you're one of five people on a mostly deserted, well ventilated (they have very large windows) bus at 5:00 in the morning, you need a mask.
Now I'm still masking up when I leave the house not because I'm particularly worried about getting covid myself - being a healthy fella with three vaccine doses - but because I realize we're not quite out of this yet and I'd prefer not to be a walking viral vector potentially infecting others if I'm an asymptomatic carrier.
Also, I have an ugly face and some very very awesome and very comfortable masks.
And this is Canada and its still kinda cold and they keep my face warm. But mostly the ugly face part.

What's really killing me at this point is seeing the number of medical-grade masks being completely wasted by people not wearing them properly.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once shot an elephant in my mask.

How it got in my mask, I'll never know.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Now I'm still masking up when I leave the house not because I'm particularly worried about getting covid myself - being a healthy fella with three vaccine doses - but because I realize we're not quite out of this yet and I'd prefer not to be a walking viral vector potentially infecting others if I'm an asymptomatic carrier.


This.  All of this.  I've been calling other people plague rats, so I shouldn't be one myself.

/damned Skaven, get the fark away from me
 
schubie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After nearly 30 days in the hospital recovering from some pretty intense gastro surgery, the farking nurse wheels my 83 year old dad thro the entire hospital unmasked to get to the discharge area. I wanted to kick her ass, I was so pissed, but I just said, "You forgot to put a mask on him?" She said, "No I remembered halfway here" "Yet you didn't think to put one on him?" This is a hospital that still has 1-5 covid deaths a day. Maybe because they're so farking incompetent?
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: The current masking guidelines here in Ontario make absolutely zero sense.
They've been lifted in pretty much all public spaces except for nursing homes, hospitals, prisons and a handful of others. Most of those make sense, in fact, we probably should have been masking up in hospitals just as general principle. The requirement for public transit does not, when given the lifting in all other public spaces. Apparently it's fine to go maskless shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot, stuffy non-ventilated concert hall/nightclub full of half-drunk screaming and heavily breathing people, but if you're one of five people on a mostly deserted, well ventilated (they have very large windows) bus at 5:00 in the morning, you need a mask.
Now I'm still masking up when I leave the house not because I'm particularly worried about getting covid myself - being a healthy fella with three vaccine doses - but because I realize we're not quite out of this yet and I'd prefer not to be a walking viral vector potentially infecting others if I'm an asymptomatic carrier.
Also, I have an ugly face and some very very awesome and very comfortable masks.
And this is Canada and its still kinda cold and they keep my face warm. But mostly the ugly face part.

What's really killing me at this point is seeing the number of medical-grade masks being completely wasted by people not wearing them properly.


Headline says CDC, not applicable in Canadia, eh?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got some weird looks because at the past two living history events, I wore a large handkerchief folded over a few times that was wrapped around my face.  With the wool outfit, I looked a bit like a chubby gunslinger.  But my allergies were kept in check (aside from the dog dander in my hotel that knocked me out).  Other people complained afterwards of pollen and allergies, but not me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 747x769]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 747x769]


Ehhh.  Bangs.

/sharp knees I'm sure.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: When I'm at a location where people aren't wearing masks, I figure it's okay to pee on the floor.


*Eye Roll*

How about we go back to the normal that we had in 2019?  Urinating on the floor was not acceptable then.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
mochunk:Headline says CDC, not applicable in Canadia, eh?

Our health agencies tend to take a lot of cues from the bigger health agencies in America.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't wear a mask unless a sign indicates I should. I was at the dirt mall this weekend and a good number of people just wore it on the chin. Not sure I see the point in that. Wear it or don't.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Incidentally. I'm on my way to home Depot to stock up on N95s.  I'm pretty sure that NYC is on the precipice of omicron 2, Electric Boogaloo.

Take care and stay safe out there people.  Don't ever let anyone shame you for being safe/taking care of yourself.  Just ignore them and do your thing.


Oh, the ones that let your exhalations freely spew out?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: IRestoreFurniture: Incidentally. I'm on my way to home Depot to stock up on N95s.  I'm pretty sure that NYC is on the precipice of omicron 2, Electric Boogaloo.

Take care and stay safe out there people.  Don't ever let anyone shame you for being safe/taking care of yourself.  Just ignore them and do your thing.

Oh, the ones that let your exhalations freely spew out?


