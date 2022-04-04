 Skip to content
(Zillow)   A man's home is his castle unless it is a castle in which case a castle is a castle   (zillow.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
60 mill? You done overcapitalised.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"With nine bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths, 12 fireplaces, breathtaking entry hall and public spaces that are indeed fit for a King.

Bespoke massive kitchen to delight the Queen"

Uh huh. Who the fark wrote this?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: Bespoke massive kitchen to delight the Queen"

Uh huh. Who the fark wrote this?


Yeah, somebody needs a slap.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would feel so out of place there.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: 60 mill? You done overcapitalised.


But you can do estimated payments $345,193/mo.  Of course this doesn't take in account the utilities bills to keep the thing inhabitable.
 
buster_v
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The green trash bins by the curb in the first picture really bring the look together.

Jesus.  This is tacky.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll take it, but only on two conditions.  First, they leave the elephants.  Second, they explain that shower, and possibly share the drugs they were on.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The weird thing is British peeps didn't live in castles in peaceful times. Castles were cold, wet, damp fortresses crowded with servants & livestock. It would be like our parents (or grandparents) living in their fallout shelters.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gopher321: "With nine bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths, 12 fireplaces, breathtaking entry hall and public spaces that are indeed fit for a King.

Bespoke massive kitchen to delight the Queen"

Uh huh. Who the fark wrote this?


I guess it's im case Elizabeth II shows up and feels like cooking something herself.

/Queens probably have staff for these things.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So when it wouldn't sell for half the price they doubled it?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: So when it wouldn't sell for half the price they doubled it?


It's a seller's market I guess. Definitely some serious sketch.

The real interesting bit for speculation is the sorry back in '03 where it sold for double-wide prices. I assume dodging taxes while passing it to the kid.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't care what any of you says, I want it!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: So when it wouldn't sell for half the price they doubled it?


People wanting to spend $60M on a house aren't even going to look at listings for $30M houses. You have to list the house appropriately if you want those eyeballs on it. Plus the buyer gets to feel like they got a steal when they negotiate the price down to $30M.
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Merltech: Jesus McSordid: 60 mill? You done overcapitalised.

But you can do estimated payments $345,193/mo.  Of course this doesn't take in account the utilities bills to keep the thing inhabitable.


Connecticut finds towns on property taxes. For a home in Woodstock the mil rate is 22.5 of 70% of assessed value, over $900,000/year. Plus the lender will want you to insure the property. Adds up.
 
