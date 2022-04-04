 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Do you WANT Snowpiercers? because THIS, this is how you get Snowpiercers   (iflscience.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Nuclear weapon, nuclear warheads, Cold War, Intercontinental ballistic missile, nuclear weapons, South China Morning Post, prospect of high-speed, grand plan  
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We did this in 1986: 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peacekeeper_Rail_Garrison
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd take a ride on Big Alice with Jennifer Connolly.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Honestly I'd love to trick ultra-rich people into getting on a train forever thinking they're lording over the poors because they get to eat sushi and have real eggs.  Just trick their idiot defenders into hopping on with 5th class tickets--not difficult--and we solve a lot of problems.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok sure they move around to avoid detection, but a few conventional missiles aimed at the tracks will limit the trains very quickly.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Znuh: We did this in 1986: 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peacekeeper_Rail_Garrison


They used to have one or two of the cars at Wright Patterson AFB.
 