New troll is far too obvious
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: IRestoreFurniture: vudukungfu: Woolmort should be on the list.
And goodwill

Jesus.
I walk in there, and it's like I'm Brad Pitt with everyone suddenly  wanting to stand exactly where I'm standing.

Clooney would have more elbow room than I get.

I really don't like having to correct people but what drives me out of my mind is when someone is talking to you and they're too close, I back up...only to have them step forward and close the distance.  Someone did this to me so badly I backed I to a wall and had to tell them"please stop coming closer, I'm backing away to keep distance".
Usually they get offended and mutter something like "I'm not contagious/infected"

I really don't give a shiat what you think. Kepp back please.

Do that Wonder Woman spin. It works, because they think you're weird/crazy.


cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kobrakai: BunchaRubes: IRestoreFurniture: Incidentally. I'm on my way to home Depot to stock up on N95s.  I'm pretty sure that NYC is on the precipice of omicron 2, Electric Boogaloo.

Take care and stay safe out there people.  Don't ever let anyone shame you for being safe/taking care of yourself.  Just ignore them and do your thing.

Oh, the ones that let your exhalations freely spew out?

New troll is far too obvious
[i.imgur.com image 250x216]


That's not really a troll, TBH. If you're buying, for example, a 3M N95 mask designed for particulate work, exhalation valves are pretty standard on a lot of models.

If you're concerned about COVID-19, avoid N95 masks with exhalation valves. The 3M AURA works great - N95, no valve, fluid resistant, disposable, rated for surgical use.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: kobrakai: BunchaRubes: IRestoreFurniture: Incidentally. I'm on my way to home Depot to stock up on N95s.  I'm pretty sure that NYC is on the precipice of omicron 2, Electric Boogaloo.

Take care and stay safe out there people.  Don't ever let anyone shame you for being safe/taking care of yourself.  Just ignore them and do your thing.

Oh, the ones that let your exhalations freely spew out?

New troll is far too obvious
[i.imgur.com image 250x216]

That's not really a troll, TBH. If you're buying, for example, a 3M N95 mask designed for particulate work, exhalation valves are pretty standard on a lot of models.

If you're concerned about COVID-19, avoid N95 masks with exhalation valves. The 3M AURA works great - N95, no valve, fluid resistant, disposable, rated for surgical use.


The 3M VFLEX are great.  Just $1 per mask.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: IRestoreFurniture: Incidentally. I'm on my way to home Depot to stock up on N95s.  I'm pretty sure that NYC is on the precipice of omicron 2, Electric Boogaloo.

Take care and stay safe out there people.  Don't ever let anyone shame you for being safe/taking care of yourself.  Just ignore them and do your thing.

Oh, the ones that let your exhalations freely spew out?


The N95s I have don't do that.  And the elastics go around your head and not your ears.  That makes them fit much more securely without making your ears ache.

https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B08YJ7T3DV
Fark user imageView Full Size


NSCSB
When I went to the hospital for a blood draw prior to my yearly physical a couple of weeks ago they made me take that mask off and put on a cheap paper one they gave me.  I asked why I couldn't wear my N95 and they said that they make everyone wear the paper ones regardless of what they bring with them.  I felt more vulnerable in there wearing that crap mask than anywhere else I've been in a long while.  When I went to the Dr's office for the actual physical they let me keep wearing my N95 because it was better than the ones they give out.  They give out the same cheap ones the hospital gives out.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: IRestoreFurniture: Incidentally. I'm on my way to home Depot to stock up on N95s.  I'm pretty sure that NYC is on the precipice of omicron 2, Electric Boogaloo.

Take care and stay safe out there people.  Don't ever let anyone shame you for being safe/taking care of yourself.  Just ignore them and do your thing.

Oh, the ones that let your exhalations freely spew out?


 No.


There are certain N95s you can buy that have an exhalation valve, but those are not the ones I buy.

I do notice some snark to your post, but maybe next time chill out and think before you post.

In any case these are the ones I buy.  They are slightly less comfortable than a few others but they fit with a very good seal.

https://www.homedepot.com/p/3M-8210-Plus-N95-Performance-Sanding-and-Fiberglass-Disposable-Respirator-20-Pack-8210PH20-DC/309801231
 
wildlifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have not worn, and will never wear a mask.
I survived growing up in Lithuania, and then Detroit..
I'll be ok.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.