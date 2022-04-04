 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ukraine Day 40. No snarky headline. Just heartbreak   (cnn.com) divider line
245
    More: Sad, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kiev, shocking images of lifeless civilian bodies, Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukrainian language  
•       •       •

1691 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Apr 2022 at 8:29 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



245 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yesterday showed it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better. If it ever gets better.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hungary's leader leaning harder towards Putin post election is definitely the most worrysome thing to happen in the past 24 hours...
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you said it, Subs.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah.

I wept yesterday over it.

Saw video of a Ukrainian church service, priest giving his sermon as the sirens started. Sent a couple of the women to get the children to the basement, closed the window to block sound, kept going.

Very much a "And the band played on" moment.

My wife is in seminary. That could have been her, in a few years.

And that broke me.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another mass grave in Motyzhyn, Kyiv Oblast,-Robert van Voren

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1510938199178285061

Probably nsfw pic
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unsurprisingly Russia's Defense Ministry has labeled the videos as "fakes" and "forgeries" because who actually admits "oh yeah, we did mass civilian executions".
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Genocide isn't a side effect. They said they were gonna.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1510898134481788930.html
 
Jesterling
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe some music will cheer things up a bit

Extra Balkan Javelin
Youtube 9LlJOZPkK94
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.


Well, the GOP does love themselves some authoritarians telling them what to do overall. Big daddy leader will tell them what to think, support, and take away all those uncomfortable decisions.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: Unsurprisingly Russia's Defense Ministry has labeled the videos as "fakes" and "forgeries" because who actually admits "oh yeah, we did mass civilian executions".


what! the country responsible for Katyn? no, how could it be!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw the bodies of the civilians on the road, more nazi sympathizers I guess for Putins denazification. I hope all those Russian soldiers that did that go home in a box and even after the war we make Russia pay for every damn thing they have done to Ukraine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.


You misspelled mainstream media.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Yesterday showed it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better. If it ever gets better.


Well, it showed we're gonna find out how much worse it really was
 
Tracianne
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Ukraine's intelligence publishes list of Russian military stationed in Bucha.
Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate published the names, ranks and passport details of Russians serving in the 64 Motor Rifle Brigade which occupied Bucha until March 31. 1/2

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
"All war criminals will be tried and prosecuted for crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine," the intelligence said in a statement. 2/2

Anonymous Operations
@AnonOpsSE
Lieutenant Colonel Omurbekov Azatbek Asanbekovich, military unit 51460, brigade commander of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade (Khabarovsk Territory) is responsible for the massacre in #Bucha.
#BuchaGenocide #BuchaMassacre
.cc 
@KarimKhanQC
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Yesterday showed it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better. If it ever gets better.


Eventually the sun will swallow the Earth and things should calm down substantially..
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesterling: Maybe some music will cheer things up a bit

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9LlJOZPkK94?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.


Treason weasels. All of them. I have nothing but disgust.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've noticed a difference between US, French (English language), and German (English language) news covering the atrocities.  On MSNBC, CBS, and Fox, they give the usual "A warning to our viewers that the following images might be sensitive, upsetting" blah blah, then they proceed to show some of the dead laying in the streets.  Horrible images, but nothing with blood, gore, or mutilation.  

Then you have France 24 Live and Germany's DW, and they have no qualms about showing you the nitty gritty.  Not that anyone should be searching out the blood and guts, but maybe sometimes people need to be shown how messed up this shiat is.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it is an consolation, and a little at that, our arming of Ukraine has enabled them to push the Russians back in such a quick fashion that we were able to discover their crimes before the peace process was completed, and it will strengthen the resolve of the world, hopefully, to hold them to account as we broker a peace deal.  The Russian have revealed that they can never be trusted and that the only way to curb their violent ambitions is to allow Ukraine the maximum means to defend themselves and the ability to join with any other countries in self-defense pacts, including NATO.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and it probably won't happen, but I do hope that the leaders allowing (and the soldiers executing) people to be executed in the streets, leaving their bodies to rot, are tried and executed. Again, not likely, but FFS. I hope Putin gets a Soviet retirement soon.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/biannagolodryga/status/1510955814625988608?s=20&t=guTo6DVvfEABIvcxQzAcWA

As Putin likely predicted, Germany's minister of economy says: "Despite the massacres in Ukraine, Germany will not immediately impose an embargo on Russian energy."
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Putin thought war crimes were going to scare Ukrainians into submission, he really misread the room.
I can't wait for the trumpers to tell us all that those dead people are crisis actors and Putin didn't commit atrocities.
🙄
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LeoffDaGrate: I've noticed a difference between US, French (English language), and German (English language) news covering the atrocities.  On MSNBC, CBS, and Fox, they give the usual "A warning to our viewers that the following images might be sensitive, upsetting" blah blah, then they proceed to show some of the dead laying in the streets.  Horrible images, but nothing with blood, gore, or mutilation.  

