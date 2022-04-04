 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Florida gator tries out for Florida Gators   (foxnews.com) divider line
7
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis was the mascot for the Florida Gators:

Tubbs Meets Crokett's Pet Alligator 'Elvis' | Miami Vice
Youtube z77xkOkRAwo
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morons
Big Trouble: Gators = Morons
Youtube 3I0K-ymOTS4
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Get that gator a pair of jorts and a wife beater, stat !
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Morons
[YouTube video: Big Trouble: Gators = Morons]


Dennis Farina was great.  R.I.P.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We sure that's not a crocodile?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
