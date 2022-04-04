 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   There's a new surprise in Kinder Surprise eggs: salmonella   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American's need not worry.  The Kinder eggs sold in the states contain neither chocolate or surprises, so you are all safe.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you those things would kill you. Take that you smarmy euros. Now excuse me while I go get drunk and clean my gun.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction:  The Kinder Eggs mentioned in the article were actually chicken eggs.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forget the eggs.  eat the bird

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: forget the eggs.  eat the bird

[Fark user image image 850x637]


The candy corn of easter.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: ltdanman44: forget the eggs.  eat the bird

[Fark user image image 850x637]

The candy corn of easter.


Nah. Candy corn eventually gets eaten.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: forget the eggs.  eat the bird

[Fark user image 850x637]


I almost ate one of those. Then I looked at the beak and NOPE
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even circus peanuts dont have mutant beaks
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People actually eat the chocolate in Kinder Eggs? It's awful.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If peeps fledge...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: American's need not worry.  The Kinder eggs sold in the states contain neither chocolate or surprises, so you are all safe.


Don't you mean Kinder egg's?
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: forget the eggs.  eat the bird

[Fark user image 850x637]


Styrofoam is better.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: American's need not worry.  The Kinder eggs sold in the states contain neither chocolate or surprises, so you are all safe.


There is something chocolate in a Kinder Joy, and it doesn't even taste like puke.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: AppleOptionEsc: ltdanman44: forget the eggs.  eat the bird

[Fark user image image 850x637]

The candy corn of easter.

Nah. Candy corn eventually gets eaten.


In 8000 years, future archeologist, who look suspiciously like cockroaches will find mcdonalds cheese burgers, candy corn, and peeps, and assume people ate these items on purpose.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, should we blame biden or trump for this?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Salmonella come in tiny puzzle pieces? Should be okay as long as the little baggie is not consumed.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gimme the cute redhead chick in the Kinder Bueno ad, and I'm good.
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Suddenly Salmonella is the name of my Hole mixtape.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trik: So, should we blame biden or trump for this?


Blame Canada.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Just gimme the cute redhead chick in the Kinder Bueno ad, and I'm good.


I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating candy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
New...yeah.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No bueno.
 