Then you have France 24 Live and Germany's DW, and they have no qualms about showing you the nitty gritty.  Not that anyone should be searching out the blood and guts, but maybe sometimes people need to be shown how messed up this shiat is.


It's not too surprising that Europeans have a very different view of this kind of thing. Their experience with war is a lot more personal than Americans'.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.


The jug band residents of bumfark county woud like to see San Francisco and Disney World look like Mariupol, and the neanderthals they elect are doing the best they can to bring this to fruition.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever goodwill extended to Russia after the breakup of the USSR, has been obliterated by Putin, someone who, from the very beginning, has shown to be ruthlessly Machiavellian and above any laws from anybody. Yeltsin brought him into his circle to assure Yeltsin got away with massive corruption without being prosecuted. Then Putin blow up apartment buildings to make the case for turning Chechnya into a wasteland. The West should have called him out then. This is what happens to a fascist who's been allowed to stay in power for way too long.

The silver lining is that Putin has had so long as Tsar, that he believed all the bullschit propaganda that his administration churned out to bolster his delusional belief hat Russia is  as great and powerful as it ever was(n't).
This will be his undoing
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brax33: Hungary's leader leaning harder towards Putin post election is definitely the most worrysome thing to happen in the past 24 hours...


Hungary has the same "enlightened urbanites" and "rural dipshiats" that afflict a lot of countries (like the US for example).

Budapest voted to oust him, the countryside likes him and it was enough to keep him in power. It made me think a bit like how NYC LA and Chicago vote blue but the country can still vote Trumpy.

Friends in budapest are in shock and sickened liek we were in 2016.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they are "categorically rejecting" it, you can bet the farm it is absolutely true.


"From what we have seen, those videos, in many ways they cannot be trusted because there are signs of video forgeries and various fakes revealed by our specialists from the Defence Ministry," the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a regularly scheduled press call.
"We categorically reject any accusations," he continued.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Whatever goodwill extended to Russia after the breakup of the USSR, has been obliterated by Putin, someone who, from the very beginning, has shown to be ruthlessly Machiavellian and above any laws from anybody. Yeltsin brought him into his circle to assure Yeltsin got away with massive corruption without being prosecuted. Then Putin blow up apartment buildings to make the case for turning Chechnya into a wasteland. The West should have called him out then. This is what happens to a fascist who's been allowed to stay in power for way too long.

The silver lining is that Putin has had so long as Tsar, that he believed all the bullschit propaganda that his administration churned out to bolster his delusional belief hat Russia is  as great and powerful as it ever was(n't).
This will be his undoing


"Called him out" and then what?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

You misspelled mainstream media.


What MSM are you looking at? Truth Social?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, well, maybe not TS. Nobody can get an account over there still.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Whatever goodwill extended to Russia after the breakup of the USSR, has been obliterated by Putin, someone who, from the very beginning, has shown to be ruthlessly Machiavellian and above any laws from anybody.


""I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul, a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country," Bush said, adding a few sentence later, "I wouldn't have invited him to my ranch if I didn't trust him."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

Treason weasels. All of them. I have nothing but disgust.


It is truly and deeply disgusting to see how hard the GQP is working to tear down Biden.

I understand he is the "competition" and at some point they will need to run against him in the future, but they have gone full derped-Earth on him. They don't care how much it hurts the country, as long as it hurts Biden. They will lie, cheat, steal, and hurt the country and it's citizens for even a slight chance to stick it to the libs.

I swear by my pretty floral bonnet I will NEVER vote Republican again. EVAR.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Great_Milenko: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

The jug band residents of bumfark county woud like to see San Francisco and Disney World look like Mariupol, and the neanderthals they elect are doing the best they can to bring this to fruition.


And they have a good chance of doing it because promises of $1/gal gasoline is more important to selfish Americans than millions on lives. And gas prices aren't going anywhere but higher as the Saudis and UAE admitted yesterday that they preferred working with Trump, because they got something out of it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

You misspelled mainstream media.

What MSM are you looking at? Truth Social?


Chuck Todd
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

You misspelled mainstream media.

What MSM are you looking at? Truth Social?


NYT
 
MFK
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.


He is living out their fantasies. Why do you think they are stockpiling guns for? They want mass graves for liberals
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  

qorkfiend: LeoffDaGrate: I've noticed a difference between US, French (English language), and German (English language) news covering the atrocities.  On MSNBC, CBS, and Fox, they give the usual "A warning to our viewers that the following images might be sensitive, upsetting" blah blah, then they proceed to show some of the dead laying in the streets.  Horrible images, but nothing with blood, gore, or mutilation.  

Then you have France 24 Live and Germany's DW, and they have no qualms about showing you the nitty gritty.  Not that anyone should be searching out the blood and guts, but maybe sometimes people need to be shown how messed up this shiat is.

It's not too surprising that Europeans have a very different view of this kind of thing. Their experience with war is a lot more personal than Americans'.


not really, not anymore.

