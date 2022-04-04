 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   You'd be forgiven for mistaking this article for something of value
29
29 Comments
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Millennials love things that suck.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can write an entire article about the style of a vacuum cleaner without actually showing the stupid thing?

I could care less about the vacuum, but I don't, I care just enough to complain about not seeing a picture.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kids don't know how to vacuum anymore
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gottdam boomers already wrote about all the interesting stuff.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Kids don't know how to vacuum anymore
NSFW


Not sure why I clicked on the link, but I did, and now I feel like I need a different cleaning. Like with bleach, on my brain.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Kids don't know how to vacuum anymore
NSFW


Oh lawd, it's like Gorgor. I applaud you, and in the tradition of other websites.

WITNESS!

I give this comment and mine 20 more minutes.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Kids don't know how to vacuum anymore
NSFW


Hi there Rugbyjock.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Kids don't know how to vacuum anymore
NSFW


At least you won't have kids, congrats to all of us.
 
cefm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bad: it's about millennials. Worse: it's about a vacuum cleaner. Fark: it doesn't even have a picture of the damn thing.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
By whom, passivevoicemitter?

It's a f*cking New Yorker article - that alone should tell everyone that it has zero value.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How can write an entire article about the style of a vacuum cleaner without actually showing the stupid thing?

I could care less about the vacuum, but I don't, I care just enough to complain about not seeing a picture.


You want a picture? I will show you a picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Satisfied now?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kyle Chayka, author of "Longing for Less: Living with Minimalism" clearly never read a word of his own book.
 
austerity101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This could have been an interesting article about recent design trends. Instead it was a useless half-profile without any photos.
 
Northern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As above, this is an ad.
The best residential vacuums are Miele, end of story.  The Dyson vacuums are cheaply made Chinese garbage.  Others are bargain bin versions of these two although they likely meet your needs for ten years or so.
Depending on your personal needs, higher end commercial vacuums can be purchased to deal with allergies, although they are expensive and costly to maintain.
I have a separate large wet/dry vac for my garage and shop.
In my day we called "influencers" sales people, and their inane videos "infomercials" and they played late at night when no one was watching.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Kids don't know how to vacuum anymore
NSFW


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just read an article about Art Deco design, and their most prominent example was a vacuum.  So yeah, (literal) designer vacuums aren't new.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Northern: ......
The best residential vacuums are Miele, end of story.  ......


So much this... I have one that I thought was going to die ten years ago (it was probably 10-12 years old at the time). It's still going. Sometimes you pay top price for looks or brand name, sometimes you pay top price for something that actually works (and hell, I don't think it is any more than a Dyson).
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This entire article. like Duke, sucks.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I use a Kirby G2 hybrid that's over thirty years old. About 34 years old I think? Hard to know exactly. It's gone through multiple drive axles, transmissions, god knows how many fans and beater bars. Hell the power cord caught fire once and was replaced. It's so powerful it can peel apart rugs if it catches a thread, or burn the carpet if left in one place.

It runs like a goddamn champ. It will probably outlive me.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Farker complain about something they have no use for
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Applies to the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How can write an entire article about the style of a vacuum cleaner without actually showing the stupid thing?

I could care less about the vacuum, but I don't, I care just enough to complain about not seeing a picture.


Because if you saw it's just a suitcase that sucks you'd probably skip the article. With helpful picture of a Millennial for scale.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm worried after consulting their website.

"Designed for Humans"

What about all the other members of the United Federation of Planets?

Or are we somehow flawed that we need a specific design with us in mind?
 
thamike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why can't I read this without hearing the writer licking his fingers?
 
imashark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or: marketers, desperate to find some way of inducing Millennials to take on additional debt to unnecessarily buy overpriced stuff they can't afford to buy, reach out and try to artificially create a 'lifestyle trend' of fashionable vacuum cleaners that are "mindful" and "zen".

We truly are in hellworld.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  

imashark: Or: marketers, desperate to find some way of inducing Millennials to take on additional debt to unnecessarily buy overpriced stuff they can't afford to buy, reach out and try to artificially create a 'lifestyle trend' of fashionable vacuum cleaners that are "mindful" and "zen".

We truly are in hellworld.


Well, they definitely have half of mindful breathing down...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.