 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   The BA2 Covid variant is being super weird, ravaging some areas while sparing others. It's almost as if the entire planet has an uneven patchwork of pandemic rules or something   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Vaccine, Vaccination, Immune system, nearby countries, U.S. COVID cases, BA, bottom line, patchwork of public health rules  
•       •       •

915 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 Apr 2022 at 10:20 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have no fears. Covid now only kill bad peoples!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


...that hasn't gotten vaccinated.
 
Lexx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sunny obviously didn't read the article.  Bad failmitter.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if it is possible that some variants might have a genetic factor related to the host that might make them more contagious/deadly with people of certain ethnic backgrounds.  Or perhaps, the vaccines used in different parts of the world are less effective against some variants.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It still only killing ~98% unvaxxed idiots?"

"Yup."

"OK sweet."
 
someonelse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's up, it's down, it's all over the place! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Covid deaths in Canada have been holding steady for about 3 weeks now at 3 times the rate of flu related deaths before the pandemic.

I wonder if that is just the way it might stay from now on.  For every 1 person who dies from complications related to the flu, 3 people will die from complications related to COVID variants.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When the Daily Beast talks about a patchwork of enforcement of the common sense contagion rules is it bragging?  The highest calling of a democracy is to create doubt.  You may need that after a round of FAFO and there are jurors that may send you to the gallows
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Have no fears. Covid now only kill bad peoples!


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 800x544]


Is he supposed to be a bad person? I can't tell if there's pineapple on that pizza.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here in the USA, the vast majority of people getting and dying from Covid are unvaccinated Republicans. With all the damage Republicans are doing to the USA, at this point I'm rooting for the virus.
 
oldfool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When can I get my fourth shot!?!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From the article:  "Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict."

I'll throw in a prediction: After a few months of relative quiet, the cases will rise again.  Masks will be required again, and right wingers will whine about it.  A lot of dumbass unvaxxed will die and strain healthcare systems.  Then cases will fall again.  Rinse and repeat for a long time.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The current US case rate is below 30K/day, so less than 0.01% of the population.

The current national Covid death rate is about 645/day, just under 0.0002% of the population.

Given that well over 90% of those dead are unvaccinated, I have to admit I simply don't give a damn. Further, any honest assessment of the data must admit that, if you're vaccinated, any actual danger of injury or death from Covid has waned to an extremely low ebb.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but is it hitting areas with low vaccination rates harder than areas with high vaccination rates.

Because that would super unexpected.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oldfool: When can I get my fourth shot!?!


4 months after your last booster.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: From the article:  "Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict."

I'll throw in a prediction: After a few months of relative quiet, the cases will rise again.  Masks will be required again, and right wingers will whine about it.  A lot of dumbass unvaxxed will die and strain healthcare systems.  Then cases will fall again.  Rinse and repeat for a long time.


So... should we go out and crack open our neighbor's skull to feast on the goo inside?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Lord Bear: From the article:  "Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict."

I'll throw in a prediction: After a few months of relative quiet, the cases will rise again.  Masks will be required again, and right wingers will whine about it.  A lot of dumbass unvaxxed will die and strain healthcare systems.  Then cases will fall again.  Rinse and repeat for a long time.

So... should we go out and crack open our neighbor's skull to feast on the goo inside?


That would be optimal, yes.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looking at the maps, either vaccines are safe and effective, or Jesus really hates Christian conservatives and is killing them off.  I mean, unless the devil is killing off the Christian Conservatives, but that would mean the devil is more powerful than Jesus.

So which is it?

Trump was wrong about Covid
Jesus (or some other all powerful deity) hates White Evangelical Trumpers
Satan is more powerful than God.

Place your bets Christian Conservatives.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I'll throw in a prediction: After a few months of relative quiet, the cases will rise again.  Masks will be required again, and right wingers will whine about it.  A lot of dumbass unvaxxed will die and strain healthcare systems.  Then cases will fall again.  Rinse and repeat for a long time.


Cases will spike in the southeast/southwest this summer when people gather indoors with AC to escape the heat.

Same in autumn/winter up north when people gather indoors to escape the cold.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I wonder if it is possible that some variants might have a genetic factor related to the host that might make them more contagious/deadly with people of certain ethnic backgrounds.  Or perhaps, the vaccines used in different parts of the world are less effective against some variants.


Absolutely. I understand that in the beginning there were a LOT of unknowns. That's how a novel virus works. However, it is 2022 and it's stupid to pretend that it hits everyone equally. It does not.

There is actually an Australian company selling genetic tests to see if you will have an easy case or a hard case. Also, there are several blood markers that can tell you if you will have a severe case.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8010012/

Lipids are indispensable in the SARS-CoV-2 infection process.

Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity

If you ever wonder why some people breeze through it, here it is. The virus uses cholesterol (lipids) to replicate in cells. Without it, it can't replicate.

So go through and start looking at areas with high cholesterol (and low vaccine rates), and that's where the most carnage is going to be.

If you think I'm just being stupid, look at the couple of large studies on people that take statins. They are way less likely to get a severe case of COVID-19.

Also, this is exactly why it hits overweight people the hardest.

Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: mikaloyd: Have no fears. Covid now only kill bad peoples!


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 800x544]

Is he supposed to be a bad person? I can't tell if there's pineapple on that pizza.


Of course h is bad He is handling a futbol with his hand
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Looking at the maps, either vaccines are safe and effective, or Jesus really hates Christian conservatives and is killing them off.  I mean, unless the devil is killing off the Christian Conservatives, but that would mean the devil is more powerful than Jesus.

So which is it?

Trump was wrong about Covid
Jesus (or some other all powerful deity) hates White Evangelical Trumpers
Satan is more powerful than God.

Place your bets Christian Conservatives.


Or: "The Demonrats are attacking us with Bioweapons engineered in Ukrainian labs funded by Hunter Biden in an attempt to kill patriotic Americans who would vote to stop the Socialist takeover of the USA!"

/Never underestimate the sheer power of concentrated stupid - and the GQP has been mainlining pure crystal stupid for decades.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Came back from a cruise Friday. Felt very safe on board- everyone was required to be fully vaxxed and they rapid tested everyone prior to boarding. Of course Southwest farked up our return flight and we ended up driving home 20 hours.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lord Bear: From the article:  "Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict."

I'll throw in a prediction: After a few months of relative quiet, the cases will rise again.  Masks will be required again, and right wingers will whine about it.  A lot of dumbass unvaxxed will die and strain healthcare systems.  Then cases will fall again.  Rinse and repeat for a long time.


Thing is, the odds are masks won't be required again. Maybe they should be, but not only is the political will not there, the popular will isn't.

Maybe they will in some hyper-blue areas, but I'm in a purple state and even the lefties have very little interest in going back to COVID-related restrictions. It's "Look, I'm vaccinated, and I really don't care what happens to people that aren't anymore" levels of concern.

Hell, I was down in NYC a week ago and even with signs everywhere saying masks required and vaccines required, most places were over it and didn't bother to check. The signs are there because they're required to be, but the desire to enforce them just isn't.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: oldfool: When can I get my fourth shot!?!

4 months after your last booster.


Thanks kind stranger
Hugs
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.