Aside from the Balkans wars of the early 90s which directly affected a small % of the population, most of Europe's been at peace a long time now. The US by contrast has been at war more years than not since 1945 it seems like. Korea, Vietnam, Wrrr on Trr...
 
Discordulator
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sword and Shield: Yeah.

I wept yesterday over it.

Saw video of a Ukrainian church service, priest giving his sermon as the sirens started. Sent a couple of the women to get the children to the basement, closed the window to block sound, kept going.

Very much a "And the band played on" moment.

My wife is in seminary. That could have been her, in a few years.

And that broke me.


I asked a friend in Odessa how she was doing. She sent me audio clips of explosions, often with her own commentary.

A car alarm was going off, then a loud explosion, and then her giggling and saying that car was farked.

She's coping with comedy, but the stress is clear.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: You misspelled mainstream media.


Really? Apart from Fox, I don't see any mainstream US media being pro-patin. Certainly not CNN or MSNBC anyway.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MFK: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

He is living out their fantasies. Why do you think they are stockpiling guns for? They want mass graves for liberals


The trumpers might want to commit atrocities, but they're not going to... because they're cowards, and liberals WILL shoot back.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: namegoeshere: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

Treason weasels. All of them. I have nothing but disgust.

It is truly and deeply disgusting to see how hard the GQP is working to tear down Biden.

I understand he is the "competition" and at some point they will need to run against him in the future, but they have gone full derped-Earth on him. They don't care how much it hurts the country, as long as it hurts Biden. They will lie, cheat, steal, and hurt the country and it's citizens for even a slight chance to stick it to the libs.

I swear by my pretty floral bonnet I will NEVER vote Republican again. EVAR.


Are you seriously only just now coming to this realization?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

You misspelled mainstream media.

What MSM are you looking at? Truth Social?

Chuck Todd


Fark user imageView Full Size



Yeah, such a Russian agent isn't he
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brax33: Hungary's leader leaning harder towards Putin post election is definitely the most worrysome thing to happen in the past 24 hours...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: qorkfiend: LeoffDaGrate: I've noticed a difference between US, French (English language), and German (English language) news covering the atrocities.  On MSNBC, CBS, and Fox, they give the usual "A warning to our viewers that the following images might be sensitive, upsetting" blah blah, then they proceed to show some of the dead laying in the streets.  Horrible images, but nothing with blood, gore, or mutilation.  

Then you have France 24 Live and Germany's DW, and they have no qualms about showing you the nitty gritty.  Not that anyone should be searching out the blood and guts, but maybe sometimes people need to be shown how messed up this shiat is.

It's not too surprising that Europeans have a very different view of this kind of thing. Their experience with war is a lot more personal than Americans'.

not really, not anymore.

Aside from the Balkans wars of the early 90s which directly affected a small % of the population, most of Europe's been at peace a long time now. The US by contrast has been at war more years than not since 1945 it seems like. Korea, Vietnam, Wrrr on Trr...


Not a single one of those wars was fought on American soil or affected the American populace in any serious fashion. Europe played host to major conflict for the last 2000 years.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://theeasternborder.lv/podcast/war-in-ukraine-episode-32/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MFK
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

You misspelled mainstream media.

What MSM are you looking at? Truth Social?

Chuck Todd

[Fark user image image 691x583]


Yeah, such a Russian agent isn't he


All Fox News links. Meanwhile, back in reality, there isn't a single person who believes that Chuck Todd is carrying even a single drop of water for the White House.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this is true it turns out Ukraine managed to defend its capital by making tactical prank calls on encrypted radios that the Russian forces were using. The government of Ukraine had had these radios since they came out because they were immediately sold on the black market after being released and they bought some. Allegedly they kept telling them the gas convoy was on the way after they had already destroyed it so they never ordered another one. This plus a few key precision strikes on vehicles at a narrow choke point on the road are why the so-called 40 mile convoy was stalled. I'm laughing my ass off but also realizing that this defense really could have gone very differently had not a few key things fallen into place for them. Makes it all the more impressive imo.
https://twitter.com/tomiahonen/status/1510276474175115281
https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1510745434523938824
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MFK: KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

You misspelled mainstream media.

What MSM are you looking at? Truth Social?

Chuck Todd

[Fark user image image 691x583]


Yeah, such a Russian agent isn't he

All Fox News links. Meanwhile, back in reality, there isn't a single person who believes that Chuck Todd is carrying even a single drop of water for the White House.


To be fair, MSNBC isn't my jam and that's just what came up when I googled him. So I suppose I could be wrong and he could just be penning awful articles
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Weaver95: And still the GOP defend Putin and insist Biden is the bad guy.

You misspelled mainstream media.

What MSM are you looking at? Truth Social?

Chuck Todd

[Fark user image 691x583]


Yeah, such a Russian agent isn't he


Username checks out
 
Displayed 50 of 245 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.